HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 58 Shenandoah 35

Creston 61 Clarinda 21

Red Oak 61 Denison-Schleswig 45

Glenwood 61 Lewis Central 56

St. Albert 67 Kuemper Catholic 39

Corner Conference

Stanton 55 Griswold 39

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 57 Audubon 40

IKM-Manning 92 Missouri Valley 37

Underwood 51 Tri-Center 17

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 69 Southeast Warren 50

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47 Ar-We-Va 43

CAM, Anita 65 Woodbine 36

Boyer Valley 50 Paton-Churdan 47

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 West Harrison 23

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 64 Harlan 39

East Mills 50 Bedford 30

Lenox 55 Diagonal 31

Mount Ayr 68 Worth County 51

Central Decatur 59 Chariton 31

Western Christian 68 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Centerville 60 Moravia 35

275 Conference

East Atchison 77 West Nodaway 15

Rock Port 47 Platte Valley 17

Osborn 43 Mound City 33

North Nodaway 49 Stewartsville 30

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb 

South Holt 64 Union Star 14

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 53 Blair 50

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 57 Johnson County Central 43

Malcolm 42 Louisville 32

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Tri County 24

Sterling 41 Johnson-Brock 27

Metro Conference Tournament

Consolation: Gretna 57 Omaha Central 47

Consolation: Omaha Benson 80 Omaha South 26

Championship: Millard South 54 Westside 40

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison 

Elkhorn 61 Omaha Duchesne 32

Ashland-Greenwood 50 Nebraska City 38

Norris 60 Aurora 32

Plattsmouth 55 Conestoga 36

Yutan 55 Raymond Central 34

Syracuse 64 Wilber-Clatonia 17

Auburn 48 Falls City 38

Weeping Water 73 Pawnee City 43

Cross County 54 Friend 12

Fairbury 53 Humboldt-TRS 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 57 Shenandoah 45

Creston 61 Clarinda 53

Denison-Schleswig 74 Red Oak 37

Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 57

St. Albert 55 Kuemper Catholic 52

Corner Conference

Stanton 60 Griswold 26

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 58 Logan-Magnolia 44

IKM-Manning 66 Missouri Valley 33

Tri-Center 36 Underwood 23

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 59 Southeast Warren 43

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/EHK 56 Ar-We-Va 45

CAM, Anita 57 Woodbine 34

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan 

West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 53 Harlan 38

Lenox 61 Diagonal 57 

Mount Ayr 79 Worth County 62

Central Decatur 55 Chariton 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian 

Centerville 67 Moravia 45

275 Conference

East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 33

Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 34

Mound City 64 Osborn 41

Stewartsville 55 North Nodaway 49

Northeast Nodaway 36 DeKalb 32

South Holt 76 Union Star 25 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 63 Blair 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 43 Johnson County Central 39

Louisville 62 Malcolm 36

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart  Tri County 

Johnson-Brock 58 Sterling 40

Metro Conference Tournament

Consolation: Westside 86 Millard South 73

Consolation: Omaha North 59 Omaha Northwest 57

Championship: Millard North 71 Creighton Prep 65

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison 

Norris 54 Aurora 42

Wilber-Clatonia 60 Syracuse 49

Weeping Water 60 Pawnee City 45

Fairbury 59 Humboldt-TRS 35