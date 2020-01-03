HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 58 Shenandoah 35
Creston 61 Clarinda 21
Red Oak 61 Denison-Schleswig 45
Glenwood 61 Lewis Central 56
St. Albert 67 Kuemper Catholic 39
Corner Conference
Stanton 55 Griswold 39
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 57 Audubon 40
IKM-Manning 92 Missouri Valley 37
Underwood 51 Tri-Center 17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 69 Southeast Warren 50
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47 Ar-We-Va 43
CAM, Anita 65 Woodbine 36
Boyer Valley 50 Paton-Churdan 47
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 West Harrison 23
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 64 Harlan 39
East Mills 50 Bedford 30
Lenox 55 Diagonal 31
Mount Ayr 68 Worth County 51
Central Decatur 59 Chariton 31
Western Christian 68 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Centerville 60 Moravia 35
275 Conference
East Atchison 77 West Nodaway 15
Rock Port 47 Platte Valley 17
Osborn 43 Mound City 33
North Nodaway 49 Stewartsville 30
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
South Holt 64 Union Star 14
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 53 Blair 50
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 57 Johnson County Central 43
Malcolm 42 Louisville 32
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Tri County 24
Sterling 41 Johnson-Brock 27
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation: Gretna 57 Omaha Central 47
Consolation: Omaha Benson 80 Omaha South 26
Championship: Millard South 54 Westside 40
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison
Elkhorn 61 Omaha Duchesne 32
Ashland-Greenwood 50 Nebraska City 38
Norris 60 Aurora 32
Plattsmouth 55 Conestoga 36
Yutan 55 Raymond Central 34
Syracuse 64 Wilber-Clatonia 17
Auburn 48 Falls City 38
Weeping Water 73 Pawnee City 43
Cross County 54 Friend 12
Fairbury 53 Humboldt-TRS 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 57 Shenandoah 45
Creston 61 Clarinda 53
Denison-Schleswig 74 Red Oak 37
Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 57
St. Albert 55 Kuemper Catholic 52
Corner Conference
Stanton 60 Griswold 26
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 58 Logan-Magnolia 44
IKM-Manning 66 Missouri Valley 33
Tri-Center 36 Underwood 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 59 Southeast Warren 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 56 Ar-We-Va 45
CAM, Anita 57 Woodbine 34
Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan
West Harrison 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 53 Harlan 38
Lenox 61 Diagonal 57
Mount Ayr 79 Worth County 62
Central Decatur 55 Chariton 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian
Centerville 67 Moravia 45
275 Conference
East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 33
Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 34
Mound City 64 Osborn 41
Stewartsville 55 North Nodaway 49
Northeast Nodaway 36 DeKalb 32
South Holt 76 Union Star 25
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 63 Blair 36
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 43 Johnson County Central 39
Louisville 62 Malcolm 36
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart Tri County
Johnson-Brock 58 Sterling 40
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation: Westside 86 Millard South 73
Consolation: Omaha North 59 Omaha Northwest 57
Championship: Millard North 71 Creighton Prep 65
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison
Norris 54 Aurora 42
Wilber-Clatonia 60 Syracuse 49
Weeping Water 60 Pawnee City 45
Fairbury 59 Humboldt-TRS 35