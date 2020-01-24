HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 73 Shenandoah 30
Harlan 69 Clarinda 26
Glenwood 95 Red Oak 67
Creston 56 Kuemper Catholic 29
Denison-Schleswig 57 St. Albert 54
Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)
3rd Place: East Mills 53 Fremont-Mills 31
Championship: Stanton 38 Sidney 21
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 63 Audubon 61 — OT
Missouri Valley 42 Riverside 39
Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35
IKM-Manning 72 Tri-Center 34
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 45 Southeast Warren 41
Mount Ayr 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Nodaway Vaelly 71 Central Decatur 52
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 57 Ar-We-Va 50
Boyer Valley 42 Glidden-Ralston 31
Exira/EHK 68 Woodbine 23
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 43 Le Mars 26
Sioux City East 49 Thomas Jefferson 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Sioux City West 47
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian
Diagonal 36 Murray 35
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
275 Conference
Platte Valley 55 East Atchison 45
Rock Port 33 Nodaway-Holt 22
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 54 Blair 48
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Syracuse 44
Arlington 44 Douglas County West 27
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 53 Palmyra 29
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Lewiston 14
Southern 30 Sterling 28
Metro Conference
Gretna 50 Bellevue East 35
Westside 41 Millard North 29
Omaha Benson 58 Papillion-La Vista South 51
Omaha Northwest 70 Omaha Bryan 24
Papillion-La Vista 56 Omaha Central 40
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Fort Calhoun 43 Conestoga 37
Milford 53 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Fillmore Central Tri County
Malcolm 49 Wilber-Clatonia 16
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 88 Shenandoah 50
Harlan 78 Clarinda 60
Glenwood 71 Red Oak 41
Creston 60 Kuemper Catholic 58
Denison-Schleswig 62 St. Albert 53
Corner Conference
Clarinda Academy 70 Essex 47
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 60 Audubon 53
Riverside 42 Missouri Valley 35
Treynor 64 Logan-Magnolai 40
Tri-Center 55 IKM-Manning 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 51 Southeast Warren 50
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Mount Ayr 45
Central Decatur 54 Nodaway Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 55 Ar-We-Va 48
Boyer Valley 72 Glidden-Ralston 33
Exira/EHK 52 Woodbine 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 Paton-Churdan 58
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 58 Le Mars 48
Sioux City East 74 Thomas Jefferson 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City West 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 55
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 58 Diagonal 49
Seymour Ankeny Christian
Mormon Trail Lamoni
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic 52 Saydel 49
275 Conference
Platte Valley 67 East Atchison 43
Rock Port 71 Nodaway-Holt 30
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 44 Blair 28
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 64 Syracuse 33
Douglas County West 58 Arlington 46
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 61 Palmyra 50
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Lewiston 30
Southern 58 Sterling 48
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 49 Gretna 48
Millard North 68 Westside 60
Omaha Benson 73 Papillion-La Vista South 54
Omaha Northwest 79 Omaha Bryan 71
Omaha Central 61 Papillion-La Vista 44
Creighton Prep 67 Millard West 52
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Fort Calhoun 61 Conestoga 48
Elmwood-Murdock 46 Milford 45
Tri County 54 Fillmore Central 34
Wilber-Clatonia 50 Malcolm 46