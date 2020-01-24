HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central 73 Shenandoah 30

Harlan 69 Clarinda 26

Glenwood 95 Red Oak 67

Creston 56 Kuemper Catholic 29

Denison-Schleswig 57 St. Albert 54

Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)

3rd Place: East Mills 53 Fremont-Mills 31

Championship: Stanton 38 Sidney 21

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 63 Audubon 61 — OT

Missouri Valley 42 Riverside 39

Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35

IKM-Manning 72 Tri-Center 34

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 45 Southeast Warren 41

Mount Ayr 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Nodaway Vaelly 71 Central Decatur 52

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 57 Ar-We-Va 50

Boyer Valley 42 Glidden-Ralston 31

Exira/EHK 68 Woodbine 23

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan 

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 43 Le Mars 26

Sioux City East 49 Thomas Jefferson 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Sioux City West 47

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Ankeny Christian 

Diagonal 36 Murray 35

Mormon Trail at Lamoni 

275 Conference

Platte Valley 55 East Atchison 45

Rock Port 33 Nodaway-Holt 22

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 54 Blair 48 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Syracuse 44

Arlington 44 Douglas County West 27

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 53 Palmyra 29

Pioneer Conference

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Lewiston 14

Southern 30 Sterling 28

Metro Conference

Gretna 50 Bellevue East 35

Westside 41 Millard North 29

Omaha Benson 58 Papillion-La Vista South 51

Omaha Northwest 70 Omaha Bryan 24

Papillion-La Vista 56 Omaha Central 40

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Fort Calhoun 43 Conestoga 37

Milford 53 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Fillmore Central Tri County

Malcolm 49 Wilber-Clatonia 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central 88 Shenandoah 50

Harlan 78 Clarinda 60

Glenwood 71 Red Oak 41

Creston 60 Kuemper Catholic 58

Denison-Schleswig 62 St. Albert 53

Corner Conference 

Clarinda Academy 70 Essex 47

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 60 Audubon 53

Riverside 42 Missouri Valley 35

Treynor 64 Logan-Magnolai 40

Tri-Center 55 IKM-Manning 29

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 51 Southeast Warren 50

Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Mount Ayr 45

Central Decatur 54 Nodaway Valley 48

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 55 Ar-We-Va 48

Boyer Valley 72 Glidden-Ralston 33

Exira/EHK 52 Woodbine 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 Paton-Churdan 58

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 58 Le Mars 48

Sioux City East 74 Thomas Jefferson 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City West 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 55

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 58 Diagonal 49

Seymour Ankeny Christian

Mormon Trail Lamoni

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic 52 Saydel 49

275 Conference

Platte Valley 67 East Atchison 43

Rock Port 71 Nodaway-Holt 30

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 44 Blair 28

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 64 Syracuse 33

Douglas County West 58 Arlington 46

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 61 Palmyra 50

Pioneer Conference

Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Lewiston 30

Southern 58 Sterling 48

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 49 Gretna 48

Millard North 68 Westside 60

Omaha Benson 73 Papillion-La Vista South 54

Omaha Northwest 79 Omaha Bryan 71

Omaha Central 61 Papillion-La Vista 44

Creighton Prep 67 Millard West 52

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Fort Calhoun 61 Conestoga 48

Elmwood-Murdock 46 Milford 45

Tri County 54 Fillmore Central 34

Wilber-Clatonia 50 Malcolm 46