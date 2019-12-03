GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa)  

Underwood 58 Shenandoah 45

Nodaway Valley 60 Clarinda 12

Creston 65 Winterset 56

Harlan 46 Treynor 36

Gilbert 74 Kuemper Catholic 47

East Mills 58 Diagonal 28

Fremont-Mills 58 Heartland Christian 41

Southwest Valley 64 Griswold 28

MVAOCOU 43 Missouri Valley 28

South Central Calhoun 46 Audubon 39

Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 40

Mount Ayr 78 Clarke 47

West Central Valley 68 Southeast Warren 48

Moravia 46 Tri-County 17 

Pleasantville 40 Twin Cedars 29

Mound City Invitational 

East Atchison 46 Bishop LeBlond 41

Rock Port 27 Mound City 15

Albany Invitational 

Platte Valley 50 King City 18

Albany 52 Princeton 40

Platte Valley Invitational 

Osborn 55 Union Star 18

St. Joseph Christian 37 Northeast Nodaway 20

DeKalb 52 West Nodaway 19

North Nodaway 39 Stewartsville 32

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa)  

Underwood 66 Shenandoah 45

Clarinda 63 Nodaway Valley 57

Lewis Central 84 Sioux City North 59

Winterset 66 Creston 39

East Mills 63 Diagonal 27

Fremont-Mills 62 Heartland Christian 35

Southwest Valley 61 Griswold 38

South Central Calhoun 61 Audubon 39

Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 33

AHSTW 68 Woodbine 39

MVAOCOU 47 Missouri Valley 44

Mount Ayr 64 Clarke 46

West Central Valley 47 Southeast Warren 37

Spirit Lake 69 Sioux City West 52

Moravia 58 Tri-County 37

Mound City Invitational 

Mound City 77 Rock Port 39

East Atchison 83 Nodaway-Holt 26

Albany Invitational 

Platte Valley 71 King City 13

Princeton 44 South Harrison 37

Platte Valley Invitational 

North Nodaway 65 Union Star 22

West Nodaway 58 Stewartsville 48

Northeast Nodaway 44 Osborn 23

St. Joseph Christian 63 DeKalb 40