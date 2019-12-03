GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 58 Shenandoah 45
Nodaway Valley 60 Clarinda 12
Creston 65 Winterset 56
Harlan 46 Treynor 36
Gilbert 74 Kuemper Catholic 47
East Mills 58 Diagonal 28
Fremont-Mills 58 Heartland Christian 41
Southwest Valley 64 Griswold 28
MVAOCOU 43 Missouri Valley 28
South Central Calhoun 46 Audubon 39
Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 40
Mount Ayr 78 Clarke 47
West Central Valley 68 Southeast Warren 48
Moravia 46 Tri-County 17
Pleasantville 40 Twin Cedars 29
Mound City Invitational
East Atchison 46 Bishop LeBlond 41
Rock Port 27 Mound City 15
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 50 King City 18
Albany 52 Princeton 40
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn 55 Union Star 18
St. Joseph Christian 37 Northeast Nodaway 20
DeKalb 52 West Nodaway 19
North Nodaway 39 Stewartsville 32
BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 66 Shenandoah 45
Clarinda 63 Nodaway Valley 57
Lewis Central 84 Sioux City North 59
Winterset 66 Creston 39
East Mills 63 Diagonal 27
Fremont-Mills 62 Heartland Christian 35
Southwest Valley 61 Griswold 38
South Central Calhoun 61 Audubon 39
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 33
AHSTW 68 Woodbine 39
MVAOCOU 47 Missouri Valley 44
Mount Ayr 64 Clarke 46
West Central Valley 47 Southeast Warren 37
Spirit Lake 69 Sioux City West 52
Moravia 58 Tri-County 37
Mound City Invitational
Mound City 77 Rock Port 39
East Atchison 83 Nodaway-Holt 26
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 71 King City 13
Princeton 44 South Harrison 37
Platte Valley Invitational
North Nodaway 65 Union Star 22
West Nodaway 58 Stewartsville 48
Northeast Nodaway 44 Osborn 23
St. Joseph Christian 63 DeKalb 40