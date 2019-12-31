HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Millard South 83 Omaha North 14
Omaha Marian 55 Bellevue West 47
Omaha Burke 66 Papillion-La Vista South 57
Millard North 49 Elkhorn South 37
Omaha Westside 52 Gretna 40
Millard West 73 Omaha Central 67
Omaha Northwest 49 Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-La Vista 64 Bellevue East 39
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Championship: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34
3rd Place: Mid-Buchanan 55 Bishop LeBlond 44
5th Place: North Andrew 66 Hogan Prep 35
7th Place: Falls City 74 Kansas City East 17
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Championship: Roncalli Catholic 54 Ashland-Greenwood 50 — OT
Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 45 Plattsmouth 35
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Championship: Humboldt-TRS 41 Johnson-Brock 34
Consolation: Pawnee City 37 Deshler 17
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Omaha Brownell Talbot 27
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 43 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 29
Mead Holiday Tournament
Osceola 46 Cornerstone Christian 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Championship: St. Michael 90 East Buchanan 70
3rd Place: Chillicothe 60 Bishop LeBlond 36
5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 51 Kansas City East 27
7th Place: North Andrew 66 Falls City 52
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Roncalli Catholic 55 — OT
Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 49 Plattsmouth 43
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Championship: Pawnee City 57 Johnson-Brock 45
Consolation: Deshler vs. Humboldt-TRS, 4:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Championship: Fort Calhoun 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28
Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Brownell-Talbot 49
Mead Holiday Tournament
Osceola 61 Cornerstone Christian 52