HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Millard South 83 Omaha North 14

Omaha Marian 55 Bellevue West 47

Omaha Burke 66 Papillion-La Vista South 57

Millard North 49 Elkhorn South 37

Omaha Westside 52 Gretna 40

Millard West 73 Omaha Central 67

Omaha Northwest 49 Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-La Vista 64 Bellevue East 39

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Championship: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34

3rd Place: Mid-Buchanan 55 Bishop LeBlond 44

5th Place: North Andrew 66 Hogan Prep 35

7th Place: Falls City 74 Kansas City East 17

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Championship: Roncalli Catholic 54 Ashland-Greenwood 50 — OT

Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 45 Plattsmouth 35

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament

Championship: Humboldt-TRS 41 Johnson-Brock 34

Consolation: Pawnee City 37 Deshler 17

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Omaha Brownell Talbot 27

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 43 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 29

Mead Holiday Tournament

Osceola 46 Cornerstone Christian 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Championship: St. Michael 90 East Buchanan 70

3rd Place: Chillicothe 60 Bishop LeBlond 36

5th Place: Mid-Buchanan 51 Kansas City East 27

7th Place: North Andrew 66 Falls City 52

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 62 Roncalli Catholic 55 — OT

Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 49 Plattsmouth 43

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament

Championship: Pawnee City 57 Johnson-Brock 45

Consolation: Deshler vs. Humboldt-TRS, 4:00 PM 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament

Championship: Fort Calhoun 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28

Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Brownell-Talbot 49

Mead Holiday Tournament

Osceola 61 Cornerstone Christian 52