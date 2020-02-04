HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 64 Atlantic 46
Corner Conference
Stanton 63 Griswold 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 44 East Union 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 39 Glidden-Ralston 32
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Mount Ayr 72 Clarinda 41
Glenwood 57 Treynor 16
Creston 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 60
East Mills 58 West Harrison 26
Exira/EHK 47 Audubon 46
Whiting at Riverside
Grand View Christian 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 27
Dakota Valley 60 Sioux City North 35
HLV 35 Twin Cedars 29
Melcher-Dallas 62 Tri-County 42
Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 33
275 Conference
Stewartsville 34 West Nodaway 25
Osborn 70 Union Star 45
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 43 Cameron 42
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Plattsburg 52 North Andrew 49
North Platte 49 DeKalb 29
Stanberry 54 St. Joseph Christian 15
Savannah at Penney
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 52 Wahoo 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City 46 Lewiston 32
Southern 49 Friend 13
Humboldt-TRS 66 Tri County 25
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 47
Bennington 66 Omaha Mercy 44
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39
Corner Conference
Stanton 66 Griswold 14
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 64 Lenox 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 69 Paton-Churdan 58
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 46 Orient-Macksburg 33
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53
East Mills 58 West Harrison 47
Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42
Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43
Riverside 68 Whiting 29
HLV 60 Twin Cedars 40
Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas
Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58
275 Conference
West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57
Osborn 58 Union Star 25
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Plattsburg 51 North Andrew 45
North Platte 70 DeKalb 62 -- OT
Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Yutan 60 Conestoga 47
Quarterfinal: Freeman 54 Mead 43
Quarterfinal: Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 55
Quarterfinal: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Consolation: Louisville 43 Malcolm 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City
Diller-Odell 52 Friend 23
Sterling 47 Lewiston 43
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Fort Calhoun 65 Nebraska City 38
Omaha Bryan 87 South Sioux City 58