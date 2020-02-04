HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 64 Atlantic 46

Corner Conference

Stanton 63 Griswold 40 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 44 East Union 43

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 39 Glidden-Ralston 32

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Mount Ayr 72 Clarinda 41

Glenwood 57 Treynor 16

Creston 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 60

East Mills 58 West Harrison 26

Exira/EHK 47 Audubon 46

Whiting at Riverside 

Grand View Christian 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 27

Dakota Valley 60 Sioux City North 35

HLV 35 Twin Cedars 29

Melcher-Dallas 62 Tri-County 42

Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 33

275 Conference

Stewartsville 34 West Nodaway 25

Osborn 70 Union Star 45

Midland Empire Conference

Benton 43 Cameron 42

Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)

Plattsburg 52 North Andrew 49

North Platte 49 DeKalb 29

Stanberry 54 St. Joseph Christian 15

Savannah at Penney 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse 52 Wahoo 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Pawnee City 46 Lewiston 32

Southern 49 Friend 13

Humboldt-TRS 66 Tri County 25

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 47

Bennington 66 Omaha Mercy 44

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 72 Shenandoah 39

Corner Conference

Stanton 66 Griswold 14

Pride of Iowa Conference

East Union 64 Lenox 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston 69 Paton-Churdan 58

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 46 Orient-Macksburg 33

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Mount Ayr 59 Clarinda 53

East Mills 58 West Harrison 47

Bedford 73 Clarinda Academy 42

Audubon 54 Exira/EHK 43

Riverside 68 Whiting 29

HLV 60 Twin Cedars 40

Tri-County at Melcher-Dallas 

Heartland Christian 61 Cornerstone Christian 58

275 Conference

West Nodaway 60 Stewartsville 57

Osborn 58 Union Star 25

Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)

Plattsburg 51 North Andrew 45

North Platte 70 DeKalb 62 -- OT

Stanberry 63 St. Joseph Christian 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 66 Syracuse 28

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Yutan 60 Conestoga 47

Quarterfinal: Freeman 54 Mead 43

Quarterfinal: Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 55

Quarterfinal: Auburn 64 Elmwood-Murdock 26

Consolation: Louisville 43 Malcolm 35

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City

Diller-Odell 52 Friend 23

Sterling 47 Lewiston 43

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Fort Calhoun 65 Nebraska City 38

Omaha Bryan 87 South Sioux City 58