MISSOURI GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)

King City 37 Mound City 28

Osborn 48 Nodaway-Holt 33

DeKalb 47 Stewartsville 38

Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)

East Buchanan 49 West Platte 15

North Platte 42 Bishop LeBlond 40

East Atchison 66 St. Joseph Christian 34

Mid-Buchanan 60 North Andrew 28

Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)

Chillicothe 69 Lexington 17

Carrollton 52 Lafayette County 31

Trenton 43 Richmond 32

Brookfield 48 St. Paul Lutheran 41

Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)

Lawson 61 Lathrop 39

St. Pius X 82 Cristo Rey 20

Cameron 73 Central (Kansas City) 18

NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class A Subdistrict First Round

A-1: Kearney 61 Omaha North 21

A-2: Bellevue East 51 Lincoln Southeast 34

A-3: Omaha Benson 62 Grand Island 32

A-4: Bellevue West 63 Omaha Bryan 24

A-5: Omaha Central 66 Omaha South 24

REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Lafayette 58 Excelsior Springs 27

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Substate 1 – First Round

Carroll 69 Estherville Lincoln Central 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Spencer 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 65 Storm Lake 50

LeMars 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54

Class 3A Substate 8 – First Round

Winterset 83 Clarke 30

Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42

Glenwood 75 Greene County 40

Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT

Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round

Fort Dodge 65 Sioux City West 60

Ames 68 Sioux City North 32

Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round

Urbandale 56 Des Moines Hoover 28

Lewis Central 64 Thomas Jefferson 50

MISSOURI BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 First Round (at Albany)

Platte Valley 90 West Nodaway 35

Albany 39 North Nodaway 23

Stanberry 37 Northeast Nodaway 22

Worth County 77 Rock Port 70

NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview

Platteview 62 Nebraska City 48

Waverly 40 Plattsmouth 29

Class B Subdistrict 3 at Bennington

Roncalli Catholic 68 Blair 35

Class C1 Subdistrict First Round

C1-1: Falls City 57 Syracuse 35

C1-3: Conestoga 54 Louisville 34

REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Savannah at Excelsior Springs