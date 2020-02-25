MISSOURI GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)
King City 37 Mound City 28
Osborn 48 Nodaway-Holt 33
DeKalb 47 Stewartsville 38
Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)
East Buchanan 49 West Platte 15
North Platte 42 Bishop LeBlond 40
East Atchison 66 St. Joseph Christian 34
Mid-Buchanan 60 North Andrew 28
Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe 69 Lexington 17
Carrollton 52 Lafayette County 31
Trenton 43 Richmond 32
Brookfield 48 St. Paul Lutheran 41
Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)
Lawson 61 Lathrop 39
St. Pius X 82 Cristo Rey 20
Cameron 73 Central (Kansas City) 18
NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class A Subdistrict First Round
A-1: Kearney 61 Omaha North 21
A-2: Bellevue East 51 Lincoln Southeast 34
A-3: Omaha Benson 62 Grand Island 32
A-4: Bellevue West 63 Omaha Bryan 24
A-5: Omaha Central 66 Omaha South 24
REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Lafayette 58 Excelsior Springs 27
IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Substate 1 – First Round
Carroll 69 Estherville Lincoln Central 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Spencer 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 65 Storm Lake 50
LeMars 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54
Class 3A Substate 8 – First Round
Winterset 83 Clarke 30
Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42
Glenwood 75 Greene County 40
Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT
Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round
Fort Dodge 65 Sioux City West 60
Ames 68 Sioux City North 32
Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round
Urbandale 56 Des Moines Hoover 28
Lewis Central 64 Thomas Jefferson 50
MISSOURI BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 First Round (at Albany)
Platte Valley 90 West Nodaway 35
Albany 39 North Nodaway 23
Stanberry 37 Northeast Nodaway 22
Worth County 77 Rock Port 70
NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview
Platteview 62 Nebraska City 48
Waverly 40 Plattsmouth 29
Class B Subdistrict 3 at Bennington
Roncalli Catholic 68 Blair 35
Class C1 Subdistrict First Round
C1-1: Falls City 57 Syracuse 35
C1-3: Conestoga 54 Louisville 34
REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Savannah at Excelsior Springs