HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Spencer 75 Sioux City West 36

275 Conference

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 52 Cameron 34

St. Pius X 55 Chillicothe 47

Grand River Conference

Braymer 54 North Andrew 46

Worth County 73 Pattonsburg 62

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond 47 West Platte 22

Osborn 58 Winston 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 2 First Round

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 48 West Bend-Mallard 28

Class 1A District 9 First Round

HLV, Victor 52 Twin Cedars 39

English Valleys 62 Moulton-Udell 53

Class 1A District 10 First Round

Mormon Trail 68 Orient-Macksburg 22

Class 1A District 12 First Round

Southeast Warren 46 Colo-Nesco 43

Class 1A District 13 First Round

Clarinda Academy 58 Essex 55

Class 1A District 14 First Round

Southwest Valley 80 Griswold 38

Class 1A District 15 First Round

Ar-We-Va 53 Heartland Christian 32

Class 2A District 15 First Round

Kuemper Catholic 69 Underwood 61

ACGC 103 West Central Valley 47

Class 2A District 16 First Round (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Shenandoah 60 Red Oak 46

Clarinda 71 Missouri Valley 32

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 57 Atlantic 40

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sioux City West 56 Spencer 49

275 Conference

North Nodaway 59 Northeast Nodaway 35

Grand River Conference

North Andrew 59 Braymer 15

Pattonsburg 85 Worth County 79

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Lafayette 57 Mid-Buchanan 41

Winston 47 Osborn 26

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Mount Michael Benedictine 58 Bennington 35

Conestoga 73 Brownell-Talbot 45