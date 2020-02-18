HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Spencer 75 Sioux City West 36
275 Conference
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 52 Cameron 34
St. Pius X 55 Chillicothe 47
Grand River Conference
Braymer 54 North Andrew 46
Worth County 73 Pattonsburg 62
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 47 West Platte 22
Osborn 58 Winston 21
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 2 First Round
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 48 West Bend-Mallard 28
Class 1A District 9 First Round
HLV, Victor 52 Twin Cedars 39
English Valleys 62 Moulton-Udell 53
Class 1A District 10 First Round
Mormon Trail 68 Orient-Macksburg 22
Class 1A District 12 First Round
Southeast Warren 46 Colo-Nesco 43
Class 1A District 13 First Round
Clarinda Academy 58 Essex 55
Class 1A District 14 First Round
Southwest Valley 80 Griswold 38
Class 1A District 15 First Round
Ar-We-Va 53 Heartland Christian 32
Class 2A District 15 First Round
Kuemper Catholic 69 Underwood 61
ACGC 103 West Central Valley 47
Class 2A District 16 First Round (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Shenandoah 60 Red Oak 46
Clarinda 71 Missouri Valley 32
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 57 Atlantic 40
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City West 56 Spencer 49
275 Conference
North Nodaway 59 Northeast Nodaway 35
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 59 Braymer 15
Pattonsburg 85 Worth County 79
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Lafayette 57 Mid-Buchanan 41
Winston 47 Osborn 26
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Mount Michael Benedictine 58 Bennington 35
Conestoga 73 Brownell-Talbot 45