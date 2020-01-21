HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 50
Harlan 49 St. Albert 35
Corner Conference Tournament
Sidney 45 Griswold 9
East Mills 57 Essex 27
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13
Glidden-Ralston 47 West Harrison 43
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Thomas Jefferson 59
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City East 51
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 48 Moulton-Udell 27
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Shenandoah 48 Tri-Center 28
Red Oak 66 Ar-We-Va 39
Creston 71 Clarke 26
Logan-Magnolia 58 West Monona 56 — OT
MVAOCOU 75 Riverside 25
Woodbine 61 Missouri Valley 40
Panorama 61 Nodaway Valley 54
Mormon Trail at Wayne
East Union 56 Orient-Macksburg 47
Fairfield 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Mount Ayr 74 Murray 19
Lawton-Bronson 56 Sioux City North 52 — OT
275 Conference
Northeast Nodaway 55 Platte Valley 9
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Cameron 70 Lathrop 38
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 53 Plattsmouth 44
Non-Conference/Other Nebraska
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Falls City 33
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 64
Harlan 56 St. Albert 32
Corner Conference Tournament
Sidney 80 Clarinda Academy 35
Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Exira/EHK 55
West Harrison 59 Glidden-Ralston 42
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Thomas Jefferson 41
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 38
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Tri-Center 71 Shenandoah 34
Ar-We-Va 54 Red Oak 50
Logan-Magnolia 55 West Monona 41
Earlham 68 AHSTW 64
Woodbine 60 Missouri Valley 45
Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 59
Mormon Trail at Wayne
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Mount Ayr 77 Murray 63
Cardinal 69 Twin Cedars 52
Ankeny Christian 68 North Mahaska 38
275 Conference
Platte Valley 70 Northeast Nodaway 31
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Lathrop 68 Cameron 43
East Buchanan at Savannah
Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette
Raymore-Peculiar 76 St. Pius X 34
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth 45 Blair 38