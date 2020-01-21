HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 50

Harlan 49 St. Albert 35

Corner Conference Tournament 

Sidney 45 Griswold 9

East Mills 57 Essex 27

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13

Glidden-Ralston 47 West Harrison 43

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Thomas Jefferson 59

Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City East 51

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 48 Moulton-Udell 27

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Shenandoah 48 Tri-Center 28

Red Oak 66 Ar-We-Va 39

Creston 71 Clarke 26

Logan-Magnolia 58 West Monona 56 — OT

MVAOCOU 75 Riverside 25

Woodbine 61 Missouri Valley 40

Panorama 61 Nodaway Valley 54

Mormon Trail at Wayne 

East Union 56 Orient-Macksburg 47

Fairfield 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 54

Mount Ayr 74 Murray 19

Lawton-Bronson 56 Sioux City North 52 — OT

275 Conference 

Northeast Nodaway 55 Platte Valley 9

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Cameron 70 Lathrop 38

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Blair 53 Plattsmouth 44

Non-Conference/Other Nebraska 

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Falls City 33

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 64

Harlan 56 St. Albert 32

Corner Conference Tournament 

Sidney 80 Clarinda Academy 35

Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Exira/EHK 55

West Harrison 59 Glidden-Ralston 42

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Thomas Jefferson 41

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 38

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Tri-Center 71 Shenandoah 34

Ar-We-Va 54 Red Oak 50

Logan-Magnolia 55 West Monona 41

Earlham 68 AHSTW 64 

Woodbine 60 Missouri Valley 45

Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 59

Mormon Trail at Wayne 

Orient-Macksburg at East Union 

Mount Ayr 77 Murray 63

Cardinal 69 Twin Cedars 52

Ankeny Christian 68 North Mahaska 38

275 Conference 

Platte Valley 70 Northeast Nodaway 31

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Lathrop 68 Cameron 43

East Buchanan at Savannah 

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette 

Raymore-Peculiar 76 St. Pius X 34

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Plattsmouth 45 Blair 38