HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 56 Clarinda 32

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 42

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/EHK 73 Boyer Valley 36

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 41

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Twin Cedars 54 Mormon Trail 25

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson 41 St. Albert 37

Kuemper Catholic 69 Greene County 17

Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42

Westwood 83 Missouri Valley 26

ACGC 57 Southwest Valley 49

Winterset 51 Martensdale-St. Marys 50

Central Decatur 43 Van Meter 37

Ogden 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Glidden-Ralston 39 Grand View Christian 37

Ridge View 58 Ar-We-Va 26 

Paton-Churdan 57 St. Edmond 36

Northwest Missouri Tournament

East Atchison 75 West Nodaway 35

Worth County 53 Nodaway-Holt 15

North Platte Tournament

Platte Valley 59 North Platte 9

Mid-Buchahan 42 Mound City 20

King City Tournament

Stanberry 66 Northeast Nodaway 7

DeKalb 41 King City 34

Albany 51 Stewartsville 26

South Holt 42 Marysville 33

Cameron Tournament

Maryville 54 Lawson 43

Smithville 61 Higginsville 27

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond 

Basehor-Linwood Invitational

Fifth Place: Blue Valley 43 Benton 28

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Savannah 60 University Academy 18

Lafayette at Platte County 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Syracuse 48 Fort Calhoun 29

Arlington 49 Douglas County West 44

Platteview 51 Ashland-Greenwood 35

Wahoo 55 Raymond Central 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 53 Shenandoah 42

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Twin Cedars 52 Moulton-Udell 25

Quarterfinal: Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29

Quarterfinal: Seymour 55 Moravia 50

Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Diagonal 44

Quarterfinal: Murray 73 Melcher-Dallas 50

Frontier Conference Tournament 

Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson 49 St. Albert 36

Carroll 48 Lewis Central 47

Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43

Westwood 76 Missouri Valley 49

ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45

Winterset 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Van Meter 61 Central Decatur 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 Ogden 50 -- OT

Grand View Christian 81 Glidden-Ralston 43

Ridge View 67 Ar-We-Va 35

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Rock Port 72 Nodaway-Holt 31

East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52

North Platte Tournament

Platte Valley 64 North Platte 29

Mound City 76 West Platte 46

King City Tournament

Stanberry 52 King City 17

Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville 43

Albany 53 DeKalb 45

South Holt 59 Maysville 38

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 65 Higginsville 37

Maryville 69 Cameron 44

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond 62 Excelsior Springs 43

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Benton 45 Southeast 33