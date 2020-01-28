HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 56 Clarinda 32
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 73 Boyer Valley 36
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 41
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 54 Mormon Trail 25
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson 41 St. Albert 37
Kuemper Catholic 69 Greene County 17
Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42
Westwood 83 Missouri Valley 26
ACGC 57 Southwest Valley 49
Winterset 51 Martensdale-St. Marys 50
Central Decatur 43 Van Meter 37
Ogden 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Glidden-Ralston 39 Grand View Christian 37
Ridge View 58 Ar-We-Va 26
Paton-Churdan 57 St. Edmond 36
Northwest Missouri Tournament
East Atchison 75 West Nodaway 35
Worth County 53 Nodaway-Holt 15
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley 59 North Platte 9
Mid-Buchahan 42 Mound City 20
King City Tournament
Stanberry 66 Northeast Nodaway 7
DeKalb 41 King City 34
Albany 51 Stewartsville 26
South Holt 42 Marysville 33
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 54 Lawson 43
Smithville 61 Higginsville 27
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond
Basehor-Linwood Invitational
Fifth Place: Blue Valley 43 Benton 28
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Savannah 60 University Academy 18
Lafayette at Platte County
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse 48 Fort Calhoun 29
Arlington 49 Douglas County West 44
Platteview 51 Ashland-Greenwood 35
Wahoo 55 Raymond Central 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 53 Shenandoah 42
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 41
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 55 Exira/EHK 47
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 52 Moulton-Udell 25
Quarterfinal: Lamoni 66 Mormon Trail 29
Quarterfinal: Seymour 55 Moravia 50
Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Diagonal 44
Quarterfinal: Murray 73 Melcher-Dallas 50
Frontier Conference Tournament
Cornerstone Christian 61 Heartland Christian 53
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson 49 St. Albert 36
Carroll 48 Lewis Central 47
Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43
Westwood 76 Missouri Valley 49
ACGC 70 Southwest Valley 45
Winterset 61 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Van Meter 61 Central Decatur 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 Ogden 50 -- OT
Grand View Christian 81 Glidden-Ralston 43
Ridge View 67 Ar-We-Va 35
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Rock Port 72 Nodaway-Holt 31
East Atchison 79 West Nodaway 52
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley 64 North Platte 29
Mound City 76 West Platte 46
King City Tournament
Stanberry 52 King City 17
Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville 43
Albany 53 DeKalb 45
South Holt 59 Maysville 38
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 65 Higginsville 37
Maryville 69 Cameron 44
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond 62 Excelsior Springs 43
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Benton 45 Southeast 33