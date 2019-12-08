HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 46 Orient-Macksburg 45

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Glenwood 72 Carroll 65

Atlantic 59 Griswold 18

IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57

Wayne 45 Seymour 17

Waukee 61 Abraham Lincoln 27

Cardinal 45 Moravia 30

Mound City Invitational 

3rd Place: Bishop LeBlond 40 Rock Port 35

Albany Invitational 

Championship: Worth County 39 Platte Valley 25

Nebraska 

Archbishop Bergan 61 Douglas County West 26

Arlington 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43

BDS 70 East Butler 32

Blair 51 Ralston 34

Elkhorn 56 Waverly 39

Elkhorn South 71 Lincoln Southeast 38

Fremont 50 Westside 43

Lawrence-Nelson 65 Tri County 18

Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 37

Lincoln High 57 Papillion-LaVista South 39

Lincoln Northeast 54 Bellevue West 51

Lourdes Central Catholic 34 Yutan 29

Malcolm 51 Auburn 38

Milford 67 Raymond Central 28

Millard North 62 Grand Island 24

Millard South 101 Omaha Burke 71

Northwest 51 Norris 46 — OT

Omaha Duchesne Academy 32 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Omaha Mercy 51 Plattsmouth 46

Omaha North 71 Omaha South 27

Omaha Northwest 68 Omaha Benson 54

Platteview 59 Louisville 43

Sterling 40 Thayer Central 24

Syracuse 65 Fort Calhoun 29

Weeping Water 60 Humboldt-TRS 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 56 Orient-Macksburg 44

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Panorama 48 IKM-Manning 45

Seymour 57 Wayne 40

Abraham Lincoln 51 Des Moines Hoover 50 — 2 OT

Moravia at Cardinal 

Mound City Invitational 

Championship: Mound City 73 East Atchison 51

5th Place: South Holt 58 Nodaway-Holt 33

Albany Invitational 

3rd Place: Pattonsburg 70 Worth County 60

Championship: Princeton 71 Platte Valley 69 — 2 OT

Savannah Invitational 

3rd Place: Platte County 64 Maryville 52

Championship: Benton 39 Chillicothe 36

Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 44

Auburn 83 Malcolm 42

BDS 48 East Butler 36 — OT

Bellevue West 69 Westside 62

Creighton Prep 66 Lincoln Southwest 54

Douglas County West 50 Archbishop Bergan 42

Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 19

Gretna 67 Millard South 54

Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 54

Lincoln Southeast 58 Elkhorn South 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 46

Milford 54 Raymond Central 34

Millard North 79 Papillion-LaVista South 63

Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 37

Norris 48 Northwest 26

Omaha Central 69 Omaha Burke 57

Omaha North 55 Omaha South 54

Papillion-LaVista 64 Bellevue East 46

Platteview 67 Louisville 45

Ralston 59 Blair 50

Sterling 51 Thayer Central 49 — OT

Tri County 60 Lawrence-Nelson 30

Waverly 40 Elkhorn 33

Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 48

Yutan 70 Parkview Christian 26