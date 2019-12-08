HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 46 Orient-Macksburg 45
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Glenwood 72 Carroll 65
Atlantic 59 Griswold 18
IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57
Wayne 45 Seymour 17
Waukee 61 Abraham Lincoln 27
Cardinal 45 Moravia 30
Mound City Invitational
3rd Place: Bishop LeBlond 40 Rock Port 35
Albany Invitational
Championship: Worth County 39 Platte Valley 25
Nebraska
Archbishop Bergan 61 Douglas County West 26
Arlington 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43
BDS 70 East Butler 32
Blair 51 Ralston 34
Elkhorn 56 Waverly 39
Elkhorn South 71 Lincoln Southeast 38
Fremont 50 Westside 43
Lawrence-Nelson 65 Tri County 18
Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 37
Lincoln High 57 Papillion-LaVista South 39
Lincoln Northeast 54 Bellevue West 51
Lourdes Central Catholic 34 Yutan 29
Malcolm 51 Auburn 38
Milford 67 Raymond Central 28
Millard North 62 Grand Island 24
Millard South 101 Omaha Burke 71
Northwest 51 Norris 46 — OT
Omaha Duchesne Academy 32 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Omaha Mercy 51 Plattsmouth 46
Omaha North 71 Omaha South 27
Omaha Northwest 68 Omaha Benson 54
Platteview 59 Louisville 43
Sterling 40 Thayer Central 24
Syracuse 65 Fort Calhoun 29
Weeping Water 60 Humboldt-TRS 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 56 Orient-Macksburg 44
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Panorama 48 IKM-Manning 45
Seymour 57 Wayne 40
Abraham Lincoln 51 Des Moines Hoover 50 — 2 OT
Moravia at Cardinal
Mound City Invitational
Championship: Mound City 73 East Atchison 51
5th Place: South Holt 58 Nodaway-Holt 33
Albany Invitational
3rd Place: Pattonsburg 70 Worth County 60
Championship: Princeton 71 Platte Valley 69 — 2 OT
Savannah Invitational
3rd Place: Platte County 64 Maryville 52
Championship: Benton 39 Chillicothe 36
Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 44
Auburn 83 Malcolm 42
BDS 48 East Butler 36 — OT
Bellevue West 69 Westside 62
Creighton Prep 66 Lincoln Southwest 54
Douglas County West 50 Archbishop Bergan 42
Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 19
Gretna 67 Millard South 54
Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 54
Lincoln Southeast 58 Elkhorn South 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 46
Milford 54 Raymond Central 34
Millard North 79 Papillion-LaVista South 63
Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 37
Norris 48 Northwest 26
Omaha Central 69 Omaha Burke 57
Omaha North 55 Omaha South 54
Papillion-LaVista 64 Bellevue East 46
Platteview 67 Louisville 45
Ralston 59 Blair 50
Sterling 51 Thayer Central 49 — OT
Tri County 60 Lawrence-Nelson 30
Waverly 40 Elkhorn 33
Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 48
Yutan 70 Parkview Christian 26