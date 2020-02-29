MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 2 District 16 Final (at Gower)
East Buchanan 57 East Atchison 43
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Savannah 62 Platte County 28
Benton 47 Lafayette 24
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Finals
8: St. Mary’s, Remsen 52 St. Albert 35
7: Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Mount Ayr 41
5: Montezuma 58 Nodaway Valley 35
6: West Fork 61 Ankeny Christian 54
1: Bishop Garrigan 68 South O’Brien 48
2: Lake Mills 77 Turkey Valley 62
3: Wapsie Valley 55 Edgewood-Colesburg 38
4: Springville 72 Pekin 65
Class 2A Substate Finals
8: Treynor 71 Panorama 41
1: West Sioux 63 South Central Calhoun 48
2: Boyden-Hull 55 West Lyon 47
3: North Linn 69 Forest City 42
4: Monticello 42 Beckman Catholic 41
5: Camanche 80 West Burlington 32
6: Woodward-Granger 49 Albia 43
7: Pella Christian 52 South Hamilton 30
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)
Mound City 70 Stewartsville 37
Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Central (Kansas City) 55 Maryville 44
Class 2 District 14 Final (at Chillicothe)
Richmond 53 Chillicothe 52
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Platte County 68 Smithville 57
Savannah 46 Benton 44
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class B District Finals
1: Skutt Catholic 72 Aurora 58
2: Hastings 38 Crete 26
3: Scottsbluff 63 Waverly 61 — OT
4: Wahoo 70 Platteview 55
5: Alliance 66 Lexington 56
6: Mount Michael Benedictine 72 Northwest 49
7: Roncalli Catholic 82 Beatrice 62
8: Norris 50 Bennington 42
Class C1 District Finals
3: Lincoln Christian 57 Fort Calhoun 45
6: Ogallala 76 Battle Creek 51
7: Wayne 55 Mitchell 41
Class C2 District Finals
5: Ponca 68 Amherst 49
6: Palmyra 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 44
Class D2 District Finals
2: Falls City Sacred Heart 81 Sioux County 27
3: Loomis 59 Lawrence-Nelson 27
4: Mullen 68 Exeter-Milligan 39
Class A District 1 Semifinals
Bellevue West 75 Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southeast 64 North Platte 42
Class A District 2 Semifinals
Millard North 69 Lincoln Southwest 50
Kearney 62 Columbus 23
Class A District 3 Semifinals
Omaha Central 70 Elkhorn South 62
Gretna 46 Lincoln North Star 42
Class A District 4 Semifinals
Westside 72 Omaha North 66
Papillion-LaVista 55 Millard South 43
Class A District 5 Semifinals
Lincoln Northeast 54 Papillion-LaVista South 52
Elkhorn 40 Millard West 39
Class A District 6 Semifinals
Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln East 55
Grand Island 76 Bellevue East 71 — OT
Class A District 7 Semifianls
Omaha South 81 Omaha Benson 76 — 3 OT
Lincoln Pius X 71 Omaha Burke 41