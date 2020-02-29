MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 2 District 16 Final (at Gower)

East Buchanan 57 East Atchison 43

Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)

Savannah 62 Platte County 28

Benton 47 Lafayette 24

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Substate Finals

8: St. Mary’s, Remsen 52 St. Albert 35

7: Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Mount Ayr 41

5: Montezuma 58 Nodaway Valley 35

6: West Fork 61 Ankeny Christian 54

1: Bishop Garrigan 68 South O’Brien 48

2: Lake Mills 77 Turkey Valley 62

3: Wapsie Valley 55 Edgewood-Colesburg 38

4: Springville 72 Pekin 65

Class 2A Substate Finals

8: Treynor 71 Panorama 41

1: West Sioux 63 South Central Calhoun 48

2: Boyden-Hull 55 West Lyon 47

3: North Linn 69 Forest City 42

4: Monticello 42 Beckman Catholic 41

5: Camanche 80 West Burlington 32

6: Woodward-Granger 49 Albia 43

7: Pella Christian 52 South Hamilton 30

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)

Mound City 70 Stewartsville 37

Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)

Central (Kansas City) 55 Maryville 44

Class 2 District 14 Final (at Chillicothe)

Richmond 53 Chillicothe 52

Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)

Platte County 68 Smithville 57

Savannah 46 Benton 44

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class B District Finals

1: Skutt Catholic 72 Aurora 58

2: Hastings 38 Crete 26

3: Scottsbluff 63 Waverly 61 — OT

4: Wahoo 70 Platteview 55

5: Alliance 66 Lexington 56

6: Mount Michael Benedictine 72 Northwest 49

7: Roncalli Catholic 82 Beatrice 62

8: Norris 50  Bennington 42

Class C1 District Finals

3: Lincoln Christian 57 Fort Calhoun 45

6: Ogallala 76 Battle Creek 51

7: Wayne 55 Mitchell 41

Class C2 District Finals

5: Ponca 68 Amherst 49

6: Palmyra 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 44

Class D2 District Finals

2: Falls City Sacred Heart 81 Sioux County 27

3: Loomis 59 Lawrence-Nelson 27

4: Mullen 68 Exeter-Milligan 39

Class A District 1 Semifinals

Bellevue West 75 Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southeast 64 North Platte 42

Class A District 2 Semifinals

Millard North 69 Lincoln Southwest 50

Kearney 62 Columbus 23

Class A District 3 Semifinals

Omaha Central 70 Elkhorn South 62

Gretna 46 Lincoln North Star 42

Class A District 4 Semifinals

Westside 72 Omaha North 66

Papillion-LaVista 55 Millard South 43

Class A District 5 Semifinals

Lincoln Northeast 54 Papillion-LaVista South 52

Elkhorn 40 Millard West 39

Class A District 6 Semifinals

Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln East 55

Grand Island 76 Bellevue East 71 — OT

Class A District 7 Semifianls

Omaha South 81 Omaha Benson 76 — 3 OT

Lincoln Pius X 71 Omaha Burke 41