HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lewis Central 71 Indianola 55
Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32
Panorama 56 Mount Ayr 53 -- OT
Urbandale 54 Thomas Jefferson 35
Sioux City West 61 Skutt Catholic 47
Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29
Sioux Center 48 Le Mars 34
Interstate 35 50 Twin Cedars 31
Denver 89 Ankeny Christian Academy 4
Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City 40 Friend 17
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Bennington 71 South Sioux City 63
Elkhorn 56 Roncalli Catholic 35
Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42
Gross Catholic 42 Waverly 32
North Bend Central 77 Raymond Central 34
Freeman 48 Southern 18
Johnson County Central 56 Tri County 35
Hanover KS 56 Diller-Odell 46
Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Bishop Neumann 32
Ralston 45 Omaha South 34
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Indianola 75 Lewis Central 69
Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52
Conestoga 74 East Mills 63
Blue Valley Northwest 67 Treynor 40
Mount Ayr 76 Panorama 65
Urbandale 69 Thomas Jefferson 40
Skutt Catholic 84 Sioux City West 52
Ankeny Centennial 84 Sioux City North 28
Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31
Ankeny Christian Academy 66 Denver 63
Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City 59 Friend 26
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Benton 65 Falls City 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Bishop LeBlond 40
Mt. Michael Benedictine 75 Savannah 53
Auburn 51 Mound City 40
Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45
Waverly 48 Gross Catholic 24
North Bend Central 65 Raymond Central 22
Freeman 45 Southern 19
Tri County 62 Johnson County Central 51
Hanover KS 68 Diller-Odell 64
Bishop Neumann 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 24