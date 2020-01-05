HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)  

Lewis Central 71 Indianola 55

Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32

Panorama 56 Mount Ayr 53 -- OT

Urbandale 54 Thomas Jefferson 35

Sioux City West 61 Skutt Catholic 47

Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29

Sioux Center 48 Le Mars 34

Interstate 35 50 Twin Cedars 31

Denver 89 Ankeny Christian Academy 4

Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City 40 Friend 17

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Bennington 71 South Sioux City 63

Elkhorn 56 Roncalli Catholic 35

Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42

Gross Catholic 42 Waverly 32

North Bend Central 77 Raymond Central 34

Freeman 48 Southern 18

Johnson County Central 56 Tri County 35

Hanover KS 56 Diller-Odell 46

Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Bishop Neumann 32

Ralston 45 Omaha South 34

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)  

Indianola 75 Lewis Central 69

Denison-Schleswig 66 OABCIG 52

Conestoga 74 East Mills 63

Blue Valley Northwest 67 Treynor 40

Mount Ayr 76 Panorama 65

Urbandale 69 Thomas Jefferson 40

Skutt Catholic 84 Sioux City West 52

Ankeny Centennial 84 Sioux City North 28

Le Mars 70 Sioux Center 31

Ankeny Christian Academy 66 Denver 63

Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City 59 Friend 26

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Benton 65 Falls City 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Bishop LeBlond 40

Mt. Michael Benedictine 75 Savannah 53

Auburn 51 Mound City 40

Plattsmouth 48 Platteview 45

Waverly 48 Gross Catholic 24

North Bend Central 65 Raymond Central 22

Freeman 45 Southern 19

Tri County 62 Johnson County Central 51

Hanover KS 68 Diller-Odell 64

Bishop Neumann 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 24