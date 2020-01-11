HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
St. Albert 67 Treynor 43
Millard South 59 Lewis Central 41
Sioux Center 54 Denison-Schleswig 42
Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 53
Nodaway Valley 69 Clarke 44
Exira/EHK 66 ACGC 57
Thomas Jefferson 49 Plattsmouth 39
Abraham Lincoln 54 Bellevue West 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Skutt Catholic 45
Mason City 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43
Sioux City East 44 Western Christian 28
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Fort Calhoun 32
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 52 Bellevue East 50
Westside 56 Elkhorn South 26
Gretna 60 Omaha South 26
Omaha North 47 Omaha Bryan 35
Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Burke 59
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
North Kansas City at Benton
Elkhorn 60 Aurora 34
Auburn 37 Nebraska City 20
Archbishop Bergan 48 Arlignton 40
Centennial 67 Raymond Central 32
Syracuse 48 Louisville 31
Crete 40 Wahoo 37 — OT
Falls City 57 Conestoga 43
Oakland-Craig 58 Elmwood-Murdock 33
Weeping Water 54 Johnson-Brock 48
McCool Junction 42 Friend 32
Lewiston at Omaha Christian Academy
Southern 39 Wilber-Clatonia 20
Omaha Central 58 Omaha Duchesne Academy 24
Papillion-La Vista 58 Lincoln North Star 48
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 72 Red Oak 36
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 37
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Underwood 48 Fremont-Mills 36
St. Albert 65 Ankeny Christian 57
Millard South 58 Lewis Central 51
Kuemper Catholic 57 East Sac County 55
Nodaway Valley 80 Clarke 62
ACGC 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50
Bellevue West 59 Abraham Lincoln 53
Skutt Catholic 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Cherokee 69 Sioux City North 46
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 62 Fort Calhoun 47
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 80 Omaha Northwest 54
Omaha Benson at Creighton Prep
Westside 63 Elkhorn South 47
Omaha South 58 Gretna 36
Omaha North 73 Omaha Bryan 62
Papillion-La Vista South 88 Omaha Burke 57
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Maryville at Center
Elkhorn 57 Aurora 45
Auburn 54 Nebraska City 29
Plattsmouth 58 Conestoga 39
Arlington 52 Archbishop Bergan 49
Centennial 51 Raymond Central 34
Louisville 60 Syracuse 49
Wahoo 61 Crete 55
Oakland-Craig 56 Elmwood-Murdock 30
Johnson-Brock 50 Weeping Water 33
McCool Junction 62 Friend 25
Omaha Christian Academy 61 Lewiston 55
Wilber-Clatonia 45 Southern 44
Papillion-La Vista 76 Lincoln North Star 72