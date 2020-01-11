HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert 67 Treynor 43

Millard South 59 Lewis Central 41

Sioux Center 54 Denison-Schleswig 42

Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 53

Nodaway Valley 69 Clarke 44

Exira/EHK 66 ACGC 57

Thomas Jefferson 49 Plattsmouth 39

Abraham Lincoln 54 Bellevue West 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Skutt Catholic 45

Mason City 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43

Sioux City East 44 Western Christian 28

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Fort Calhoun 32

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 52 Bellevue East 50

Westside 56 Elkhorn South 26

Gretna 60 Omaha South 26

Omaha North 47 Omaha Bryan 35

Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Burke 59

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

North Kansas City at Benton 

Elkhorn 60 Aurora 34

Auburn 37 Nebraska City 20 

Archbishop Bergan 48 Arlignton 40

Centennial 67 Raymond Central 32

Syracuse 48 Louisville 31

Crete 40 Wahoo 37 — OT

Falls City 57 Conestoga 43

Oakland-Craig 58 Elmwood-Murdock 33

Weeping Water 54 Johnson-Brock 48

McCool Junction 42 Friend 32

Lewiston at Omaha Christian Academy 

Southern 39 Wilber-Clatonia 20

Omaha Central 58 Omaha Duchesne Academy 24

Papillion-La Vista 58 Lincoln North Star 48

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 72 Red Oak 36

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 37

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Underwood 48 Fremont-Mills 36

St. Albert 65 Ankeny Christian 57

Millard South 58 Lewis Central 51

Kuemper Catholic 57 East Sac County 55

Nodaway Valley 80 Clarke 62

ACGC 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50

Bellevue West 59 Abraham Lincoln 53

Skutt Catholic 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Cherokee 69 Sioux City North 46

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 62 Fort Calhoun 47

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 80 Omaha Northwest 54

Omaha Benson at Creighton Prep 

Westside 63 Elkhorn South 47

Omaha South 58 Gretna 36

Omaha North 73 Omaha Bryan 62

Papillion-La Vista South 88 Omaha Burke 57

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Maryville at Center 

Elkhorn 57 Aurora 45

Auburn 54 Nebraska City 29

Plattsmouth 58 Conestoga 39

Arlington 52 Archbishop Bergan 49 

Centennial 51 Raymond Central 34

Louisville 60 Syracuse 49

Wahoo 61 Crete 55

Oakland-Craig 56 Elmwood-Murdock 30 

Johnson-Brock 50 Weeping Water 33

McCool Junction 62 Friend 25

Omaha Christian Academy 61 Lewiston 55

Wilber-Clatonia 45 Southern 44

Papillion-La Vista 76 Lincoln North Star 72