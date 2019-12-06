HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34

Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38 

Stanton 70 Riverside 20

Bedford 47 Murray 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Woodward-Granger 40

West Monona 71 West Harrison 15

Earlham 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Sioux City West 48 Spirit Lake 43

Platte Valley Invitational

Stewartsville 51 Union Star 13

Northeast Nodaway 29 West Nodaway 28

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 41 Albany 23

Worth County 41 Stanberry 29

Savannah Invitational

Staley 49 Maryville 39

William Chrisman 51 Chillicothe 33

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Cameron 75 Plattsburg 44

St. Pius X 48 East Buchanan 36

North Andrew 51 West Platte 35

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview def. Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville 55 Conestoga 38

Freeman 56 Palmyra 34

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 38

Lewiston 24 Friend 16

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington 68 Wahoo 53

Omaha Mercy 43 Blair 42

Arlington 43 West Point-Beemer 37

Douglas County West 38 Omaha Brownell Talbot 31

Wilber-Clatonia 34 Tri County 31 — OT

Lincoln Southwest 44 Millard West 27

Papillion-La Vista 67 Kearney 30

Papillion-La Vista South 66 Grand Island 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Le Mars 42 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47

Harlan 73 Blair 46

Johnson-Brock 68 Sidney 56

Stanton 66 Riverside 34

Woodward-Granger 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 41

West Monona 59 West Harrison 54

Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36

Platte Valley Invitational

Osborn 51 Union Star 22

Stewartsville 52 DeKalb 44

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 72 Worth County 45

Princeton 46 Pattonsburg 45

Savannah Invitational

Chillicothe 61 Platte County 42

Benton 63 Maryville 43

Non-Conference (Missouri)

St. Pius X 70 Excelsior Springs 45

North Andrew 74 West Platte 40

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga 68 Louisville 67

Freeman 52 Palmyra 46

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 34

Friend at Lewiston 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Wahoo 76 Bennington 59

Arlington 49 West Point-Beemer 46

Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot 

Wilber-Clatonia 43 Tri County 30

Kearney 60 Papillion-La Vista 55

Millard West 58 Lincoln Southwest 54