HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34
Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38
Stanton 70 Riverside 20
Bedford 47 Murray 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Woodward-Granger 40
West Monona 71 West Harrison 15
Earlham 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Sioux City West 48 Spirit Lake 43
Platte Valley Invitational
Stewartsville 51 Union Star 13
Northeast Nodaway 29 West Nodaway 28
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 41 Albany 23
Worth County 41 Stanberry 29
Savannah Invitational
Staley 49 Maryville 39
William Chrisman 51 Chillicothe 33
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 75 Plattsburg 44
St. Pius X 48 East Buchanan 36
North Andrew 51 West Platte 35
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview def. Fort Calhoun
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 55 Conestoga 38
Freeman 56 Palmyra 34
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 38
Lewiston 24 Friend 16
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 68 Wahoo 53
Omaha Mercy 43 Blair 42
Arlington 43 West Point-Beemer 37
Douglas County West 38 Omaha Brownell Talbot 31
Wilber-Clatonia 34 Tri County 31 — OT
Lincoln Southwest 44 Millard West 27
Papillion-La Vista 67 Kearney 30
Papillion-La Vista South 66 Grand Island 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Le Mars 42
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Denison-Schleswig 80 Storm Lake 47
Harlan 73 Blair 46
Johnson-Brock 68 Sidney 56
Stanton 66 Riverside 34
Woodward-Granger 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
West Monona 59 West Harrison 54
Glidden-Ralston 61 West Central Valley 36
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn 51 Union Star 22
Stewartsville 52 DeKalb 44
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 72 Worth County 45
Princeton 46 Pattonsburg 45
Savannah Invitational
Chillicothe 61 Platte County 42
Benton 63 Maryville 43
Non-Conference (Missouri)
St. Pius X 70 Excelsior Springs 45
North Andrew 74 West Platte 40
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 36
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga 68 Louisville 67
Freeman 52 Palmyra 46
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 34
Friend at Lewiston
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Wahoo 76 Bennington 59
Arlington 49 West Point-Beemer 46
Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Wilber-Clatonia 43 Tri County 30
Kearney 60 Papillion-La Vista 55
Millard West 58 Lincoln Southwest 54