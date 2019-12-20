HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45
Missouri Valley 43 Tri-Center 37
Audubon 45 Underwood 42
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 72 Martensdale-St. Marys 67 — OT
Mount Ayr 68 Wayne 50
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars 70 Sioux City North 30
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg 42 Mormon Trail 36
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Clarinda 40 Bedford 28
East Union 42 Moravia 33
Lenox 51 Murray 34
ACGC 50 Glidden-Ralston 44
Westwood 75 Ar-We-Va 39
East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26
Lamoni 57 North Harrison 30
Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30
275 Conference
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Nodaway at East Harrison
Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 25
Benton at Park Hill
Lathrop 36 Lafayette 33
East Central Nebraska Conference
Weeping Water 64 Palmyra 18
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 66 Tri County 42
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Norris 61 Bishop Neumann 42
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58
Tri-Center 68 Missouri Valley 28
Audubon 54 Underwood 46
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Nodaway Valley 50
Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Clarinda 60 Bedford 52
Red Oak 63 Clarinda Academy 44
Bishop Neumann 66 St. Albert 27
Moravia 58 East Union 49
Murray 75 Lenox 59
ACGC 77 Glidden-Ralston 36
Ar-We-Va 53 Westwood 46 — OT
Lamoni 51 North Harrison 46
Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31
275 Conference
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 50
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Nodaway 57 East Harrison 51
Platte Valley 61 North Andrew 51
Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Chillicothe 59 Hogan Prep 44
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 56 Weeping Water 37
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 53 Johnson-Brock 44
Metro Conference
Westside 64 Gretna 41