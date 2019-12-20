HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45

Missouri Valley 43 Tri-Center 37

Audubon 45 Underwood 42

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 72 Martensdale-St. Marys 67 — OT

Mount Ayr 68 Wayne 50

Missouri River Conference 

Le Mars 70 Sioux City North 30

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Orient-Macksburg 42 Mormon Trail 36

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Clarinda 40 Bedford 28

East Union 42 Moravia 33

Lenox 51 Murray 34

ACGC 50 Glidden-Ralston 44

Westwood 75 Ar-We-Va 39

East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26

Lamoni 57 North Harrison 30

Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30

275 Conference 

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 25

Benton at Park Hill

Lathrop 36 Lafayette 33

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Weeping Water 64 Palmyra 18

Pioneer Conference 

Johnson-Brock 66 Tri County 42

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Norris 61 Bishop Neumann 42

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 60 Logan-Magnolia 58

Tri-Center 68 Missouri Valley 28

Audubon 54 Underwood 46

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 71 Nodaway Valley 50

Mount Ayr 64 Wayne 32

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Clarinda 60 Bedford 52

Red Oak 63 Clarinda Academy 44

Bishop Neumann 66 St. Albert 27

Moravia 58 East Union 49 

Murray 75 Lenox 59

ACGC 77 Glidden-Ralston 36

Ar-We-Va 53 Westwood 46 — OT 

Lamoni 51 North Harrison 46

Siouxland Christian 94 Heartland Christian 31

275 Conference 

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 50

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Nodaway 57 East Harrison 51

Platte Valley 61 North Andrew 51

Excelsior Springs at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Chillicothe 59 Hogan Prep 44

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Palmyra 56 Weeping Water 37

Pioneer Conference 

Tri County 53 Johnson-Brock 44

Metro Conference 

Westside 64 Gretna 41