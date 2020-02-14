HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 – First Round

Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 7

Grand View Christian 69 Melcher-Dallas 38

Lamoni 50 East Union 45

Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 32

Wayne 55 Moravia 36

Class 1A Region 7 – First Round

Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 36

Stanton 73 Diagonal 30

Audubon 77 Orient-Macksburg 37

Central Decatur 61 Mormon Trail 11

Lenox 51 Bedford 50

St. Albert 92 Essex 27

East Mills 43 Southwest Valley 29

Class 1A Region 8 – First Round  

Westwood 93 West Harrison 37

Paton-Churdan 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Glidden-Ralston 65 Ar-We-Va 32

Woodbury Central 86 Whiting 34

Woodbine 58 Boyer Valley 56

CAM, Anita 74 Griswold 20

Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 52

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 16

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86 South Sioux City 48

Sioux City West 59 Worthington 41

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius X 61 Cameron 27

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond 

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

Stanberry 65 Mound City 16

Worth County 55 North Nodaway 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 55 Johnson County Central 24

Elmwood-Murdock 49 Mead 40

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Omaha Mercy 41 Ashland-Greenwood 38

Auburn 44 Lincoln Lutheran 35

Pawnee City at Palmyra 

Freeman 34 Johnson-Brock 32 

Weeping Water 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Hastings 50 Waverly 41

Norris 61 Skutt Catholic 20

Crete 59 Platteview 43

Lewiston 35 Parkview Christian 18

Friend at Meridian 

Omaha Marian 54 Lincoln Northeast 50

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 66 Clarinda 53

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Shenandoah 68 Bedford 60 — OT

Thomas Jefferson 83 Red Oak 47

Maryville 58 Atlantic 46

Treynor 56 St. Albert 49

IKM-Manning 58 Boyer Valley 43

Underwood 61 MVAOCOU 52

Unity Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 52

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

Mound City 64 Stanberry 59

North Nodaway 41 Worth County 38

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 73 Johnson County Central 61

Elmwood-Murdock 44 Mead 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Ashland-Greenwood 69 Nebraska City 44

Auburn 58 Lincoln Lutheran 38

Palmyra 80 Pawnee City 54

Johnson-Brock 52 Freeman 42

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Hastings 52 Waverly 41

Skutt Catholic 41 Norris 31

Crete 59 Platteview 48 — OT

Parkview Christian 71 Lewiston 32

Fort Calhoun 71 Tekamah Herman 38

Friend at Meridian