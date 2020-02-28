MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)
Platte Valley 49 Worth County 47
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class A District Finals
1: Lincoln Pius X 45 Lincoln Northeast 43
2: Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 49
3: Westside 46 Millard North 32
4: Lincoln High 66 Lincoln East 23
5: North Platte 53 Millard West 39
6: Papillion-LaVista 65 Papillion-LaVista South 53
7: Fremont 47 Lincoln Southwest 32
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A District Finals
9: Montezuma 66 Keota 48
10: Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 39
11: West Fork 62 Meskwaki Settlement 50
12: Ankeny Christian 52 Madrid 48
13: Mount Ayr 58 Bedford 48
14: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 CAM, Anita 61
15: St. Albert 52 Woodbine 43
16: St. Mary’s, Remsen 61 Siouxland Christian 53
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Carroll 39
LeMars 67 MOC-Floyd Valley 61
Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig 53 Winterset 38
Harlan 84 Glenwood 71
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)
Mound City 82 Osborn 49
Stewartsville 49 South Holt 33
Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)
East Buchanan 63 Bishop LeBlond 44
Mid-Buchanan 62 North Andrew 52
Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)
Central 59 St. Pius X 44
Maryville 66 Lathrop 51
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class C1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Auburn 46 Fairbury 18
2: Lincoln Christian 65 Malcolm 41
3: Fort Calhoun 57 Boys Town 45
4: Bishop Neumann 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43
Class C2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Palmyra 64 Johnson County Central 52
2: Centennial 55 Tri County 39
3: Yutan 55 Oakland-Craig 39
Class D1 Subdistrict Finals
1: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Southern 46
Class D2 Subdistrict Finals
1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Diller-Odell 23
2: Johnson-Brock 61 Parkview Christian 37