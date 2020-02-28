MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)

Platte Valley 49 Worth County 47

NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class A District Finals

1: Lincoln Pius X 45 Lincoln Northeast 43

2: Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 49

3: Westside 46 Millard North 32

4: Lincoln High 66 Lincoln East 23

5: North Platte 53 Millard West 39

6: Papillion-LaVista 65 Papillion-LaVista South 53

7: Fremont 47 Lincoln Southwest 32

IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A District Finals

9: Montezuma 66 Keota 48

10: Nodaway Valley 57 Central Decatur 39

11: West Fork 62 Meskwaki Settlement 50

12: Ankeny Christian 52 Madrid 48

13: Mount Ayr 58 Bedford 48

14: Martensdale-St. Marys 69 CAM, Anita 61

15: St. Albert 52 Woodbine 43

16: St. Mary’s, Remsen 61 Siouxland Christian 53

Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Carroll 39

LeMars 67 MOC-Floyd Valley 61

Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals

Denison-Schleswig 53 Winterset 38

Harlan 84 Glenwood 71

MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)

Mound City 82 Osborn 49

Stewartsville 49 South Holt 33

Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)

East Buchanan 63 Bishop LeBlond 44

Mid-Buchanan 62 North Andrew 52

Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)

Central 59 St. Pius X 44

Maryville 66 Lathrop 51

NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class C1 Subdistrict Finals

1: Auburn 46 Fairbury 18

2: Lincoln Christian 65 Malcolm 41

3: Fort Calhoun 57 Boys Town 45

4: Bishop Neumann 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43

Class C2 Subdistrict Finals

1: Palmyra 64 Johnson County Central 52

2: Centennial 55 Tri County 39

3: Yutan 55 Oakland-Craig 39

Class D1 Subdistrict Finals

1: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Southern 46

Class D2 Subdistrict Finals

1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Diller-Odell 23

2: Johnson-Brock 61 Parkview Christian 37