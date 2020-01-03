HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Millard South 53 Millard North 43

Semifinal: Westside 66 Papillion-La Vista 56

Consolation: Bellevue West 65 Omaha Bryan 24

Consolation: Papillion-La Vista South 53 Elkhorn South 44

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Ashland-Greenwood 52 Falls City 36

Auburn 40 Milford 37

Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska) 

St. Joseph Christian 34 West Nodaway 20

Crete 47 Waverly 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Creighton Prep 61 Papillion-La Vista 55

Semifinal: Millard North 77 Papillion-La Vista South 66

Consolation: Omaha Burke 67 Omaha Bryan 64

Consolation: Gretna 64 Omaha Benson 39

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Falls City 50 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Auburn 57 Milford 34

Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska) 

St. Joseph Christian 67 West Nodaway 38

Waverly 40 Crete 35

Wahoo 53 Yutan 50