HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Millard South 53 Millard North 43
Semifinal: Westside 66 Papillion-La Vista 56
Consolation: Bellevue West 65 Omaha Bryan 24
Consolation: Papillion-La Vista South 53 Elkhorn South 44
Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Falls City 36
Auburn 40 Milford 37
Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska)
St. Joseph Christian 34 West Nodaway 20
Crete 47 Waverly 26
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Creighton Prep 61 Papillion-La Vista 55
Semifinal: Millard North 77 Papillion-La Vista South 66
Consolation: Omaha Burke 67 Omaha Bryan 64
Consolation: Gretna 64 Omaha Benson 39
Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)
Falls City 50 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Auburn 57 Milford 34
Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska)
St. Joseph Christian 67 West Nodaway 38
Waverly 40 Crete 35
Wahoo 53 Yutan 50