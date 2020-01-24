HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 67 East Union 37 

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Sioux City North 18 

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars 45 Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Lamoni 48 Murray 28

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic 67 Des Moines North 36

Diagonal 61 Essex 54

Underwood 53 Boyer Valley 39 

Bedford 48 Clarke 45

Earlham 56 Lenox 36

Southeast Warren 62 Moulton-Udell 49 

CAM, Anita 68 ACGC 57

West Harrison 71 Whiting 34

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 61 Omaha North 31

Millard South 77 Omaha Burke 45

Millard West 55 Omaha Marian 37

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete 

Fort Calhoun 46 Tekamah-Herman 38

Weeping Water 56 Brownell-Talbot 45

Freeman 41 Wilber-Clatonia 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Semifinal: Stanton 60 Sidney 45

Semifinal: East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 40

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 56 Audubon 48

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 64 East Union 54

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 66 Twin Cedars 20

Lamoni 64 Murray 53

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Diagonal 72 Essex 34

Boyer Valley 53 Underwood 40

Bedford 66 Clarke 53

Earlham 86 Lenox 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Saydel 32

Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren 

ACGC 72 CAM 66

West Harrison 79 Whiting 21

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 71 Omaha North 48

Omaha Burke 54 Millard South 42

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete 

Brownell-Talbot 48 Weeping Water 35

Freeman 33 Wilber-Clatonia 29