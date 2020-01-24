HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 67 East Union 37
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Sioux City North 18
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 45 Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Lamoni 48 Murray 28
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic 67 Des Moines North 36
Diagonal 61 Essex 54
Underwood 53 Boyer Valley 39
Bedford 48 Clarke 45
Earlham 56 Lenox 36
Southeast Warren 62 Moulton-Udell 49
CAM, Anita 68 ACGC 57
West Harrison 71 Whiting 34
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 61 Omaha North 31
Millard South 77 Omaha Burke 45
Millard West 55 Omaha Marian 37
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete
Fort Calhoun 46 Tekamah-Herman 38
Weeping Water 56 Brownell-Talbot 45
Freeman 41 Wilber-Clatonia 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Semifinal: Stanton 60 Sidney 45
Semifinal: East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 40
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 56 Audubon 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 64 East Union 54
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 66 Twin Cedars 20
Lamoni 64 Murray 53
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Diagonal 72 Essex 34
Boyer Valley 53 Underwood 40
Bedford 66 Clarke 53
Earlham 86 Lenox 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Saydel 32
Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren
ACGC 72 CAM 66
West Harrison 79 Whiting 21
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 71 Omaha North 48
Omaha Burke 54 Millard South 42
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete
Brownell-Talbot 48 Weeping Water 35
Freeman 33 Wilber-Clatonia 29