HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50

Corner Conference

Sidney 53 East Mills 48 

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22

Southwest Valley 67 Wayne 44

Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54

Southeast Warren 50 East Union 33

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41

Woodbine 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 61 Sioux City North 25

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City West 44

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Consolation: Twin Cedars 40 Ankeny Christian Academy 14

Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell 

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36

Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35

Paton-Churdan 41 Collins-Maxwell 39

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 32 West Nodaway 28

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Platte Valley 50 North Andrew 25

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 70 Polo 41

Cameron Tournament

Smithville 57 Chillicothe 50

Maryville 52 Cameron 39

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond 42 Pembroke Hill 35

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Lafayette 36 St. Paul Lutheran 34 -- OT

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Bennington 81 Norris 72 — OT

Semifinal: Elkhorn 59 Blair 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Syracuse 44 Arlington 16

Semifinal: Wahoo 43 Platteview 33

Consolation: Douglas County West 35 Fort Calhoun 34

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 39 Raymond Central 21

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 31

Conestoga 52 Johnson County Central 47

Weeping Water 62 Louisville 33

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33

Tri County 47 Lewiston 31

Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 33

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 43 Bellevue East 33

Omaha Marian 52 Omaha Central 46

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59 Mead 29

Heartland 48 Friend 15

Lawrence-Nelson 54 Diller-Odell 36

Falls City 52 Horton, KS 42

Malcolm 34 Yutan 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

East Mills 59 Sidney 40

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 92 Lenox 37

Wayne 36 Southwest Valley 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Central Decatur 47

East Union 73 Southeast Warren 57

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 60 Ar-We-Va 27

Woodbine 68 Coon Rapids-Bayard 58

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Lamoni 60 Seymour 39

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 64 Murray 48

Consolation: Twin Cedars 57 Orient-Macksburg 29

Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia 

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert 65 Logan-Magnolia 62

CAM, Anita 51 Stanton 49

Tri-Center 58 Griswold 4

Paton-Churdan 65 Collins-Maxwell 61

Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 32 — Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation Semifinal: Worth County 70 Nodaway-Holt 49

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 45 Plattsburg 37

Semifinal: Platte Valley 72 Mound City 59

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 65 Lawson 32

Maryville 74 Smithville 67

Richmond Winter Classic 

Kauffman 65 Bishop LeBlond 46

Libeerator Tournament 

Benton 51 Lamar 40

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Lafayette 61 St. Paul Lutheran 27

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Norris 45 Waverly 35

Semifinal: Bennington 44 Elkhorn 43

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40

Johnson County Central 69 Conestoga 60

Weeping Water 45 Louisville 44

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Johnson-Brock 30

Sterling 80 Humboldt-TRS 78 — 3 OT

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 61 Bellevue East 47

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Mead 58 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52

Heartland 69 Friend 30

Diller-Odell 51 Lawrence-Nelson 28

Yutan 52 Malcolm 22