HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50
Corner Conference
Sidney 53 East Mills 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22
Southwest Valley 67 Wayne 44
Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Southeast Warren 50 East Union 33
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41
Woodbine 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 61 Sioux City North 25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City West 44
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 40 Ankeny Christian Academy 14
Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36
Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35
Paton-Churdan 41 Collins-Maxwell 39
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 32 West Nodaway 28
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley 50 North Andrew 25
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 70 Polo 41
Cameron Tournament
Smithville 57 Chillicothe 50
Maryville 52 Cameron 39
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond 42 Pembroke Hill 35
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Lafayette 36 St. Paul Lutheran 34 -- OT
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Bennington 81 Norris 72 — OT
Semifinal: Elkhorn 59 Blair 25
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Syracuse 44 Arlington 16
Semifinal: Wahoo 43 Platteview 33
Consolation: Douglas County West 35 Fort Calhoun 34
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 39 Raymond Central 21
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 31
Conestoga 52 Johnson County Central 47
Weeping Water 62 Louisville 33
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33
Tri County 47 Lewiston 31
Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 33
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 43 Bellevue East 33
Omaha Marian 52 Omaha Central 46
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59 Mead 29
Heartland 48 Friend 15
Lawrence-Nelson 54 Diller-Odell 36
Falls City 52 Horton, KS 42
Malcolm 34 Yutan 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 59 Sidney 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 92 Lenox 37
Wayne 36 Southwest Valley 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Central Decatur 47
East Union 73 Southeast Warren 57
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 60 Ar-We-Va 27
Woodbine 68 Coon Rapids-Bayard 58
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Lamoni 60 Seymour 39
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 64 Murray 48
Consolation: Twin Cedars 57 Orient-Macksburg 29
Consolation: Mormon Trail vs. Moravia
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
St. Albert 65 Logan-Magnolia 62
CAM, Anita 51 Stanton 49
Tri-Center 58 Griswold 4
Paton-Churdan 65 Collins-Maxwell 61
Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 32 — Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: Worth County 70 Nodaway-Holt 49
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 45 Plattsburg 37
Semifinal: Platte Valley 72 Mound City 59
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 65 Lawson 32
Maryville 74 Smithville 67
Richmond Winter Classic
Kauffman 65 Bishop LeBlond 46
Libeerator Tournament
Benton 51 Lamar 40
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Lafayette 61 St. Paul Lutheran 27
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Norris 45 Waverly 35
Semifinal: Bennington 44 Elkhorn 43
East Central Nebraska Conference
Palmyra 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Johnson County Central 69 Conestoga 60
Weeping Water 45 Louisville 44
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Johnson-Brock 30
Sterling 80 Humboldt-TRS 78 — 3 OT
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 61 Bellevue East 47
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Mead 58 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52
Heartland 69 Friend 30
Diller-Odell 51 Lawrence-Nelson 28
Yutan 52 Malcolm 22