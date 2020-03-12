MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 Semifinals 

Platte Valley 43 South Iron 34

Walnut Grove 52 Community 47

IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Consolation 

Montezuma 78 West Fork 72

Class 2A Consolation 

Camanche 77 Treynor 66

Class 3A Semifinals 

Norwalk 79 Ballard 61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Clear Creek-Amana 46

Class 4A Semifinals 

Waukee 68 Ankeny Centennial 62

Ankeny 71 Cedar Falls 57

MISSOURI BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 Semifinals 

Dora 82 Platte Valley 66

St. Elizabeth 67 Golden City 58

NEBRASKA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class A Quarterfinals 

Bellevue West 55 Elkhorn 34

Westside 74 Creighton Prep 70

Millard North 62 Papillion-LaVista South 60

Omaha South 48 Omaha Central 47

Class B Quarterfinals 

Skutt Catholic 66 Norris 58

Mt. Michael Benedictine 76 Wahoo 50

Scottsbluff 53 Alliance 38

Roncalli Catholic 60 Hastings 58 — OT

Class C1 Quarterfinals 

Adams Central 65 St. Paul 42

Ogallala 65 Kearney Catholic 62

Auburn 54 Ashland-Greenwood 48

Lincoln Christian 44 Wayne 38 

Class C2 Quarterfinals 

GICC 41 Palmyra 38

Yutan 63 Ponca 56

BRLD 71 Doniphan-Trumbull 46

Sutton 55 Centennial 48

Class D1 Quarterfinals 

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57 Pleasanton 48

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75 Paxton 57

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71 Fullerton 53

Southern Valley 50 Osmond 49

Class D2 Quarterfinals 

Humphrey St. Francis 57 Randolph 46

Mullen 51 St. Mary’s 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Johnson-Brock 40

Parkview Christian 65 Loomis 49