HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 78 Clarinda 13

Harlan 46 St. Albert 42

Creston 55 Atlantic 41

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 89 Riverside 20  

IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66

Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10

Logan-Magnolia 56 Tri-Center 29

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Boyer Valley 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Glidden-Ralston 25

Ar-We-Va 46 Paton-Churdan 42

Woodbine 46 West Harrison 31

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 85 Spencer 47

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 56 Murray 27

Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42

Glenwood 73 Abraham Lincoln 69 — OT

Lewis Central 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 — OT

Carroll 81 Kuemper Catholic 39

Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19

Stanton 68 Clarke 41

Bedford 63 Essex 25

Nodaway Valley 68 Griswold 18

Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26

Central Decatur 50 Des Moines Christian 23

East Union 60 Diagonal 40

Southeast Warren 63 Mormon Trail 31

Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Interstate 35, Truro 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54 Saydel 15

Sioux City North 70 Storm Lake 59

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville 

Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 44 Nodaway-Holt 24

South Holt 35 Mound City 30

Platte Valley Invitational 

Union Star 34 Northeast Nodaway 26

Stewartsville 44 West Nodaway 27

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 71 Pattonsburg 29

Stanberry 81 South Harrison 8

Savannah Invitational 

William Chrisman 56 Savannah 36

Maryville 44 Benton 27

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Cameron 55 Excelsior Springs 20

St. Pius X 55 Mid-Buchanan 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 67 Red Oak 41

Creston 59 Atlantic 52

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 73 Riverside 33

IKM-Manning 47 Underwood 29

Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40

Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 38

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Boyer Valley 

Glidden-Ralston 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51

Paton-Churdan 63 Ar-We-Va 47

Woodbine 44 West Harrison 40

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 78 Spencer 64

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 65 Murray 56

Seymour 50 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53

Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45

Carroll 76 Kuemper Catholic 45

Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27

Stanton 68 Clarke 35

Bedford 65 Essex 13

Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46

Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24

Des Moines Christian 83 Central Decatur 45

East Union 72 Diagonal 67 — OT

Mormon Trail 56 Southeast Warren 45

Wayne 40 Twin Cedars 31

Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35 

Saydel 36 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78

Pleasantville 73 Melcher-Dallas 24

Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38

Mound City Invitational 

Rock Port 52 South Holt 33

Bishop LeBlond 80 Nodaway-Holt 14

Platte Valley Invitational 

Stewartsville 58 Union Star 42

DeKalb 34 Osborn 32

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 48 Stanberry 47

Pattonsburg 62 Albany 55 

Savannah Invitational 

Benton 68 Smithville 60

Platte County 60 Savannah 36

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Buchanan 75 Cameron 56

Warrensburg 62 St. Pius X 56