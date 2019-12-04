HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 78 Clarinda 13
Harlan 46 St. Albert 42
Creston 55 Atlantic 41
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 89 Riverside 20
IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66
Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10
Logan-Magnolia 56 Tri-Center 29
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Boyer Valley 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Ar-We-Va 46 Paton-Churdan 42
Woodbine 46 West Harrison 31
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 85 Spencer 47
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 56 Murray 27
Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42
Glenwood 73 Abraham Lincoln 69 — OT
Lewis Central 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 — OT
Carroll 81 Kuemper Catholic 39
Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19
Stanton 68 Clarke 41
Bedford 63 Essex 25
Nodaway Valley 68 Griswold 18
Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26
Central Decatur 50 Des Moines Christian 23
East Union 60 Diagonal 40
Southeast Warren 63 Mormon Trail 31
Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Interstate 35, Truro 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54 Saydel 15
Sioux City North 70 Storm Lake 59
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 44 Nodaway-Holt 24
South Holt 35 Mound City 30
Platte Valley Invitational
Union Star 34 Northeast Nodaway 26
Stewartsville 44 West Nodaway 27
Albany Invitational
Worth County 71 Pattonsburg 29
Stanberry 81 South Harrison 8
Savannah Invitational
William Chrisman 56 Savannah 36
Maryville 44 Benton 27
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 55 Excelsior Springs 20
St. Pius X 55 Mid-Buchanan 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 67 Red Oak 41
Creston 59 Atlantic 52
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 73 Riverside 33
IKM-Manning 47 Underwood 29
Audubon 42 Missouri Valley 40
Tri-Center 66 Logan-Magnolia 38
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston 52 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51
Paton-Churdan 63 Ar-We-Va 47
Woodbine 44 West Harrison 40
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 78 Spencer 64
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 65 Murray 56
Seymour 50 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah 70 Southwest Valley 53
Glenwood 60 Thomas Jefferson 45
Carroll 76 Kuemper Catholic 45
Denison-Schleswig 61 MVAOCOU 27
Stanton 68 Clarke 35
Bedford 65 Essex 13
Treynor 56 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 24
Des Moines Christian 83 Central Decatur 45
East Union 72 Diagonal 67 — OT
Mormon Trail 56 Southeast Warren 45
Wayne 40 Twin Cedars 31
Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35
Saydel 36 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Storm Lake 82 Sioux City North 78
Pleasantville 73 Melcher-Dallas 24
Heartland Christian 46 Whiting 38
Mound City Invitational
Rock Port 52 South Holt 33
Bishop LeBlond 80 Nodaway-Holt 14
Platte Valley Invitational
Stewartsville 58 Union Star 42
DeKalb 34 Osborn 32
Albany Invitational
Worth County 48 Stanberry 47
Pattonsburg 62 Albany 55
Savannah Invitational
Benton 68 Smithville 60
Platte County 60 Savannah 36
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan 75 Cameron 56
Warrensburg 62 St. Pius X 56