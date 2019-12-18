HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 45 Shenandoah 35

Glenwood 76 Lewis Central 71

Atlantic 56 Kuemper Catholic 55

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 35

Stanton 65 Essex 19

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 76 Missouri Valley 33

Audubon 73 Riverside 27

Treynor 47 Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia 52 Underwood 43

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 67 Bedford 32

Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 31

Wayne 57 East Union 35

Central Decatur 63 Southeast Warren 29

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 56 West Harrison 34

Ar-We-Va 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

CAM, Anita 53 Glidden-Ralston 50

Boyer Valley 45 Woodbine 32

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27

Le Mars 46 Thomas Jefferson 29

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 49 Ankeny Christian 18

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal 

Seymour 59 Mormon Trail 44

Moravia 32 Twin Cedars 19

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Red Oak 69 Carroll 37

East Mills 52 Heartland Christian 20

275 Conference

East Atchison 59 South Holt 41

Rock Port 39 DeKalb 34

Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 19

Mound City 36 Stewartsville 35

North Nodaway 50 Nodaway-Holt 33

Osborn 51 Northeast Nodaway 25

Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)

Tri-County at Union Star 

Maryville 88 Mid-Buchanan 34

North Platte 49 Bishop LeBlond 46

Macon 67 Chillicothe 52

Penney 54 Lafayette 39

Savannah at East Buchanan 

St. Pius X 41 North Kansas City 33

Worth County 58 North Andrew 37

Stanberry 40 Albany 38

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42

Johnson County Central 59 Palmyra 49

Weeping Water 48 Yutan 29

Pioneer Conference

Johnson-Brock 48 Diller-Odell 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 72 Lewiston 36

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City 

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson 54 Gretna 52 — OT

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 18

Blair 48 Schuyler 18

Arlington 55 Conestoga 25

Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32

Wahoo 42 Louisville 41

Freeman at Humboldt-TRS 

Exeter-Milligan 53 Friend 6

Southern 45 Falls City 29

Sterling 45 Meridian 40

St. Paul 60 Tri County 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 68 Shenandoah 34

Atlantic 66 Kuemper Catholic 41

Corner Conference

Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 57

Stanton 95 Essex 15

Clarinda Academy 44 Griswold 29

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 48

Audubon 54 Riverside 43

Treynor 50 Tri-Center 41

Logan-Magnolia 46 Underwood 40

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 60 Bedford 43

Southwest Valley 64 Lenox 54

Wayne 43 East Union 35

Central Decatur 75 Southeast Warren 29

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 57 Paton-Churdan 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Ar-We-Va 29

CAM, Anita 74 Glidden-Ralston 51

Boyer Valley 42 Woodbine 36

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 — OT

Le Mars 65 Thomas Jefferson 54

Sioux City East 92 Sioux City North 61

Sioux City West 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian 76 Murray 58

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal 

Mormon Trail at Seymour 

Moravia 81 Twin Cedars 51

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Roncalli Catholic 72 St. Albert 47

Norwalk 65 Lewis Central 51

East Mills 65 Heartland Christian 50

275 Conference

East Atchison 35 South Holt 30

Rock Port 67 DeKalb 51

Platte Valley 81 West Nodaway 30

Mound City 86 Stewartsville 46

North Nodaway 67 Nodaway-Holt 35

Northeast Nodaway 48 Osborn 41

Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)

Tri-County at Union Star 

Center 43 Benton 41

Falls City 47 Bishop LeBlond 46 

Lawson 68 Cameron 58

Chillicothe 68 Macon 52

North Kansas City 59 St. Pius X 28

Worth County 55 North Andrew 42

Stanberry 54 Albany 45

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm 58 Elmwood-Murdock 53

Johnson County Central 66 Palmyra 59 — OT

Yutan 76 Weeping Water 23

Pioneer Conference

Johnson-Brock 43 Diller-Odell 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Lewiston 23 

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 48

Metro Conference

Gretna 44 Omaha Benson 32

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 61 Syracuse 49

Blair 43 Schuyler 34

Mount Michael Benedictine 45 Norris 44

Fort Calhoun 47 Plattsmouth 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59 Arlington 49

Ashland-Greenwood 66 Conestoga 44

Boys Town 65 Douglas County West 53

Humboldt-TRS 76 Freeman 37

Exeter-Milligan 48 Friend 44

Sterling 45 Meridian 28

St. Paul 66 Tri County 49