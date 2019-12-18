HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 45 Shenandoah 35
Glenwood 76 Lewis Central 71
Atlantic 56 Kuemper Catholic 55
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 35
Stanton 65 Essex 19
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 76 Missouri Valley 33
Audubon 73 Riverside 27
Treynor 47 Tri-Center 15
Logan-Magnolia 52 Underwood 43
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 67 Bedford 32
Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 31
Wayne 57 East Union 35
Central Decatur 63 Southeast Warren 29
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 56 West Harrison 34
Ar-We-Va 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
CAM, Anita 53 Glidden-Ralston 50
Boyer Valley 45 Woodbine 32
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
Le Mars 46 Thomas Jefferson 29
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 49 Ankeny Christian 18
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal
Seymour 59 Mormon Trail 44
Moravia 32 Twin Cedars 19
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Red Oak 69 Carroll 37
East Mills 52 Heartland Christian 20
275 Conference
East Atchison 59 South Holt 41
Rock Port 39 DeKalb 34
Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 19
Mound City 36 Stewartsville 35
North Nodaway 50 Nodaway-Holt 33
Osborn 51 Northeast Nodaway 25
Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)
Tri-County at Union Star
Maryville 88 Mid-Buchanan 34
North Platte 49 Bishop LeBlond 46
Macon 67 Chillicothe 52
Penney 54 Lafayette 39
Savannah at East Buchanan
St. Pius X 41 North Kansas City 33
Worth County 58 North Andrew 37
Stanberry 40 Albany 38
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42
Johnson County Central 59 Palmyra 49
Weeping Water 48 Yutan 29
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 48 Diller-Odell 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 72 Lewiston 36
Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson 54 Gretna 52 — OT
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 18
Blair 48 Schuyler 18
Arlington 55 Conestoga 25
Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32
Wahoo 42 Louisville 41
Freeman at Humboldt-TRS
Exeter-Milligan 53 Friend 6
Southern 45 Falls City 29
Sterling 45 Meridian 40
St. Paul 60 Tri County 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 68 Shenandoah 34
Atlantic 66 Kuemper Catholic 41
Corner Conference
Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 57
Stanton 95 Essex 15
Clarinda Academy 44 Griswold 29
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 48
Audubon 54 Riverside 43
Treynor 50 Tri-Center 41
Logan-Magnolia 46 Underwood 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 60 Bedford 43
Southwest Valley 64 Lenox 54
Wayne 43 East Union 35
Central Decatur 75 Southeast Warren 29
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 57 Paton-Churdan 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Ar-We-Va 29
CAM, Anita 74 Glidden-Ralston 51
Boyer Valley 42 Woodbine 36
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 — OT
Le Mars 65 Thomas Jefferson 54
Sioux City East 92 Sioux City North 61
Sioux City West 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 76 Murray 58
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Moravia 81 Twin Cedars 51
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Roncalli Catholic 72 St. Albert 47
Norwalk 65 Lewis Central 51
East Mills 65 Heartland Christian 50
275 Conference
East Atchison 35 South Holt 30
Rock Port 67 DeKalb 51
Platte Valley 81 West Nodaway 30
Mound City 86 Stewartsville 46
North Nodaway 67 Nodaway-Holt 35
Northeast Nodaway 48 Osborn 41
Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)
Tri-County at Union Star
Center 43 Benton 41
Falls City 47 Bishop LeBlond 46
Lawson 68 Cameron 58
Chillicothe 68 Macon 52
North Kansas City 59 St. Pius X 28
Worth County 55 North Andrew 42
Stanberry 54 Albany 45
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 58 Elmwood-Murdock 53
Johnson County Central 66 Palmyra 59 — OT
Yutan 76 Weeping Water 23
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 43 Diller-Odell 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Lewiston 23
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 48
Metro Conference
Gretna 44 Omaha Benson 32
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 61 Syracuse 49
Blair 43 Schuyler 34
Mount Michael Benedictine 45 Norris 44
Fort Calhoun 47 Plattsmouth 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59 Arlington 49
Ashland-Greenwood 66 Conestoga 44
Boys Town 65 Douglas County West 53
Humboldt-TRS 76 Freeman 37
Exeter-Milligan 48 Friend 44
Sterling 45 Meridian 28
St. Paul 66 Tri County 49