HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46
Corner Conference
Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT
Essex 38 Griswold 32
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36
AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27
Underwood 32 Treynor 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55
Le Mars 60 Sioux City East 54
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 36 Melcher-Dallas 20
Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50
Twin Cedars 43 Orient-Macksburg 38
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Lewis Central 65 Skutt Catholic 51
Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29
Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34
Central Decatur 72 Clarke 32
River Valley 53 West Harrison 38
Southeast Valley 54 Paton-Churdan 51 -- OT
275 Conference
Rock Port 35 Stewartsville 20
Osborn 60 West Nodaway 31
North Nodaway 42 Mound City 36
Platte Valley at Union Star
Northeast Nodaway 26 Nodaway-Holt 22
South Holt 50 DeKalb 41
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Chillicothe
Benton 47 Lafayette 20
Cameron 51 Bishop LeBlond 39
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 52 Nebraska City 27
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Johnson County Central 20
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock 52 Friend 15
Southern 45 Lewiston 18
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
Metro Conference
Gretna 63 Omaha North 27
Millard North 50 Papillion-LaVista South 38
Millard West 70 Omaha Central 58
Papillion-LaVista 73 Omaha Burke 57
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37
Syracuse 43 Auburn 31
Louisville 52 Raymond Central 30
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Conestoga 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 72 Brownell-Talbot 35
Lincoln Pius X 66 Elkhorn 39
Bennington 68 Roncalli Catholic 52
Platteview 48 Columbus 41
Wahoo 41 Malcolm 22
Centennial 45 Yutan 42
Sterling 42 Freeman 36
Wayne 59 Omaha South 39
Lincoln North Star 57 Omaha Northwest 55
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 62 Sidney 47
Griswold 46 Essex 28
Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34
AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT
Treynor 70 Underwood 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Sioux City East 75 Le Mars 72
Sioux City West 78 Sioux City North 61
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37
Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54
Twin Cedars 48 Orient-Macksburg 32
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46
Woodbine 47 Fremont-Mills 37
Central Decatur 65 Clarke 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Knoxville 55
West Harrison 60 River Valley 58
Southeast Valley 71 Paton-Churdan 38
275 Conference
Rock Port 55 Stewartsville 47
Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38
Mound City 61 North Nodaway 42
Platte Valley at Union Star
Northeast Nodaway 70 Nodaway-Holt 29
South Holt 60 DeKalb 36
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 57 Cameron 33
Lafayette 44 Benton 42
Savannah at St. Pius X
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond at Northland Christian
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 60 Nebraska City 52
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 42
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock 68 Friend 30
Lewiston at Southern
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 17
Metro Conference
Gretna 60 Omaha North 33
Millard North 61 Papillion-LaVista South 56
Omaha Central 73 Millard West 71
Papillion-LaVista 60 Omaha Burke 39
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41
Auburn 66 Syracuse 33
Raymond Central 52 Louisville 46
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot
Lincoln Pius X 62 Elkhorn 43
Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 60
Wahoo 77 Columbus Scotus 39
Falls City 66 Conestoga 56
Bishop Neumann 58 Yutan 49
Westside 81 Kearney 69