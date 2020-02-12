HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46

Corner Conference

Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT 

Essex 38 Griswold 32

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36

AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27

Underwood 32 Treynor 29

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55

Le Mars 60 Sioux City East 54

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 36 Melcher-Dallas 20

Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50

Twin Cedars 43 Orient-Macksburg 38

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Lewis Central 65 Skutt Catholic 51

Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29

Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34

Central Decatur 72 Clarke 32

River Valley 53 West Harrison 38

Southeast Valley 54 Paton-Churdan 51 -- OT

275 Conference

Rock Port 35 Stewartsville 20

Osborn 60 West Nodaway 31

North Nodaway 42 Mound City 36

Platte Valley at Union Star 

Northeast Nodaway 26 Nodaway-Holt 22

South Holt 50 DeKalb 41

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Chillicothe

Benton 47 Lafayette 20

Cameron 51 Bishop LeBlond 39

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 52 Nebraska City 27

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Johnson County Central 20

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS 

Johnson-Brock 52 Friend 15

Southern 45 Lewiston 18

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell 

Metro Conference

Gretna 63 Omaha North 27

Millard North 50 Papillion-LaVista South 38 

Millard West 70 Omaha Central 58

Papillion-LaVista 73 Omaha Burke 57

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37

Syracuse 43 Auburn 31

Louisville 52 Raymond Central 30

Ashland-Greenwood 45 Conestoga 29

Lourdes Central Catholic 72 Brownell-Talbot 35

Lincoln Pius X 66 Elkhorn 39

Bennington 68 Roncalli Catholic 52

Platteview 48 Columbus 41

Wahoo 41 Malcolm 22

Centennial 45  Yutan 42

Sterling 42 Freeman 36

Wayne 59 Omaha South 39

Lincoln North Star 57 Omaha Northwest 55

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

East Mills 62 Sidney 47

Griswold 46 Essex 28

Stanton 81 Clarinda Academy 40

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 46 Audubon 34

AHSTW 54 Tri-Center 51 — OT

Treynor 70 Underwood 53

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 72 Bedford 65

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

Sioux City East 75 Le Mars 72

Sioux City West 78 Sioux City North 61

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 57 Melcher-Dallas 37

Murray 69 Mormon Trail 54

Twin Cedars 48 Orient-Macksburg 32

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Skutt Catholic 76 Glenwood 46

Woodbine 47 Fremont-Mills 37

Central Decatur 65 Clarke 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Knoxville 55

West Harrison 60 River Valley 58

Southeast Valley 71 Paton-Churdan 38

275 Conference

Rock Port 55 Stewartsville 47

Osborn 46 West Nodaway 38

Mound City 61 North Nodaway 42

Platte Valley at Union Star 

Northeast Nodaway 70 Nodaway-Holt 29

South Holt 60 DeKalb 36

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 57 Cameron 33

Lafayette 44 Benton 42

Savannah at St. Pius X 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond at Northland Christian 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 60 Nebraska City 52 

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 42

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS 

Johnson-Brock 68 Friend 30

Lewiston at Southern 

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 17

Metro Conference

Gretna 60 Omaha North 33

Millard North 61 Papillion-LaVista South 56

Omaha Central 73 Millard West 71

Papillion-LaVista 60 Omaha Burke 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 41

Auburn 66 Syracuse 33

Raymond Central 52 Louisville 46

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot 

Lincoln Pius X 62 Elkhorn 43

Roncalli Catholic 70 Bennington 60

Wahoo 77 Columbus Scotus 39

Falls City 66 Conestoga 56

Bishop Neumann 58 Yutan 49

Westside 81 Kearney 69