HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals
North Mahaska 60 Southeast Warren 28
Lynnville-Sully 61 Grand View Christian 34
Lamoni 57 Seymour 29
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Wayne 41
Class 1A Region 7 Quarterfinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Sidney 49
Stanton 50 Audubon 38
Central Decatur 57 Lenox 17
St. Albert 52 East Mills 47
Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 84 Westwood 36
Paton-Churdan 48 Glidden-Ralston 39
Woodbury Central 59 Woodbine 35
CAM, Anita 59 Riverside 28
Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals
West Hancock 75 Belmond-Klemme 29
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53 South Central Calhoun 43
Panorama 58 ACGC 53
IKM-Manning 66 East Sac County 53
Class 2A Region 8 Quarterfinals
Logan-Magnolia 68 Tri-Center 31
Mount Ayr 73 Earlham 51
AHSTW 52 Underwood 50
Nodaway Valley 56 Treynor 50
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict Finals
B-1: Omaha Mercy 57 Omaha Duchesne 35
B-2: Platteview 51 Gross Catholic 28
B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39
B-4: Bennington 67 Blair 36
B-5: Beatrice 39 Crete 32
B-6: Northwest 65 York 39
B-7: Holdrege 43 McCook 36
B-8: Scottsbluff 64 Sidney 48
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston
Roncalli Catholic 60 Fort Calhoun 28
Omaha Concordia 43 Brownell-Talbot 31
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly
Ashland-Greenwood 61 Conestoga 16
Louisville 58 Boys Town 26
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic
North Bend Central 51 David City 20
Wahoo 48 Arlington 44
Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian 42 Lincoln Lutheran 30
Malcolm 35 Milford 25
Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice
Syracuse 58 Falls City 35
Fairbury 41 Auburn 32
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water
Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Cornerstone Christian 7
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Elmwood-Murdock 22
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View
Oakland-Craig 69 Mead 39
Yutan 44 Tekamah-Herman 24
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell
Southern 36 Tri County 21
Freeman 38 Johnson County Central 24
Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn
Weeping Water 52 Pawnee City 31
Humboldt-TRS 50 Johnson-Brock 42 — OT
Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central
Meridian 51 Deshler 33
Diller-Odell 46 Heartland 29
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Parkview Christian 10
Sterling 50 Lewiston 9
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
275 Conference
East Atchison 61 Union Star 10
Rock Port 43 Osborn 27
Mound City 42 Nodaway-Holt 29
DeKalb 53 West Nodaway 12
Platte Valley 50 South Holt 29
Stewartsville 1 Northeast Nodaway 0 (forfeit)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 44 Savannah 29
St. Pius X 61 Bishop LeBlond 44
Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 21
Grand River Conference
Worth County 56 North Harrison 46
Stanberry 58 Maysville 30
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 52 Trenton 43
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 66 Omaha Benson 44
Millard West 78 Omaha Burke 62
Bellevue East 45 Omaha North 42
Papillion-LaVista South 69 Omaha South 16
Elkhorn South 45 Omaha Marian 39
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Millard North 60 Lincoln North Star 56
Lincoln East 53 Millard South 46
Bellevue West 55 Lincoln Southeast 42
Westside 37 Lincoln Pius X 33
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51
Skutt Catholic 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88 South Sioux City 65
Dakota Valley 85 Sioux City West 75
275 Conference
East Atchison 67 Union Star 31
Rock Port 73 Osborn 45
Mound City 78 Nodaway-Holt 41
DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52
Platte Valley 61 South Holt 35
Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 50 Benton 45
St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond
Lafayette 65 Chillicothe 48
Grand River Conference
North Harrison 82 Worth County 50
Stanberry 57 Maysville 41
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Center 48 Maryville 43
Cameron 60 Trenton 54
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 99 Omaha Benson 56
Millard West 61 Omaha Burke 49
Omaha North 62 Bellevue East 59
Papillion-La Vista South 64 Omaha South 55 — OT
Creighton Prep 60 Elkhorn South 55
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 65 Ralston 52
Bishop Neumann 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32
Millard North 69 Lincoln North Star 67
Millard South 54 Lincoln East 50
Bellevue West 76 Lincoln Southeast 54