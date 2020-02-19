HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals

North Mahaska 60 Southeast Warren 28

Lynnville-Sully 61 Grand View Christian 34

Lamoni 57 Seymour 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Wayne 41

Class 1A Region 7 Quarterfinals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Sidney 49

Stanton 50 Audubon 38

Central Decatur 57 Lenox 17

St. Albert 52 East Mills 47

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda 84 Westwood 36

Paton-Churdan 48 Glidden-Ralston 39

Woodbury Central 59 Woodbine 35

CAM, Anita 59 Riverside 28

Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals

West Hancock 75 Belmond-Klemme 29

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53 South Central Calhoun 43

Panorama 58 ACGC 53

IKM-Manning 66 East Sac County 53

Class 2A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Logan-Magnolia 68 Tri-Center 31

Mount Ayr 73 Earlham 51

AHSTW 52 Underwood 50

Nodaway Valley 56 Treynor 50

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict Finals

B-1: Omaha Mercy 57 Omaha Duchesne 35

B-2: Platteview 51 Gross Catholic 28

B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39

B-4: Bennington 67 Blair 36

B-5: Beatrice 39 Crete 32

B-6: Northwest 65 York 39

B-7: Holdrege 43 McCook 36

B-8: Scottsbluff 64 Sidney 48

Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston

Roncalli Catholic 60 Fort Calhoun 28

Omaha Concordia 43 Brownell-Talbot 31

Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly

Ashland-Greenwood 61 Conestoga 16

Louisville 58 Boys Town 26

Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic

North Bend Central 51 David City 20

Wahoo 48 Arlington 44

Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian 42 Lincoln Lutheran 30

Malcolm 35 Milford 25

Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice

Syracuse 58 Falls City 35

Fairbury 41 Auburn 32

Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water

Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Cornerstone Christian 7

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Elmwood-Murdock 22

Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View

Oakland-Craig 69 Mead 39

Yutan 44 Tekamah-Herman 24

Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell

Southern 36 Tri County 21

Freeman 38 Johnson County Central 24

Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn

Weeping Water 52 Pawnee City 31

Humboldt-TRS 50 Johnson-Brock 42 — OT

Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central

Meridian 51 Deshler 33

Diller-Odell 46 Heartland 29

Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Parkview Christian 10

Sterling 50 Lewiston 9

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

275 Conference

East Atchison 61 Union Star 10

Rock Port 43 Osborn 27

Mound City 42 Nodaway-Holt 29

DeKalb 53 West Nodaway 12

Platte Valley 50 South Holt 29

Stewartsville 1 Northeast Nodaway 0 (forfeit)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton 44 Savannah 29

St. Pius X 61 Bishop LeBlond 44

Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 21

Grand River Conference

Worth County 56 North Harrison 46

Stanberry 58 Maysville 30

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Cameron 52 Trenton 43

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 66 Omaha Benson 44

Millard West 78 Omaha Burke 62

Bellevue East 45 Omaha North 42

Papillion-LaVista South 69 Omaha South 16

Elkhorn South 45 Omaha Marian 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Millard North 60 Lincoln North Star 56

Lincoln East 53 Millard South 46

Bellevue West 55 Lincoln Southeast 42

Westside 37 Lincoln Pius X 33

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 53 Glenwood 49

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sioux City East 79 Storm Lake 51

Skutt Catholic 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88 South Sioux City 65

Dakota Valley 85 Sioux City West 75

275 Conference

East Atchison 67 Union Star 31

Rock Port 73 Osborn 45

Mound City 78 Nodaway-Holt 41

DeKalb 67 West Nodaway 52

Platte Valley 61 South Holt 35

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville 

Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 50 Benton 45

St. Pius X at Bishop LeBlond 

Lafayette 65 Chillicothe 48

Grand River Conference

North Harrison 82 Worth County 50

Stanberry 57 Maysville 41

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Center 48 Maryville 43

Cameron 60 Trenton 54

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 99 Omaha Benson 56

Millard West 61 Omaha Burke 49

Omaha North 62 Bellevue East 59

Papillion-La Vista South 64 Omaha South 55 — OT

Creighton Prep 60 Elkhorn South 55

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elkhorn 65 Ralston 52

Bishop Neumann 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32

Millard North 69 Lincoln North Star 67

Millard South 54 Lincoln East 50

Bellevue West 76 Lincoln Southeast 54