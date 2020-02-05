HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 70 Shenandoah 36
Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31
Denison-Schleswig 61 Creston 44
Harlan 63 Kuemper Catholic 28
Corner Conference
Stanton 38 Fremont-Mills 33
East Mills 35 Griswold 18
Sidney 74 Essex 31
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 36 Audubon 23
IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 20
Treynor 66 Riverside 29
Underwood 54 Tri-Center 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 61 Mount Ayr 46
Bedford 44 Southwest Valley 41
Central Decatur 61 Wayne 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southeast Warren 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 West Harrison 51
Exira/EHK 70 Ar-We-Va 30
Woodbine 61 CAM, Anita 58
Paton-Churdan 62 Boyer Valley 40
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sioux City West 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 38
Le Mars 59 Sioux City North 44
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 53 Mormon Trail 29
Diagonal 66 Ankeny Christian 18
Seymour 44 Moravia 36
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
AHSTW 62 St. Albert 51
WDM Valley 68 Lewis Central 57
Brownell-Talbot 49 Heartland Christian 35
275 Conference
East Atchison 73 Northeast Nodaway 18
Rock Port 57 Union Star 27
South Holt 70 West Nodaway 18
Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16
Osborn 46 Nodaway-Holt 28
North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 50
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 60 Savannah 44
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
North Andrew 44 St. Joseph Christian 38
Stanberry 74 Pattonsburg 38
Worth County 62 King City 24
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Arlington 50 Fort Calhoun 36
Syracuse 63 Douglas County West 38
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Weeping Water 52 Louisville 31
Quarterfinal: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Freeman 36 — OT
Quarterfinal: Malcolm 48 Auburn 29
Quarterfinal: Yutan 45 Mead 34
Consolation: Palmyra 38 Conestoga 24
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 49 Pawnee City 28
Quarterfinal: Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 42
Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 33 Southern 24
Quarterfinal: Sterling def. Humboldt-TRS
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 73 Omaha North 42
Millard South 74 Omaha Northwest 49
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Waverly 67 Ralston 44
Beatrice 62 Norris 52
Bennington 58 Platteview 53
Lincoln Lutheran 55 Falls City 25
Wahoo 57 Aquinas Catholic 42
Lincoln Pius X 51 Gretna 46
Lincoln Southwest 61 Omaha Burke 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 81 Clarinda 59
Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40
Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 46
Harlan 73 Kuemper Catholic 66
Corner Conference
Stanton 68 Fremont-Mills 44
East Mills 53 Griswold 14
Sidney 79 Essex 32
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 48
IKM-Manning 67 Missouri Valley 47
Treynor 76 Riverside 53
Tri-Center 57 Underwood 41
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 52 Nodaway Valley 51
Bedford 62 Southwest Valley 36
Central Decatur 70 Wayne 27
Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Southeast Warren 21
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 48
Exira/EHK 65 Ar-We-Va 59 — OT
CAM, Anita 44 Woodbine 38
Boyer Valley 61 Paton-Churdan 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City West 66
Le Mars 80 Sioux City North 44
Sioux City East 70 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 46
Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal
Seymour 63 Moravia 58
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26
Lamoni 64 Clarke 35
Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49
275 Conference
East Atchison 65 Northeast Nodaway 52
Rock Port 81 Union Star 24
South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36
Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53
Osborn 70 Nodaway-Holt 37
North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 38
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43
Lafayette 62 Savannah 51
Benton 63 Cameron 31
Chillicothe 80 St. Pius X 62
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
North Andrew 52 St. Joseph Christian 41
Worth County 56 King City 37
Pattonsburg 67 Stanberry 58
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun 55 Arlington 38
Douglas County West 59 Syracuse 53
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Pawnee City 30
Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Southern 47
Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock 61 Diller-Odell 51
Quarterfinal: Tri County 73 Sterling 49
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 65 Omaha North 49
Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 50
Westside 82 Omaha South 76 — OT
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Waverly 57 Ralston 28
Norris 42 Beatrice 41
Bennington 74 Platteview 71
Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31
Lincoln Lutheran 56 Falls City 44
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52
Gretna 45 Lincoln Pius X 43 — OT
Lincoln Southwest 53 Omaha Burke 41
Skutt Catholic 73 Omaha Benson 58