HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 70 Shenandoah 36

Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31

Denison-Schleswig 61 Creston 44

Harlan 63 Kuemper Catholic 28

Corner Conference

Stanton 38 Fremont-Mills 33

East Mills 35 Griswold 18

Sidney 74 Essex 31

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 36 Audubon 23

IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 20

Treynor 66 Riverside 29

Underwood 54 Tri-Center 48

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 61 Mount Ayr 46

Bedford 44 Southwest Valley 41

Central Decatur 61 Wayne 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southeast Warren 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 West Harrison 51

Exira/EHK 70 Ar-We-Va 30

Woodbine 61 CAM, Anita 58

Paton-Churdan 62 Boyer Valley 40 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 55 Sioux City West 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 38

Le Mars 59 Sioux City North 44

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg 53 Mormon Trail 29

Diagonal 66 Ankeny Christian 18

Seymour 44 Moravia 36

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

AHSTW 62 St. Albert 51

WDM Valley 68 Lewis Central 57

Brownell-Talbot 49 Heartland Christian 35

275 Conference

East Atchison 73 Northeast Nodaway 18

Rock Port 57 Union Star 27

South Holt 70 West Nodaway 18

Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16

Osborn 46 Nodaway-Holt 28

North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 50

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 60 Savannah 44

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 44 St. Joseph Christian 38

Stanberry 74 Pattonsburg 38

Worth County 62 King City 24

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Arlington 50 Fort Calhoun 36

Syracuse 63 Douglas County West 38

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Weeping Water 52 Louisville 31

Quarterfinal: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Freeman 36 — OT

Quarterfinal: Malcolm 48 Auburn 29

Quarterfinal: Yutan 45 Mead 34

Consolation: Palmyra 38 Conestoga 24

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 49 Pawnee City 28

Quarterfinal: Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 42

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 33 Southern 24

Quarterfinal: Sterling def. Humboldt-TRS

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 73 Omaha North 42

Millard South 74 Omaha Northwest 49

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Waverly 67 Ralston 44

Beatrice 62 Norris 52

Bennington 58 Platteview 53

Lincoln Lutheran 55 Falls City 25

Wahoo 57 Aquinas Catholic 42

Lincoln Pius X 51 Gretna 46

Lincoln Southwest 61 Omaha Burke 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 81 Clarinda 59

Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40

Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 46

Harlan 73 Kuemper Catholic 66

Corner Conference

Stanton 68 Fremont-Mills 44

East Mills 53 Griswold 14

Sidney 79 Essex 32

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 48

IKM-Manning 67 Missouri Valley 47 

Treynor 76 Riverside 53

Tri-Center 57 Underwood 41

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Mount Ayr 52 Nodaway Valley 51

Bedford 62 Southwest Valley 36

Central Decatur 70 Wayne 27

Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Southeast Warren 21

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 48

Exira/EHK 65 Ar-We-Va 59 — OT

CAM, Anita 44 Woodbine 38

Boyer Valley 61 Paton-Churdan 35

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City West 66

Le Mars 80 Sioux City North 44

Sioux City East 70 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 46

Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal 

Seymour 63 Moravia 58

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Elkhorn 40 St. Albert 26

Lamoni 64 Clarke 35

Brownell-Talbot 72 Heartland Christian 49

275 Conference

East Atchison 65 Northeast Nodaway 52 

Rock Port 81 Union Star 24

South Holt 64 West Nodaway 36

Mound City 65 Platte Valley 53

Osborn 70 Nodaway-Holt 37

North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 38

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 63 Bishop LeBlond 43

Lafayette 62 Savannah 51

Benton 63 Cameron 31

Chillicothe 80 St. Pius X 62

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 52 St. Joseph Christian 41

Worth County 56 King City 37

Pattonsburg 67 Stanberry 58

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Fort Calhoun 55 Arlington 38

Douglas County West 59 Syracuse 53

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Pawnee City 30

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Southern 47

Quarterfinal: Johnson-Brock 61 Diller-Odell 51

Quarterfinal: Tri County 73 Sterling 49

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 65 Omaha North 49

Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 50

Westside 82 Omaha South 76 — OT

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Waverly 57 Ralston 28

Norris 42 Beatrice 41

Bennington 74 Platteview 71

Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 31

Lincoln Lutheran 56 Falls City 44

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Boys Town 52

Gretna 45 Lincoln Pius X 43 — OT

Lincoln Southwest 53 Omaha Burke 41

Skutt Catholic 73 Omaha Benson 58