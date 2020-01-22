HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 57 Shenandoah 14

Red Oak 56 Atlantic 41

Lewis Central 59 Denison-Schleswig 42

Corner Conference Tournament

Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 37

Stanton 71 Essex 22

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 50 IKM-Manning 48

Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 18

Treynor 36 Audubon 33

Underwood 76 Riverside 10

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 49 Bedford 14

Mount Ayr 59 Lenox 30

Nodaway Valley 67 Southwest Valley 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 East Union 22

Southeast Warren 58 Wayne 43 

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Exira/EHK 58 Paton-Churdan 36

Woodbine 41 Glidden-Ralston 24

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 41

Sioux City West 53 Thomas Jefferson 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Le Mars 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Unity Christian 56

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 41 Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail 

Lamoni 52 Moulton-Udell 28

Orient-Macksburg 49 Diagonal 45

Seymour 58 Twin Cedars 37

Other (Iowa)

Ballard 58 Harlan 20

Heartland Christian 54 College View Academy 36

275 Conference

East Atchison 65 DeKalb 33

North Nodaway 57 Rock Port 51

Nodaway-Holt 39 West Nodaway 22

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe at St. Pius X 

Other (Missouri)

Stanberry 51 North Andrew 32

Savannah 55 Pleasant Hill 39

Lafayette at Platte County

Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City 45

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 58 Raymond Central 13

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga 52 Palmyra 28

Malcolm 48 Freeman 44

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water 

Pioneer Conference

Southern 30 Diller-Odell 25

Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City 

Johnson-Brock 55 Lewiston 14

Metro Conference

Westside 62 Bellevue West 27

Millard West 51 Omaha Northwest 43

Millard North 72 Omaha Bryan 14

Papillion-La Vista 72 Omaha South 9

Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Platteview 

Plattsmouth 47 Syracuse 44

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Auburn 29

Lincoln Lutheran 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 37

Blair 64 Omaha Concordia 45

Columbus 48 Elkhorn 32

Norris 51 York 41

Arlington 37 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Yutan 41 Ashland-Greenwood 37

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42 Fort Calhoun 30

Mead 43 Parkview Christian 13

Thayer Central 56 Friend 12

Sterling 64 Omaha Christian Academy 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 74 Shenandoah 33

Atlantic 64 Red Oak 52

Lewis Central 58 Denison-Schleswig 56

Glenwood 67 St. Albert 52

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 60 Griswold 23

Stanton 90 Clarinda Academy 41

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 58 IKM-Manning 55

Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 38

Treynor 94 Audubon 33

Underwood 51 Riverside 28

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 72 Bedford 69

Mount Ayr 76 Lenox 26 

Nodaway Valley 60 Southwest Valley 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 90 East Union 33

Wayne at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 CAM, Anita 44

Exira/EHK 44 Paton-Churdan 35

Woodbine 38 Glidden-Ralston 29

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City North 31

Sioux City West 78 Thomas Jefferson 69

Le Mars 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Sioux City East 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 35

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 76 Moravia 37

Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 57

Lamoni 69 Moulton-Udell 14

Diagonal 68 Orient-Macksburg 28

Seymour 50 Twin Cedars 40

Other (Iowa)

Ballard 78 Harlan 54

College View Academy 63 Heartland Christian 51

275 Conference

East Atchison 59 DeKalb 29

Rock Port 58 North Nodaway 30

West Nodaway 83 Nodaway-Holt 47

Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 71 Stanberry 67 — 3 OT

Benton at Southeast 

Lawson 44 Bishop LeBlond 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 72 Raymond Central 31

East Central Nebraska Conference

Palmyra 64 Conestoga 43

Malcolm 37 Freeman 36

Johnson County Central 57 Weeping Water 43

Pioneer Conference

Southern 48 Diller-Odell 35

Humboldt-TRS 43 Pawnee City 34

Johnson-Brock 67 Lewiston 51

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 85 Westside 84 — OT

Millard West 78 Omaha Northwest 53

Millard North 90 Omaha Bryan 50

Omaha South 69 Papillion-La Vista 57

Other (Nebraska)

Platteview 81 Nebraska City 47

Plattsmouth 68 Syracuse 36

Auburn 45 Falls City Sacred Heart 31

Douglas County West 62 Louisville 43

Lincoln Lutheran 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 57

Omaha Concordia 66 Blair 60

Elkhorn 51 Columbus 37

Norris 64 York 33

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Arlington 41

Yutan 59 Ashland-Greenwood 53

Fort Calhoun 62 Omaha Brownell Talbot 36

Parkview Christian 55 Mead 52

Thayer Central 53 Friend 42

Sterling 48 Omaha Christian Academy 43