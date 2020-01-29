HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 87 Creston 46
Harlan 37 Denison-Schleswig 33
Atlantic 55 Kuemper Catholic 54
Corner Conference
Sidney 49 Griswold 14
Stanton 49 East Mills 39
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 67 Riverside 36
Logan-Magnolia 63 Underwood 47
AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 14
Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26
Southwest Valley 50 Lenox 46
Central Decatur 61 Southeast Warren 33
Wayne 45 East Union 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 29
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Ar-We-Va 40
Glidden-Ralston 47 CAM 36
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 44 Thomas Jefferson 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Sioux City North 36
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Lamoni 41 Moravia 34
Murray 42 Moulton-Udell 38
Seymour 42 Diagonal 35
Orient-Macksburg 32 Melcher-Dallas 31
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
IKM-Manning 63 OABCIG 38
Mount Ayr 62 Van Meter 24
Heartland Christian 44 College View Academy 24 — Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinal
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Rock Port 42 Nodaway-Holt 34
North Nodaway 41 St. Joseph Christian 31
North Platte Tournament
North Andrew 54 Plattsburg 46
Polo 44 North Platte 38
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 60 Higginsville 19
Cameron 49 Lawson 40
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Norris 63 Waverly 41
Blair 65 Plattsmouth 42
Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 21
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 50 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Malcolm 72 Johnson County Central 42
Louisville 38 Auburn 36
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Southern 19
Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 31
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 58 Bellevue West 53
Omaha Burke 63 Bellevue East 37
Papillion-La Vista 70 Omaha Bryan 26
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Humboldt-TRS 62 Conestoga 42
Yutan 35 David City 28
Tri County at Thayer Central
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 71 Creston 51
Harlan 54 Denison-Schleswig 48
Kuemper Catholic 64 Atlantic 60
Corner Conference
Sidney 59 Griswold 26
Stanton 42 East Mills 38
Fremont-Mills 58 Clarinda Academy 29
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 53 Riverside 46
Underwood 61 Logan-Magnolia 49
AHSTW 80 Missouri Valley 54
Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54
Southwest Valley 58 Lenox 32
Central Decatur 67 Southeast Warren 32
East Union 48 Wayne 34
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 52 Paton-Churdan 43
Boyer Valley 56 Woodbine 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 35
CAM 66 Glidden-Ralston 54
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 62 Thomas Jefferson 47
Le Mars 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67 Sioux City North 29
Sioux City East 70 Sioux City West 56
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Savannah 62 Clarinda 51
OABCIG 49 IKM-Manning 46 — OT
Van Meter 48 Mount Ayr 43
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway 53 Worth County 47
West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 74
North Platte Tournament
Mid-Buchanan 58 Polo 35
Plattsburg 64 North Andrew 55
Cameron Tournament
Lawson 66 Higginsville 62
Smithville 78 Cameron 54
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Waverly 53 Plattsmouth 31
Bennington 71 Nebraska City 49
Elkhorn 61 Blair 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Wahoo 69 Syracuse 22
Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 45
Douglas County West 58 Arlington 48
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 32
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 38 Freeman 37
Johnson County Central 61 Malcolm 43
Auburn 60 Louisville 26
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Southern 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 75 Sterling 35
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 74 Omaha Central 67
Bellevue East 67 Omaha Burke 54
Papillion-La Vista 74 Omaha Bryan 39
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Palmyra 51 Wilber-Clatonia 40
Conestoga 76 Humboldt-TRS 37
Tri County at Thayer Central
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star