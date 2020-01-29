HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 87 Creston 46

Harlan 37 Denison-Schleswig 33

Atlantic 55 Kuemper Catholic 54

Corner Conference

Sidney 49 Griswold 14

Stanton 49 East Mills 39

Western Iowa Conference  

Audubon 67 Riverside 36

Logan-Magnolia 63 Underwood 47

AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 14

Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26

Southwest Valley 50 Lenox 46

Central Decatur 61 Southeast Warren 33

Wayne 45 East Union 43

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 29

Woodbine at Boyer Valley 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Ar-We-Va 40

Glidden-Ralston 47 CAM 36

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 44 Thomas Jefferson 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Sioux City North 36

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Lamoni 41 Moravia 34

Murray 42 Moulton-Udell 38

Seymour 42 Diagonal 35

Orient-Macksburg 32 Melcher-Dallas 31

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

IKM-Manning 63 OABCIG 38

Mount Ayr 62 Van Meter 24

Heartland Christian 44 College View Academy 24 — Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinal

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Rock Port 42 Nodaway-Holt 34

North Nodaway 41 St. Joseph Christian 31

North Platte Tournament

North Andrew 54 Plattsburg 46

Polo 44 North Platte 38

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 60 Higginsville 19

Cameron 49 Lawson 40

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Norris 63 Waverly 41

Blair 65 Plattsmouth 42

Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 21

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 50 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Malcolm 72 Johnson County Central 42

Louisville 38 Auburn 36

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Southern 19

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 31

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 58 Bellevue West 53

Omaha Burke 63 Bellevue East 37

Papillion-La Vista 70 Omaha Bryan 26

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia 

Humboldt-TRS 62 Conestoga 42

Yutan 35 David City 28

Tri County at Thayer Central 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 71 Creston 51

Harlan 54 Denison-Schleswig 48

Kuemper Catholic 64 Atlantic 60

Corner Conference

Sidney 59 Griswold 26

Stanton 42 East Mills 38

Fremont-Mills 58 Clarinda Academy 29

Western Iowa Conference  

Audubon 53 Riverside 46

Underwood 61 Logan-Magnolia 49

AHSTW 80 Missouri Valley 54

Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54

Southwest Valley 58 Lenox 32

Central Decatur 67 Southeast Warren 32

East Union 48 Wayne 34

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 52 Paton-Churdan 43

Boyer Valley 56 Woodbine 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 35

CAM 66 Glidden-Ralston 54

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62 Thomas Jefferson 47

Le Mars 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67 Sioux City North 29

Sioux City East 70 Sioux City West 56

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Savannah 62 Clarinda 51

OABCIG 49 IKM-Manning 46 — OT

Van Meter 48 Mount Ayr 43

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway 53 Worth County 47

West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 74

North Platte Tournament

Mid-Buchanan 58 Polo 35

Plattsburg 64 North Andrew 55

Cameron Tournament

Lawson 66 Higginsville 62

Smithville 78 Cameron 54

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Waverly 53 Plattsmouth 31

Bennington 71 Nebraska City 49

Elkhorn 61 Blair 37

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Wahoo 69 Syracuse 22

Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 45

Douglas County West 58 Arlington 48

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 32

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 38 Freeman 37

Johnson County Central 61 Malcolm 43

Auburn 60 Louisville 26

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Southern 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 75 Sterling 35

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 74 Omaha Central 67

Bellevue East 67 Omaha Burke 54

Papillion-La Vista 74 Omaha Bryan 39

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Palmyra 51 Wilber-Clatonia 40

Conestoga 76 Humboldt-TRS 37

Tri County at Thayer Central 

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star