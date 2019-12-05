HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mound City Invitational
GIRLS: East Atchison 66 Nodaway-Holt 23
GIRLS: South Holt 46 Rock Port 43
BOYS: Mound City 72 South Holt 48
BOYS: East Atchison 62 Bishop LeBlond 58
Platte Valley Invitational
GIRLS: Osborn 34 St. Joseph Christian 26
GIRLS: DeKalb 49 North Nodaway 22
BOYS: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 44
BOYS: St. Joseph Christian 41 Northeast Nodaway 39
Albany Invitational
GIRLS: King City 34 Princeton 25
GIRLS: Pattonsburg 60 South Harrison 44
BOYS: Stanberry 60 King City 22
BOYS: South Harrison 51 Albany 47
Savannah Invitational
GIRLS: Smithville 63 Savannah 29
BOYS: Hogan Prep 75 Smithville 64