KMALAND TRIANGLE

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Southwest Valley

KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills

Bedford at CAM, Anita

East Union at East Mills

Griswold at Southeast Warren

Lenox at Sidney

Stanton/Essex at Lamoni

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Audubon at Remsen, St. Mary's

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter

Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine

West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at River Valley

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Central City at Colo-Nesco

Collins-Maxwell at Newell-Fonda

Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

English Valleys at Meskwaki Settlement

Turkey Valley at AGWSR

North Iowa at Harris-Lake Park

KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN

Riverside, Oakland at Tri-Center

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

West Monona at Missouri Valley

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic

Underwood at AHSTW

ACGC at IKM-Manning

Saydel at Atlantic

Carroll at Glenwood

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Chariton

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln

Central Decatur at Interstate 35, Truro

Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke, Osceola

Wayne, Corydon at Woodward Academy

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

Le Mars at Sioux Center

Akron-Westfield at Westwood

Alta/Aurelia at Lawton-Bronson

Woodbury Central at Hinton

Earlham at Van Meter

North Mahaska at North Tama

Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully

Manson NW Webster at Ogden

OABCIG at Ridge View

Pocahontas Area at Sioux Central

St. Edmond at Panorama

Cherokee at Storm Lake

MVAOCOU at MMCRU

South Central Calhoun at East Sac County

Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley

Perry at Greene County

Bondurant-Farrar at ADM, Adel

Carlisle at Winterset

Spencer at Spirit Lake

Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial

Des Moines East at Des Moines Lincoln

Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines Hoover

Waukee at Dowling Catholic

Des Moines North at Marshalltown

Mason City at Fort Dodge

WDM Valley at Southeast Polk

Ames at Cedar Falls

Urbandale at Johnston

275 CONFERENCE

East Atchison at Southwest Livingston

Rock Port at DeKalb

Stewartsville at North-West Nodaway

Mound City 42 Platte Valley 6

Worth County at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

OTHER MISSOURI 8-MAN

North Andrew at King City

Stanberry at Braymer

Pattonsburg at Bishop LeBlond

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Liberty)

Kirksville at Chillicothe

St. Pius X at Odessa

Cameron at Kansas City Northeast

Benton at Winnetonka

Savannah at Grain Valley

Clinton at Lafayette

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Palmyra at Brookfield

Lathrop at Trenton

Lawson at Oak Grove

Lexington at Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois)

Putnam County at St. Joseph Christian

Lathrop at Trenton

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Schuyler at Nebraska City

Blair at Plattsmouth

Fairbury at Auburn

Syracuse at Centennial

North Bend Central at Johnson County Central

Louisville at Conestoga

Platteview at Lincoln Christian

Milford at Falls City

Seward at Waverly

Mount Michael Benedictine at Ralston

Bennington at Skutt Catholic

Beatrice at NOrris

Gross Catholic at Roncalli Catholic

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Malcolm at Grand Island Central Catholic

Yutan at Freeman

Tekamah-Herman at Ponca

Oakland-Craig at Crofton

BRLD at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Archbishop Bergan at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock

Weeping Water 90 Omaha Nation 6

Tri County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Thayer Central at Nebraska Christian

Diller-Odell at Southern

HTRS at Pawnee City

Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra

Omaha Christian Academy at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Mead at Parkview Christian

Blue Hill at Meridian

METRO CONFERENCE

Omaha North at Creighton Prep

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha South at Omaha Northwest

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Bellevue West at Lincoln High

Millard North at Millard West

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn