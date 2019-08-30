KMALAND TRIANGLE
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Red Oak at Southwest Valley
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills
Bedford at CAM, Anita
East Union at East Mills
Griswold at Southeast Warren
Lenox at Sidney
Stanton/Essex at Lamoni
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Audubon at Remsen, St. Mary's
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter
Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine
West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at River Valley
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Central City at Colo-Nesco
Collins-Maxwell at Newell-Fonda
Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
English Valleys at Meskwaki Settlement
Turkey Valley at AGWSR
North Iowa at Harris-Lake Park
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Riverside, Oakland at Tri-Center
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
West Monona at Missouri Valley
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
Underwood at AHSTW
ACGC at IKM-Manning
Saydel at Atlantic
Carroll at Glenwood
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Chariton
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Central Decatur at Interstate 35, Truro
Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke, Osceola
Wayne, Corydon at Woodward Academy
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Le Mars at Sioux Center
Akron-Westfield at Westwood
Alta/Aurelia at Lawton-Bronson
Woodbury Central at Hinton
Earlham at Van Meter
North Mahaska at North Tama
Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully
Manson NW Webster at Ogden
OABCIG at Ridge View
Pocahontas Area at Sioux Central
St. Edmond at Panorama
Cherokee at Storm Lake
MVAOCOU at MMCRU
South Central Calhoun at East Sac County
Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley
Perry at Greene County
Bondurant-Farrar at ADM, Adel
Carlisle at Winterset
Spencer at Spirit Lake
Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial
Des Moines East at Des Moines Lincoln
Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines Hoover
Waukee at Dowling Catholic
Des Moines North at Marshalltown
Mason City at Fort Dodge
WDM Valley at Southeast Polk
Ames at Cedar Falls
Urbandale at Johnston
275 CONFERENCE
East Atchison at Southwest Livingston
Rock Port at DeKalb
Stewartsville at North-West Nodaway
Mound City 42 Platte Valley 6
Worth County at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
OTHER MISSOURI 8-MAN
North Andrew at King City
Stanberry at Braymer
Pattonsburg at Bishop LeBlond
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Liberty)
Kirksville at Chillicothe
St. Pius X at Odessa
Cameron at Kansas City Northeast
Benton at Winnetonka
Savannah at Grain Valley
Clinton at Lafayette
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Palmyra at Brookfield
Lathrop at Trenton
Lawson at Oak Grove
Lexington at Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois)
Putnam County at St. Joseph Christian
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Schuyler at Nebraska City
Blair at Plattsmouth
Fairbury at Auburn
Syracuse at Centennial
North Bend Central at Johnson County Central
Louisville at Conestoga
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Milford at Falls City
Seward at Waverly
Mount Michael Benedictine at Ralston
Bennington at Skutt Catholic
Beatrice at NOrris
Gross Catholic at Roncalli Catholic
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Malcolm at Grand Island Central Catholic
Yutan at Freeman
Tekamah-Herman at Ponca
Oakland-Craig at Crofton
BRLD at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Archbishop Bergan at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock
Weeping Water 90 Omaha Nation 6
Tri County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Thayer Central at Nebraska Christian
Diller-Odell at Southern
HTRS at Pawnee City
Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra
Omaha Christian Academy at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Mead at Parkview Christian
Blue Hill at Meridian
METRO CONFERENCE
Omaha North at Creighton Prep
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha South at Omaha Northwest
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Bellevue West at Lincoln High
Millard North at Millard West
Elkhorn South at Elkhorn