IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN – FIRST ROUND 

Fremont-Mills 22 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Remsen, St. Mary’s 66 East Mills 28

Audubon 48 Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 24

Turkey Valley 52 Rockford 8

HLV, Victor 28 Midland 22

Don Bosco 72 New London 12

Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND 

West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14

South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7

North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6

Woodbury Central 27 Westwood 0

MFL MarMac 60 South Winneshiek 24

Grundy Center 28 Belle Plaine 14

Saint Ansgar 52 Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Earlham 50 BGM, Brooklyn 34

CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND

West Sioux 42 Underwood 7

Treynor 21 Western Christian 10

Van Meter 38 Pella Christian 12

South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22

Dike-New Hartford 21 Panorama 14

West Lyon 55 Osage 14

West Branch 23 North Linn 0

Iowa City Regina 23 Mediapolis 19

CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND

OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7

PCM, Monroe 34 Benton 8

Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21

Algona 35 CLGLR 14

Waukon 52 Tipton 6

West Liberty 6 Monticello 0

Clear Lake 21 Spirit Lake 7

Williamsburg 25 Columbus Catholic 8

CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND

Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7

Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15

Solon 14 Iowa City Liberty 7

Pella 24 Independence 6

Western Dubuque 42 Washington 10

North Scott 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND

WDM Valley 42 Indianola 7

Waukee 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Urbandale 29 Ankeny Centennial 28

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 Fort Dodge 6

Cedar Falls 44 Dubuque Senior 0

Bettendorf 42 Linn-Mar 14

Dowling Catholic 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Ankeny 24 Southeast Polk 14

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – FIRST ROUND

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 96 DeKalb 42

Mound City 52 Rock Port 6

North Andrew 80 Bishop LeBlond 24

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – FIRST ROUND

Worth County 46 North-West Nodaway 0

Albany 78 Platte Valley 32

Stanberry 26 King City 22

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – FIRST ROUND

Stewartsville 32 Norborne 26 — 3 OT

North Shelby 76 Braymer 7

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – FIRST ROUND

Drexel 13 Chilhowee 0 (FORFEIT)

Liberal 84 Northwest Hughesville 28

Rich Hill 30 Osceola 28

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Maryville 62 St. Joseph Christian 0

Lawson 48 Lexington 10

Richmond 48 Brookfield 22

Lathrop 62 Trenton 13

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Savannah 60 Northeast Kansas City 0

Central Academy (2-7) at Cameron (4-5)

Chillicothe 61 Southeast 12

Benton 40 Pembroke Hill 27

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Lincoln College Prep 38 Kansas City East 10

Excelsior Spring 28 Lafayette 24

Platte County 36 Winnetonka 13

Smithville 60 Kearney 45

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7 – FIRST ROUND

Summit Christian Academy 55 Lone Jack 6

Knob Noster 49 St. Pius X 6

University Academy Hogan Prep Academy (Saturday)

Lafayette County 40 Holden 3

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

CLASS B – FIRST ROUND

Roncalli Catholic 56 Plattsmouth 28

Northwest 34 Lexington 3

Scottsbluff 48 Alliance 6

Norris 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 10

Waverly 49 Gross Catholic 20

Hastings 42 McCook 7

Bennington 47 Seward 35

Skutt Catholic 28 Blair 3

CLASS C1 – FIRST ROUND

Adams Central 64 Valentine 0

Aurora 32 Ogallala 13

Ord 26 Gothenburg 20

Pierce 55 Chase County 28

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Cozad 14

Wayne 28 Kearney Catholic 21

Scotus Catholic 48 Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 56 Boys Town 0

CLASS C2 – FIRST ROUND

Sutton 46 Yutan 7

Battle Creek 34 Archbishop Bergan 14

BRLD 39 Wilber-Clatonia 21

North Bend Central 34 North Platte St. Patrick’s 19

St. Paul 36 Centura 0

Aquinas Catholic 27 Shelby-Rising City 0

Doniphan-Trumbull 22 Centennial 14

Oakland-Craig 28 Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Millard West 34 Lincoln Pius X 0

Elkhorn South 23 Kearney 7

Omaha Burke 31 Millard North 7

Bellevue West 42 Lincoln East 0

Millard South 42 Papillion-La Vista South 21

Grand Island 35 Lincoln Southwest 14

Westside 49 Creighton Prep 13

Lincoln Southeast 35 Omaha North 10

CLASS 6-MAN – FIRST ROUND

Cody-Kilgore 100 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0

Arthur County 59 Heartland Lutheran 38

Eustis-Farnam 34 Red Cloud 33

McCool Junction 55 Crawford 40

Creek Valley 58 Wilcox-Hildreth

McPherson County/Stapleton 43 Maywood-Hayes Center 20

Sioux County 48 Sterling 8

Harvard 64 Spalding Academy 28