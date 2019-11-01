IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN – FIRST ROUND
Fremont-Mills 22 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Remsen, St. Mary’s 66 East Mills 28
Audubon 48 Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM, Anita 62 Lamoni 24
Turkey Valley 52 Rockford 8
HLV, Victor 28 Midland 22
Don Bosco 72 New London 12
Easton Valley 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
West Hancock 38 IKM-Manning 14
South O’Brien 43 Tri-Center 7
North Tama 16 Central Decatur 6
Woodbury Central 27 Westwood 0
MFL MarMac 60 South Winneshiek 24
Grundy Center 28 Belle Plaine 14
Saint Ansgar 52 Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Earlham 50 BGM, Brooklyn 34
CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND
West Sioux 42 Underwood 7
Treynor 21 Western Christian 10
Van Meter 38 Pella Christian 12
South Central Calhoun 56 Mount Ayr 22
Dike-New Hartford 21 Panorama 14
West Lyon 55 Osage 14
West Branch 23 North Linn 0
Iowa City Regina 23 Mediapolis 19
CLASS 2A – FIRST ROUND
OABCIG 26 West Marshall 7
PCM, Monroe 34 Benton 8
Greene County 35 Des Moines Christian 21
Algona 35 CLGLR 14
Waukon 52 Tipton 6
West Liberty 6 Monticello 0
Clear Lake 21 Spirit Lake 7
Williamsburg 25 Columbus Catholic 8
CLASS 3A – FIRST ROUND
Lewis Central 44 Oskaloosa 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 9 Harlan 7
Norwalk 42 Glenwood 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Carlisle 15
Solon 14 Iowa City Liberty 7
Pella 24 Independence 6
Western Dubuque 42 Washington 10
North Scott 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND
WDM Valley 42 Indianola 7
Waukee 45 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Urbandale 29 Ankeny Centennial 28
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 Fort Dodge 6
Cedar Falls 44 Dubuque Senior 0
Bettendorf 42 Linn-Mar 14
Dowling Catholic 35 Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Ankeny 24 Southeast Polk 14
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – FIRST ROUND
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 96 DeKalb 42
Mound City 52 Rock Port 6
North Andrew 80 Bishop LeBlond 24
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – FIRST ROUND
Worth County 46 North-West Nodaway 0
Albany 78 Platte Valley 32
Stanberry 26 King City 22
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – FIRST ROUND
Stewartsville 32 Norborne 26 — 3 OT
North Shelby 76 Braymer 7
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – FIRST ROUND
Drexel 13 Chilhowee 0 (FORFEIT)
Liberal 84 Northwest Hughesville 28
Rich Hill 30 Osceola 28
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
Maryville 62 St. Joseph Christian 0
Lawson 48 Lexington 10
Richmond 48 Brookfield 22
Lathrop 62 Trenton 13
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
Savannah 60 Northeast Kansas City 0
Central Academy (2-7) at Cameron (4-5)
Chillicothe 61 Southeast 12
Benton 40 Pembroke Hill 27
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND
Lincoln College Prep 38 Kansas City East 10
Excelsior Spring 28 Lafayette 24
Platte County 36 Winnetonka 13
Smithville 60 Kearney 45
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7 – FIRST ROUND
Summit Christian Academy 55 Lone Jack 6
Knob Noster 49 St. Pius X 6
University Academy Hogan Prep Academy (Saturday)
Lafayette County 40 Holden 3
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
CLASS B – FIRST ROUND
Roncalli Catholic 56 Plattsmouth 28
Northwest 34 Lexington 3
Scottsbluff 48 Alliance 6
Norris 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 10
Waverly 49 Gross Catholic 20
Hastings 42 McCook 7
Bennington 47 Seward 35
Skutt Catholic 28 Blair 3
CLASS C1 – FIRST ROUND
Adams Central 64 Valentine 0
Aurora 32 Ogallala 13
Ord 26 Gothenburg 20
Pierce 55 Chase County 28
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Cozad 14
Wayne 28 Kearney Catholic 21
Scotus Catholic 48 Bishop Neumann 28
Wahoo 56 Boys Town 0
CLASS C2 – FIRST ROUND
Sutton 46 Yutan 7
Battle Creek 34 Archbishop Bergan 14
BRLD 39 Wilber-Clatonia 21
North Bend Central 34 North Platte St. Patrick’s 19
St. Paul 36 Centura 0
Aquinas Catholic 27 Shelby-Rising City 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 22 Centennial 14
Oakland-Craig 28 Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
Millard West 34 Lincoln Pius X 0
Elkhorn South 23 Kearney 7
Omaha Burke 31 Millard North 7
Bellevue West 42 Lincoln East 0
Millard South 42 Papillion-La Vista South 21
Grand Island 35 Lincoln Southwest 14
Westside 49 Creighton Prep 13
Lincoln Southeast 35 Omaha North 10
CLASS 6-MAN – FIRST ROUND
Cody-Kilgore 100 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
Arthur County 59 Heartland Lutheran 38
Eustis-Farnam 34 Red Cloud 33
McCool Junction 55 Crawford 40
Creek Valley 58 Wilcox-Hildreth
McPherson County/Stapleton 43 Maywood-Hayes Center 20
Sioux County 48 Sterling 8
Harvard 64 Spalding Academy 28