IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A Semifinals 

Grundy Center 23 Saint Ansgar 21

West Hancock 49 Woodbury Central 20

Class 4A Semifinals 

WDM Valley 35 Bettendorf 7

Dowling Catholic 42 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class 8-Man District Finals 

Mound City 48 East Atchison 26

Pattonsburg 74 Worth County 62

Drexel 65 Appleton City 6 

Southwest Livingston 56 North Shelby 38 

Class 2 District 8 Final 

Lathrop 28 Maryville 27 

Class 3A District 8 Final 

Savannah 49 Chillicothe 7 

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class A State Semifinals 

Westside 31 Millard South 14 

Bellevue West 37 Millard West 30 

Class B State Semifinals 

Scottsbluff 63 Roncalli Catholic 56

Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 10 

Class C1 State Semifinals 

Pierce 54 Adams Central 14 

Wahoo 21 Wayne 7 

Class C2 State Semifinals 

Sutton 38 BRLD 28 

Oakland-Craig 54 St. Paul 13 

Class 6-Man State Semifinals 

McCool Junction 40 Cody-Kilgore 28 

Harvard 50 Creek Valley 20