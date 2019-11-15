IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Semifinals
Grundy Center 23 Saint Ansgar 21
West Hancock 49 Woodbury Central 20
Class 4A Semifinals
WDM Valley 35 Bettendorf 7
Dowling Catholic 42 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man District Finals
Mound City 48 East Atchison 26
Pattonsburg 74 Worth County 62
Drexel 65 Appleton City 6
Southwest Livingston 56 North Shelby 38
Class 2 District 8 Final
Lathrop 28 Maryville 27
Class 3A District 8 Final
Savannah 49 Chillicothe 7
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A State Semifinals
Westside 31 Millard South 14
Bellevue West 37 Millard West 30
Class B State Semifinals
Scottsbluff 63 Roncalli Catholic 56
Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 10
Class C1 State Semifinals
Pierce 54 Adams Central 14
Wahoo 21 Wayne 7
Class C2 State Semifinals
Sutton 38 BRLD 28
Oakland-Craig 54 St. Paul 13
Class 6-Man State Semifinals
McCool Junction 40 Cody-Kilgore 28
Harvard 50 Creek Valley 20