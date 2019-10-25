KMALAND IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

Kuemper Catholic 61 Shenandoah 7

Atlantic 54 Red Oak 0

OABCIG 35 Greene County 13

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Van Meter 49 Clarinda 7

Mount Ayr 39 ACGC 16

Panorama 46 West Central Valley 20

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton-Essex 6

Bedford 64 Griswold 26

East Mills 46 Sidney 14

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31

Audubon 19 CAM, Anita 16

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7

Gladden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lenox 44 Moravia 14

Murray 40 Mormon Trail 7

East Union 54 Seymour 34

Lamoni 50 Southeast Warren 21

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

AGWSR, Akcley 58 Twin Cedars 18

Collins-Maxwell 66 Melcher-Dallas 14

Baxter 90 Meskwaki Settlement 88

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 Colo-Nesco 14

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

River Valley 50 Ar-We-Va 34

Harris-Lake Park 35 Kingsley-Pierson 0

Newell-Fonda 36 West Bend-Mallard 16

Remsen, St. Mary’s 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (FORFEIT)

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

St. Albert 48 AHSTW 21

Earlham 55 Nodaway Valley 25

Riverside, Oakland 45 Southwest Valley 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14

Westwood, Sloan 18 Lawton-Bronson 12

Woodbury Central 28 West Monona 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

Central Decatur 24 Wayne 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Lynnville-Sully 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

IKM-Manning 41 Ridge View 8

Sioux Central 16 Alta/Aurelia 7

Manson Northwest Webster 36 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Treynor 67 Cherokee, Washington 0

Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16

East Sac County 62 MVAOCOU 6

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood 49 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35

Lewis Central 28 ADM, Adel 7

Harlan 39 Winterset 18

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig 35 Le Mars 24

Spencer 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Storm Lake 8

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Abraham Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 18

Urbandale 49 Ames 10

WDM Valley 92 Des Moines North 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 45 Sioux City East 7

Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City North 0

Des Moines Lincoln 23 Des Moines Hoover 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Fort Dodge 21 Marshalltown 17

Southeast Polk 38 De Moines Roosevelt 0

Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14 (THURSDAY)

KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison 48 Platte Valley 0

Mound City 52 Rock Port 0

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 North-West Nodaway 24

Worth County 48 Stanberry 28

Southwest Livingston 68 King City 14

Liberal 58 Bishop LeBlond 25

North Andrew 66 Braymer 0

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 47 Lafayette 6

Savannah 60 St. Pius X 0

Chillicothe 42 Benton 7

Cameron 56 St. Joseph Christian 0 (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Trenton 42 Maysville 29 

Mid-Buchanan 28 Lawson 6

Richmond 38 Lexington 28

Clark County 39 Brookfield 6

Lathrop 56 East Buchanan 12

KMALAND NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7

Skutt Catholic 34 Norris 0

Waverly 49 Ralston 7

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic 41 Blair 6

Bennington 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 13

South Sioux City 41 Schuyler 0

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41

Auburn 15 Falls City 10

Ashland-Greenwood 41 Lincoln Lutheran 19

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT

Arlington 50 Douglas County West 6

Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16 (THURSDAY)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson County Central 49 Syracuse 21

Freeman 35 Conestoga 8

Wilber-Clatonia 35 Malcolm 0

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Yutan 49 Louisville 14

Archbishop Bergan 64 Tekamah-Herman 20

Oakland-Craig 40 BRLD 30

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

BDS 60 Thayer Central 12

Southern 48 Humboldt-TRS 28 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22 (THURSDAY)

Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36 (THURSDAY)

East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Parkview Christian 48 Pawnee City 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14 (THURSDAY)

Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling 59 Dorchester 12

Deshler 70 Lewiston 12

METRO

Omaha North 61 Bellevue East 6

Bellevue West 69 Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 42 Creighton Prep 14

Fremont 28 Elkhorn 21

Millard North 37 Gretna 20

Millard West 66 Lincoln North Star 0

Norfolk 49 Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Burke 28 Papillion-LaVista 7

Columbus 64 Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Pius X 42 Omaha South 6

Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0 (THURSDAY)

Millard South 41 Westside 26 (THURSDAY)