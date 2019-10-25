KMALAND IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Kuemper Catholic 61 Shenandoah 7
Atlantic 54 Red Oak 0
OABCIG 35 Greene County 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Van Meter 49 Clarinda 7
Mount Ayr 39 ACGC 16
Panorama 46 West Central Valley 20
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton-Essex 6
Bedford 64 Griswold 26
East Mills 46 Sidney 14
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31
Audubon 19 CAM, Anita 16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7
Gladden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox 44 Moravia 14
Murray 40 Mormon Trail 7
East Union 54 Seymour 34
Lamoni 50 Southeast Warren 21
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR, Akcley 58 Twin Cedars 18
Collins-Maxwell 66 Melcher-Dallas 14
Baxter 90 Meskwaki Settlement 88
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 Colo-Nesco 14
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
River Valley 50 Ar-We-Va 34
Harris-Lake Park 35 Kingsley-Pierson 0
Newell-Fonda 36 West Bend-Mallard 16
Remsen, St. Mary’s 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (FORFEIT)
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
St. Albert 48 AHSTW 21
Earlham 55 Nodaway Valley 25
Riverside, Oakland 45 Southwest Valley 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14
Westwood, Sloan 18 Lawton-Bronson 12
Woodbury Central 28 West Monona 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur 24 Wayne 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Lynnville-Sully 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 41 Ridge View 8
Sioux Central 16 Alta/Aurelia 7
Manson Northwest Webster 36 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Treynor 67 Cherokee, Washington 0
Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16
East Sac County 62 MVAOCOU 6
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 49 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35
Lewis Central 28 ADM, Adel 7
Harlan 39 Winterset 18
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 35 Le Mars 24
Spencer 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Storm Lake 8
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Abraham Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 18
Urbandale 49 Ames 10
WDM Valley 92 Des Moines North 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 45 Sioux City East 7
Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City North 0
Des Moines Lincoln 23 Des Moines Hoover 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Fort Dodge 21 Marshalltown 17
Southeast Polk 38 De Moines Roosevelt 0
Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14 (THURSDAY)
KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison 48 Platte Valley 0
Mound City 52 Rock Port 0
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 North-West Nodaway 24
Worth County 48 Stanberry 28
Southwest Livingston 68 King City 14
Liberal 58 Bishop LeBlond 25
North Andrew 66 Braymer 0
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Lafayette 6
Savannah 60 St. Pius X 0
Chillicothe 42 Benton 7
Cameron 56 St. Joseph Christian 0 (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Trenton 42 Maysville 29
Mid-Buchanan 28 Lawson 6
Richmond 38 Lexington 28
Clark County 39 Brookfield 6
Lathrop 56 East Buchanan 12
KMALAND NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7
Skutt Catholic 34 Norris 0
Waverly 49 Ralston 7
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 41 Blair 6
Bennington 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 13
South Sioux City 41 Schuyler 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41
Auburn 15 Falls City 10
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Lincoln Lutheran 19
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT
Arlington 50 Douglas County West 6
Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16 (THURSDAY)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson County Central 49 Syracuse 21
Freeman 35 Conestoga 8
Wilber-Clatonia 35 Malcolm 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Yutan 49 Louisville 14
Archbishop Bergan 64 Tekamah-Herman 20
Oakland-Craig 40 BRLD 30
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS 60 Thayer Central 12
Southern 48 Humboldt-TRS 28 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22 (THURSDAY)
Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36 (THURSDAY)
East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Parkview Christian 48 Pawnee City 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14 (THURSDAY)
Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 59 Dorchester 12
Deshler 70 Lewiston 12
METRO
Omaha North 61 Bellevue East 6
Bellevue West 69 Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 42 Creighton Prep 14
Fremont 28 Elkhorn 21
Millard North 37 Gretna 20
Millard West 66 Lincoln North Star 0
Norfolk 49 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Burke 28 Papillion-LaVista 7
Columbus 64 Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Pius X 42 Omaha South 6
Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0 (THURSDAY)
Millard South 41 Westside 26 (THURSDAY)