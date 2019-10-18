CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Atlantic 55 Shenandoah 25
Greene County 60 Red Oak 8
OABCIG 41 Kuemper Catholic 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda 47 West Central Valley 6
Van Meter 28 Mount Ayr 0
Panorama 48 ACGC 8
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Earlham 47 Riverside, Oakland 21
AHSTW 25 Southwest Valley 12
St. Albert 52 Nodaway Valley 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20
Tri-Center 28 Westwood, Sloan 8
Woodbury Central 24 Lawton-Bronson 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Wayne, Corydon 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 23
Lynnville-Sully 19 North Mahaska 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 35 Sioux Central 12
Manson Northwest Webster 29 Ridge View 12
Alta/Aurelia 33 St. Edmond, Fort Ddoge 7
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Underwood 60 Cherokee 0
East Sac County 54 Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14
Harlan 0 Creston/O-M 0
ADM, Adel 12 Winterset 9
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Denison-Schleswig 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 33 Storm Lake 30
Le Mars 30 Spencer 28
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Urbandale 55 Thomas Jefferson 6
Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines North 20
WDM Valley 69 Ames 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 90 Sioux City North 7
Dowling Catholic 47 Des Moines Hoover 12
Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Fort Dodge 57 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 28 Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Southeast Polk 49 Marshalltown 21
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0
Stanton-Essex 88 Griswold 44
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30
Coon Rapids-Bayar 32 CAM, Anita 26
Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15
Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lamoni 50 Lenox 14
East Union 18 Moravia 13
Mormon Trail Seymour
Southeast Warren 50 Murray 0
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Collins-Maxwell 72 Twin Cedars 20
Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40 AGWSR 0
Baxter 72 Colo-Nesco 69
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 36 Ar-We-Va 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50 Newell-Fonda 0
West Bend-Mallard (2-6, 1-3) at River Valley (2-5, 0-4)
Harris-Lake Park 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (forfeit)
MISSOURI 8-MAN
East Atchison 80 Stanberry 12
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 Rock Port 26
Southwest Livingston 64 North-West Nodaway 14
Mound City 50 DeKalb 12
Stewartsville 20 Platte Valley 14
North Andrew 86 Worth County 46
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 28 Savannah 14
Lafayette 46 St. Pius X 13
Cameron 39 Benton 28
Chillicothe 35 Wyandotte, Kan. 7 (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
South Shelby 28 Brookfield 20
Trenton 48 Polo 12
Lafayette County 14 Lexington 6
Lathrop 61 Plattsburg 0
Lawson 36 Penney 7
Richmond 50 Knob Noster 7
St. Joseph Christian St. Mary’s Academy Kan.
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Waverly 29 Plattsmouth 7
Norris 41 Ralston 9
Skutt Catholic 47 Gross Catholic 6
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Bennington 41 Blair 14
Mount Michael Benedictine 38 South Sioux City 6
Roncalli Catholic 49 Schuyler 7
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 13
Auburn 29 Lincoln Christian 17
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Falls City 16
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Arlington 14 Platteview 7
Fort Calhoun 41 Omaha Concordia 6
Boys Town 50 Douglas County West 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Freeman 13 Syracuse 0
Malcolm 55 Johnson County Central 14
Wilber-Clatonia 76 Conestoga 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Tekamah-Herman 32 Louisville 22
BRLD 42 Archbishop Bergan 36 — OT
Oakland-Craig Yutan
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Southern 22 Tri County 18
Thayer Central 46 Humboldt-TRS 36
BDS 34 Cross County 20 (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra 62 Weeping Water 60
Elmwood-Murdock 76 Brownell-Talbot 24
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 58 Meridian 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Pawnee City 6
Parkview Christian 98 Diller-Odell 70
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 70 Lewiston 19
McCool Junction 66 Dorchester 12
Deshler 46 Hampton 6 (ND)
METRO
Millard South 46 Creighton Prep 23
Papillion-LaVista 23 Elkhorn 7
Elkhorn South 76 Omaha Northwest 7
Gretna 35 Fremont 7
Omaha Burke 28 Millard North 14
North Platte 54 Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln North Star 47 Omaha Bryan 8
Omaha Central 38 Omaha South 12
Westside 50 Columbus 0
Lincoln Southeast 40 Papillion-LaVista South 13
Millard West 43 Lincoln East 14 (Thursday)
Bellevue West 57 Omaha North 6 (Thursday)
Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Northeast 25 (Thursday)