CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9 

Atlantic 55 Shenandoah 25

Greene County 60 Red Oak 8

OABCIG 41 Kuemper Catholic 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda 47 West Central Valley 6

Van Meter 28 Mount Ayr 0

Panorama 48 ACGC 8

CLASS A DISTRICT 9 

Earlham 47 Riverside, Oakland 21

AHSTW 25 Southwest Valley 12

St. Albert 52 Nodaway Valley 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20

Tri-Center 28 Westwood, Sloan 8

Woodbury Central 24 Lawton-Bronson 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Wayne, Corydon 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 23

Lynnville-Sully 19 North Mahaska 14

CLASS A DISTRICT 2 

IKM-Manning 35 Sioux Central 12

Manson Northwest Webster 29 Ridge View 12

Alta/Aurelia 33 St. Edmond, Fort Ddoge 7 

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Underwood 60 Cherokee 0

East Sac County 54 Missouri Valley 6

Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14

Harlan 0 Creston/O-M 0

ADM, Adel 12 Winterset 9

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Denison-Schleswig 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 33 Storm Lake 30

Le Mars 30 Spencer 28

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Urbandale 55 Thomas Jefferson 6

Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines North 20

WDM Valley 69 Ames 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 90 Sioux City North 7

Dowling Catholic 47 Des Moines Hoover 12

Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Fort Dodge 57 Sioux City West 0

Ankeny Centennial 28 Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Southeast Polk 49 Marshalltown 21

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills 52 Sidney 0

Stanton-Essex 88 Griswold 44

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30

Coon Rapids-Bayar 32 CAM, Anita 26

Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15

Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lamoni 50 Lenox 14

East Union 18 Moravia 13

Mormon Trail Seymour

Southeast Warren 50 Murray 0

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Collins-Maxwell 72 Twin Cedars 20

Meskwaki Settlement (2-5, 1-4) at Melcher-Dallas (2-5, 1-4)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40 AGWSR 0

Baxter 72 Colo-Nesco 69

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Kingsley-Pierson 36 Ar-We-Va 22

St. Mary’s, Remsen 50 Newell-Fonda 0

West Bend-Mallard (2-6, 1-3) at River Valley (2-5, 0-4)

Harris-Lake Park 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (forfeit)

MISSOURI 8-MAN

East Atchison 80 Stanberry 12

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 Rock Port 26

Southwest Livingston 64 North-West Nodaway 14

Mound City 50 DeKalb 12

Stewartsville 20 Platte Valley 14

North Andrew 86 Worth County 46

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 28 Savannah 14

Lafayette 46 St. Pius X 13

Cameron 39 Benton 28

Chillicothe 35 Wyandotte, Kan. 7 (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

South Shelby 28 Brookfield 20

Trenton 48 Polo 12

Lafayette County 14 Lexington 6

Lathrop 61 Plattsburg 0

Lawson 36 Penney 7

Richmond 50 Knob Noster 7

St. Joseph Christian St. Mary’s Academy Kan.

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Waverly 29 Plattsmouth 7

Norris 41 Ralston 9

Skutt Catholic 47 Gross Catholic 6

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Bennington 41 Blair 14

Mount Michael Benedictine 38 South Sioux City 6

Roncalli Catholic 49 Schuyler 7

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 13

Auburn 29 Lincoln Christian 17

Lincoln Lutheran 31 Falls City 16

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Arlington 14 Platteview 7

Fort Calhoun 41 Omaha Concordia 6

Boys Town 50 Douglas County West 0

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Freeman 13 Syracuse 0

Malcolm 55 Johnson County Central 14

Wilber-Clatonia 76 Conestoga 0

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Tekamah-Herman 32 Louisville 22

BRLD 42 Archbishop Bergan 36 — OT

Oakland-Craig Yutan

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Southern 22 Tri County 18

Thayer Central 46 Humboldt-TRS 36

BDS 34 Cross County 20 (ND)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Palmyra 62 Weeping Water 60

Elmwood-Murdock 76 Brownell-Talbot 24

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock 58 Meridian 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Pawnee City 6

Parkview Christian 98 Diller-Odell 70

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling 70 Lewiston 19 

McCool Junction 66 Dorchester 12

Deshler 46 Hampton 6 (ND)

METRO

Millard South 46 Creighton Prep 23

Papillion-LaVista 23 Elkhorn 7

Elkhorn South 76 Omaha Northwest 7

Gretna 35 Fremont 7

Omaha Burke 28 Millard North 14

North Platte 54 Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln North Star 47 Omaha Bryan 8

Omaha Central 38 Omaha South 12

Westside 50 Columbus 0

Lincoln Southeast 40 Papillion-LaVista South 13

Millard West 43 Lincoln East 14 (Thursday)

Bellevue West 57 Omaha North 6 (Thursday)

Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Northeast 25 (Thursday)