IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9 

Shenandoah 42 Red Oak 0

OABCIG 28 Atlantic 7

Kuemper Catholic 45 Greene County 22

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

ACGC 14 Clarinda 7

Panorama, Panora 14 Mount Ayr 6

Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 7

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42

East Mills 63 Sidney 22

Stanton-Essex 82 Griswold 54

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8 

CAM, Anita 52 Woodbine 12

Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Exira/EHK West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Southeast Warren 28 Lenox 8

East Union 30 Murray 18

Lamoni 64 Seymour 8

Moravia 51 Mormon Trail 13

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

AGWSR 70 Melcher-Dallas 33

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74 Collins-Maxwell 14

Colo-Nesco 36 Meskwaki Settlement 20

Baxter 70 Twin Cedars 28

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Newell-Fonda 32 Ar-We-Va 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 54 Harris-Lake Park 34

West Bend-Mallard Kingsley-Pierson

Siouxland Christian River Valley

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

Earlham 47 AHSTW 10

Riverside, Oakland 24 Nodaway Valley 6

St. Albert 28 Southwest Valley 7

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Lawton-Bronson Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12

Woodbury Central 36 Westwood, Sloan 16

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Central Decatur 44 Lynnville-Sully 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 35 North Mahaska 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

IKM-Manning 35 Manson Northwest Webster 16

Alta/Aurelia 27 Ridge View 14

Sioux Central 37 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 

Treynor 24 Underwood 20

Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12

East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9 

Glenwood 28 Harlan 21

ADM, Adel 42 Creston/O-M 28 

Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 — 2 OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 Le Mars 18

Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Ames 58 Abraham Lincoln 21

Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12

WDM Valley 52 Urbandale 13

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 63 Des Moines Hoover 0

Dowling Catholic 61 Des Moines Lincoln 7

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Marshalltown 57 Sioux City West 12

Ankeny Centennial 20 Southeast Polk 17

Des Moines Roosevelt 16 Fort Dodge 14

MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison 58 Mound City 50

Rock Port 36 King City 16

DeKalb 42 North-West Nodaway 14

Southwest Livingston 58 Platte Valley 12

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57 Stewartsville 12

North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12

Worth County 28 Orrick 6

Liberal 68 Bishop LeBlond 55

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 47 Benton 7

Savannah 55 Cameron 7 

Chillicothe 14 Lafayette 13

St. Pius X 48 St. Joseph Christian 7

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Brookfield 33 Highland 0

Richmond 57 Carrollton 8

Lathrop 38 Lawson 13

Knob Noster 22 Lexington 14

Milan 30 Trenton 14

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16

Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 7

Waverly 43 Gross Catholic 21

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic 34 Mount Michael Benedictine 31

Blair 62 Schuyler 0

Bennington 72 South Sioux City 25

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22

Ashland-Greenwood 38 Falls City 7

Lincoln Lutheran 20 Lincoln Christian 7

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Boys Town 15 Platteview 7 

Omaha Concordia 32 Douglas County West 12

Fort Calhoun 26 Arlington 20 — OT

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Conestoga 27 Syracuse 8

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6

Malcolm 34 Freeman 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Oakland-Craig 54 Louisville 0

BRLD 65 Tekamah-Herman 20

Archbishop Bergan 20 Yutan 7

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

BDS 50 Tri County 12

Southern 60 Thayer Central 48

Palmyra 54 Humboldt-TRS 18

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Elmwood-Murdock 38 Weeping Water 30 — OT

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock 46 Diller-Odell 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Parkview Christian 14

Meridian 64 Pawnee City 12

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Dorchester 58 Lewiston 24

McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)

METRO

Lincoln Southeast 51 Bellevue East 7

Bellevue West 56 Norfolk 7

Creighton Prep 16 Columbus 14

Millard South 26 Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 23 Kearney 13

Lincoln Southwest 50 Omaha Benson 0

Grand Island 69 Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Pius X 24 Omaha Central 9

Omaha North 41 Papillion-LaVista South 26

Omaha Westside 77 Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha South 28 Lincoln Northeast 21

Papillion-LaVista 37 Fremont 27

Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)

Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)