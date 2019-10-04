IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Shenandoah 42 Red Oak 0
OABCIG 28 Atlantic 7
Kuemper Catholic 45 Greene County 22
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
ACGC 14 Clarinda 7
Panorama, Panora 14 Mount Ayr 6
Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 7
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42
East Mills 63 Sidney 22
Stanton-Essex 82 Griswold 54
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
CAM, Anita 52 Woodbine 12
Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Exira/EHK West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Southeast Warren 28 Lenox 8
East Union 30 Murray 18
Lamoni 64 Seymour 8
Moravia 51 Mormon Trail 13
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR 70 Melcher-Dallas 33
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74 Collins-Maxwell 14
Colo-Nesco 36 Meskwaki Settlement 20
Baxter 70 Twin Cedars 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 32 Ar-We-Va 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54 Harris-Lake Park 34
West Bend-Mallard Kingsley-Pierson
Siouxland Christian River Valley
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Earlham 47 AHSTW 10
Riverside, Oakland 24 Nodaway Valley 6
St. Albert 28 Southwest Valley 7
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Lawton-Bronson Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center 56 West Monona 12
Woodbury Central 36 Westwood, Sloan 16
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur 44 Lynnville-Sully 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 35 North Mahaska 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 35 Manson Northwest Webster 16
Alta/Aurelia 27 Ridge View 14
Sioux Central 37 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Treynor 24 Underwood 20
Missouri Valley 46 MVAOCOU 12
East Sac County 56 Cherokee 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 28 Harlan 21
ADM, Adel 42 Creston/O-M 28
Lewis Central 28 Winterset 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 — 2 OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 Le Mars 18
Spencer 28 Storm Lake 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Ames 58 Abraham Lincoln 21
Thomas Jefferson 41 Des Moines North 12
WDM Valley 52 Urbandale 13
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 63 Des Moines Hoover 0
Dowling Catholic 61 Des Moines Lincoln 7
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City North 14 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Marshalltown 57 Sioux City West 12
Ankeny Centennial 20 Southeast Polk 17
Des Moines Roosevelt 16 Fort Dodge 14
MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison 58 Mound City 50
Rock Port 36 King City 16
DeKalb 42 North-West Nodaway 14
Southwest Livingston 58 Platte Valley 12
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57 Stewartsville 12
North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12
Worth County 28 Orrick 6
Liberal 68 Bishop LeBlond 55
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Benton 7
Savannah 55 Cameron 7
Chillicothe 14 Lafayette 13
St. Pius X 48 St. Joseph Christian 7
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Brookfield 33 Highland 0
Richmond 57 Carrollton 8
Lathrop 38 Lawson 13
Knob Noster 22 Lexington 14
Milan 30 Trenton 14
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16
Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 7
Waverly 43 Gross Catholic 21
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 34 Mount Michael Benedictine 31
Blair 62 Schuyler 0
Bennington 72 South Sioux City 25
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22
Ashland-Greenwood 38 Falls City 7
Lincoln Lutheran 20 Lincoln Christian 7
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Boys Town 15 Platteview 7
Omaha Concordia 32 Douglas County West 12
Fort Calhoun 26 Arlington 20 — OT
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Conestoga 27 Syracuse 8
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6
Malcolm 34 Freeman 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Oakland-Craig 54 Louisville 0
BRLD 65 Tekamah-Herman 20
Archbishop Bergan 20 Yutan 7
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS 50 Tri County 12
Southern 60 Thayer Central 48
Palmyra 54 Humboldt-TRS 18
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Elmwood-Murdock 38 Weeping Water 30 — OT
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 46 Diller-Odell 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Parkview Christian 14
Meridian 64 Pawnee City 12
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Dorchester 58 Lewiston 24
McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)
METRO
Lincoln Southeast 51 Bellevue East 7
Bellevue West 56 Norfolk 7
Creighton Prep 16 Columbus 14
Millard South 26 Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 23 Kearney 13
Lincoln Southwest 50 Omaha Benson 0
Grand Island 69 Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Pius X 24 Omaha Central 9
Omaha North 41 Papillion-LaVista South 26
Omaha Westside 77 Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha South 28 Lincoln Northeast 21
Papillion-LaVista 37 Fremont 27
Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)
Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)