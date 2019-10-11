CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7
Kuemper Catholic 45 Red Oak 0
Greene County 26 Atlantic 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Mount Ayr 35 Clarinda 3
ACGC 50 West Central Valley 14
Van Meter 20 Panorama, Panora 0
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21
Stanton-Essex 42 Sidney 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon 55 West Harrison 14
CAM, Anita 68 Boyer Valley 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14
Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox 70 Murray 6
Lamoni 44 at East Union 6
Moravia 52 Seymour 12
Southeast Warren 60 Mormon Trail 7
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62 Twin Cedars 0
Colo-Nesco 58 Melcher-Dallas 12
Collins-Maxwell 44 Meskwaki Settlement 20
AGWSR, Ackley 64 Baxter 18
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 70 Siouxland Christian 38
Harris-Lake Park 33 Newell-Fonda 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18 River Valley 8
Remsen, St. Mary’s West Bend-Mallard
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14
St. Albert 27 Riverside, Oakland 6
Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12
Westwood, Sloan 21 West Monona 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Wayne, Corydon 40 North Mahaska 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 21 Alta/Aurelia 7
Ridge View 21 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14
Sioux Central 8 Manson Northwest Webster 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Underwood 20 East Sac County 0
Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6
Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18
Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6
Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0
Le Mars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7
WDM Valley 49 Abraham Lincoln 6
Urbandale 47 Des Moines North 12
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 42 Des Moines LIncoln 0
Dowling Catcholic 61 Sioux City East 7
Des Moines Hoover 46 Sioux City North 27
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Southeast Polk 75 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 56 Fort Dodge 29
Des Moines Roosevelt 31 Marshalltown 15
MISSOURI 8-MAN
East Atchison 62 Stewartsville 0
Southwest Livingston 62 Rock Port 12
North-West Nodaway 58 Bishop LeBlond 52
Mound City 46 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0
Pattonsburg 82 Worth County 50
Stanberry 22 North Shelby 16
North Andrew 68 Albany 32
DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5) (Saturday)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Benton 36 St. Pius X 6
Savannah 49 Chillicothe 14
Lafayette 35 Cameron 21
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Richmond 36 Holden 20
Lathrop 69 North Platte 6
Lexington 60 Carrollton 19
Brookfield 36 Macon 22
Lawson 48 East Buchanan 8
Christ Prep Academy (5-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4) (Saturday)
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19
Norris 50 Gross Catholic 13
Skutt Catholic 28 Waverly 21 — 2 OT
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 24 Blair 21
Roncalli Catholic 56 South Sioux City 7
Bennington 49 Schuyler 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15
Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Lincoln Christian 34
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0
Boys Town 27 Arlington 12
Fort Calhoun 47 Douglas County West 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia 55 Syracuse 0
Johnson County Central 47 Freeman 20
Malcolm 40 Conestoga 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
BRLD 58 Louisville 0
Oakland-Craig 52 Archbishop Bergan 0
Yutan 41 Tekamah-Herman 36
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Thayer Central Tri County
BDS 56 Humboldt-TRS 20
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Southern 36
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Palmyra 24
Weeping Water 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 78 Pawnee City 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Diller-Odell 8
Meridian 70 Parkview Christian 32
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 60 Deshler 20
Lewiston McCool Junction
Heartland Lutheran 66 Dorchester 6
METRO
Bellevue West 63 Omaha South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 50 Bellevue East 14
Creighton Prep 61 Omaha Northwest 0
Westside 38 Elkhorn South 7
Millard South 56 Columbus 7
Millard West 20 Grand Island 7
Lincoln High 55 Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln East 68 Omaha Bryan 8
Omaha Burke 59 Fremont 35
Norfolk 21 Omaha Central 20
Omaha North 35 Lincoln Northeast 0
Gretna 31 Elkhorn 13 (Thursday)
Millard North 24 Papillion-LaVista 10 (Thursday)