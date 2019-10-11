CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7

Kuemper Catholic 45 Red Oak 0

Greene County 26 Atlantic 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Mount Ayr 35 Clarinda 3

ACGC 50 West Central Valley 14

Van Meter 20 Panorama, Panora 0

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7 

Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21

Stanton-Essex 42 Sidney 28

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon 55 West Harrison 14

CAM, Anita 68 Boyer Valley 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14

Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lenox 70 Murray 6

Lamoni 44 at East Union 6

Moravia 52 Seymour 12

Southeast Warren 60 Mormon Trail 7

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62 Twin Cedars 0

Colo-Nesco 58 Melcher-Dallas 12

Collins-Maxwell 44 Meskwaki Settlement 20

AGWSR, Ackley 64 Baxter 18

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Ar-We-Va 70 Siouxland Christian 38

Harris-Lake Park 33 Newell-Fonda 0

Kingsley-Pierson 18 River Valley 8

CLASS A DISTRICT 9 

AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14

St. Albert 27 Riverside, Oakland 6

Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 10 

Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12

Westwood, Sloan 21 West Monona 0

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Central Decatur 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Wayne, Corydon 40 North Mahaska 6

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

IKM-Manning 21 Alta/Aurelia 7

Ridge View 21 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14

Sioux Central 8 Manson Northwest Webster 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Underwood 20 East Sac County 0

Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6

Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18

Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6 

Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0

Le Mars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7

WDM Valley 49 Abraham Lincoln 6

Urbandale 47 Des Moines North 12

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 42 Des Moines LIncoln 0

Dowling Catcholic 61 Sioux City East 7

Des Moines Hoover 46 Sioux City North 27

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Southeast Polk 75 Sioux City West 0

Ankeny Centennial 56 Fort Dodge 29

Des Moines Roosevelt 31 Marshalltown 15

MISSOURI 8-MAN

East Atchison 62 Stewartsville 0

Southwest Livingston 62 Rock Port 12

North-West Nodaway 58 Bishop LeBlond 52

Mound City 46 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0

Pattonsburg 82 Worth County 50

Stanberry 22 North Shelby 16

North Andrew 68 Albany 32

DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5) (Saturday)

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Benton 36 St. Pius X 6

Savannah 49 Chillicothe 14

Lafayette 35 Cameron 21

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Richmond 36 Holden 20

Lathrop 69 North Platte 6

Lexington 60 Carrollton 19

Brookfield 36 Macon 22

Lawson 48 East Buchanan 8

Christ Prep Academy (5-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4) (Saturday)

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19

Norris 50 Gross Catholic 13

Skutt Catholic 28 Waverly 21 — 2 OT

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 24 Blair 21

Roncalli Catholic 56 South Sioux City 7

Bennington 49 Schuyler 0

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15

Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Lincoln Christian 34

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0

Boys Town 27 Arlington 12

Fort Calhoun 47 Douglas County West 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Wilber-Clatonia 55 Syracuse 0

Johnson County Central 47 Freeman 20

Malcolm 40 Conestoga 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

BRLD 58 Louisville 0

Oakland-Craig 52 Archbishop Bergan 0

Yutan 41 Tekamah-Herman 36

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

BDS 56 Humboldt-TRS 20

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Southern 36

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Palmyra 24

Weeping Water 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock 78 Pawnee City 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Diller-Odell 8

Meridian 70 Parkview Christian 32

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling 60 Deshler 20

Heartland Lutheran 66 Dorchester 6

METRO

Bellevue West 63 Omaha South 0

Papillion-LaVista South 50 Bellevue East 14

Creighton Prep 61 Omaha Northwest 0

Westside 38 Elkhorn South 7

Millard South 56 Columbus 7

Millard West 20 Grand Island 7

Lincoln High 55 Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln East 68 Omaha Bryan 8

Omaha Burke 59 Fremont 35

Norfolk 21 Omaha Central 20

Omaha North 35 Lincoln Northeast 0

Gretna 31 Elkhorn 13 (Thursday)

Millard North 24 Papillion-LaVista 10 (Thursday)