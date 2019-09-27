IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9

Greene County at Shenandoah

Red Oak at OABCIG

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8

Panorama, Panora at Clarinda

West Central Valley at Mount Ayr

ACGC at Van Meter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

East Mills at Stanton/Essex

Bedford at Sidney

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Boyer Valley at Audubon

CAM, Anita at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Moravia at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Lenox

Murray at Seymour

Southeast Warren at East Union

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Meskwaki Settlement School at AGWSR

Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1

Ar-We-Va at St. Mary's, Remsen

Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard

River Valley at Newell-Fonda

Kingsley-Pierson at Siouxland Christian (ND)

CLASS A DISTRICT 9

St. Albert at Earlham

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley

AHSTW, Avoca at Riverside, Oakland

CLASS A DISTRICT 10

Tri-Center at Woodbury Central

Lawton-Bronson at West Monona

Westwood, Sloan at Logan-Magnolia

CLASS A DISTRICT 8

Central Decatur at North Mahaska

Wayne, Corydon at Lynnville-Sully

CLASS A DISTRICT 2

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at IKM-Manning

Manson Northwest Webster at Alta/Aurelia

Ridge View at Sioux Central

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9

Treynor at East Sac County

Cherokee, Washington at Missouri Valley

MVAOCOU at Underwood

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood at Winterset

ADM, Adel at Harlan

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Le Mars at Storm Lake

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley

Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln

Ames at Des Moines North

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Sioux City East at Des Moines Hoover

Sioux City North at Des Moines Lincoln

Dowling Catholic at Ankeny

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City West

Ankeny Centennial at Marshalltown

Southeast Polk at Fort Dodge

MISSOURI FOOTBALL

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison at Rock Port

Mound City at North-West Nodaway

Albany at Platte Valley

DeKalb at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston

North Andrew at North Shelby

Worth County at King City

Stanberry at Pattonsburg

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Cameron at Maryville

Benton at Savannah

St. Pius X at Chillicothe

Carnahan at Lafayette (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Lathrop 47 West Platte 0

Brookfield at Centralia

Lexington at Holden

St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High

Lawson at North Platte

Lafayette County at Richmond

Princeton at Trenton

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic

Ralston at Gross Catholic

Waverly at Norris

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic 24 Bennington 14 (Thursday)

South Sioux City at Blair

Mount Michael Benedictine at Schuyler

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Douglas County West at Platteview

Arlington at Omaha Concordia

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Syracuse at Malcolm

Johnson County Central def. Conestoga (FORFEIT)

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Archbishop Bergan at Louisville

BRLD at Yutan

Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

BDS at Southern

Humboldt-TRS at Tri County

Weeping Water at Thayer Central (ND)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock

Brownell Talbot at Palmyra

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Diller-Odell at Pawnee City

Meridian at Falls City Sacred Heart

Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

McCool Junction at Sterling

Dorchester at Deshler

Harvard 72 Lewiston 21 (ND)

METRO

Millard West 74 Omaha Bryan 6 (Thursday)

Lincoln Southeast 24 Omaha North 7 (Thursday)

Norfolk 31 Omaha South 28 (Thursday)

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln East at Bellevue East

Creighton Prep at Westside

Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-LaVista South

Papillion-LaVista at Gretna

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn

Elkhorn South at Columbus

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Millard South at Omaha Northwest