IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Greene County at Shenandoah
Red Oak at OABCIG
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Panorama, Panora at Clarinda
West Central Valley at Mount Ayr
ACGC at Van Meter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
East Mills at Stanton/Essex
Bedford at Sidney
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley at Audubon
CAM, Anita at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Moravia at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Lenox
Murray at Seymour
Southeast Warren at East Union
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Meskwaki Settlement School at AGWSR
Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va at St. Mary's, Remsen
Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard
River Valley at Newell-Fonda
Kingsley-Pierson at Siouxland Christian (ND)
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
St. Albert at Earlham
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
AHSTW, Avoca at Riverside, Oakland
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Tri-Center at Woodbury Central
Lawton-Bronson at West Monona
Westwood, Sloan at Logan-Magnolia
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur at North Mahaska
Wayne, Corydon at Lynnville-Sully
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at IKM-Manning
Manson Northwest Webster at Alta/Aurelia
Ridge View at Sioux Central
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Treynor at East Sac County
Cherokee, Washington at Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU at Underwood
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood at Winterset
ADM, Adel at Harlan
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Le Mars at Storm Lake
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Thomas Jefferson at WDM Valley
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln
Ames at Des Moines North
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Sioux City East at Des Moines Hoover
Sioux City North at Des Moines Lincoln
Dowling Catholic at Ankeny
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City West
Ankeny Centennial at Marshalltown
Southeast Polk at Fort Dodge
MISSOURI FOOTBALL
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison at Rock Port
Mound City at North-West Nodaway
Albany at Platte Valley
DeKalb at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston
North Andrew at North Shelby
Worth County at King City
Stanberry at Pattonsburg
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Cameron at Maryville
Benton at Savannah
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Carnahan at Lafayette (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Lathrop 47 West Platte 0
Brookfield at Centralia
Lexington at Holden
St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High
Lawson at North Platte
Lafayette County at Richmond
Princeton at Trenton
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic
Ralston at Gross Catholic
Waverly at Norris
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 24 Bennington 14 (Thursday)
South Sioux City at Blair
Mount Michael Benedictine at Schuyler
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Douglas County West at Platteview
Arlington at Omaha Concordia
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Syracuse at Malcolm
Johnson County Central def. Conestoga (FORFEIT)
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Archbishop Bergan at Louisville
BRLD at Yutan
Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS at Southern
Humboldt-TRS at Tri County
Weeping Water at Thayer Central (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic at Elmwood-Murdock
Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell at Pawnee City
Meridian at Falls City Sacred Heart
Parkview Christian at Johnson-Brock
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
McCool Junction at Sterling
Dorchester at Deshler
Harvard 72 Lewiston 21 (ND)
METRO
Millard West 74 Omaha Bryan 6 (Thursday)
Lincoln Southeast 24 Omaha North 7 (Thursday)
Norfolk 31 Omaha South 28 (Thursday)
Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln East at Bellevue East
Creighton Prep at Westside
Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-LaVista South
Papillion-LaVista at Gretna
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn
Elkhorn South at Columbus
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Millard South at Omaha Northwest