TRIANGLE
Shenandoah at Treynor
Atlantic at Clarinda
Clarke at Red Oak
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
District 7
East Mills at Griswold
Stanton/Essex at Bedford
District 8
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Audubon
Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (Wyatt Pryor interview)
District 6
East Union at Mormon Trail
Murray at Lamoni
Seymour at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Moravia
District 5
Collins-Maxwell at AGWSR
Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement School at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
District 1
Ar-We-Va at West Bend-Mallard
Kingsley-Pierson at St. Mary’s, Remsen
River Valley at Harris-Lake Park
Siouxland Christian at Newell-Fonda (ND)
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Carlisle
Carroll at Harlan
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Denison-Schleswig at Thomas Jefferson
Westwood, Sloan at AHSTW
IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun
Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley
Underwood at Tri-Center
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
ACGC at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at West Central Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward Academy
Wayne, Corydon at Colfax-Mingo
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Western Christian
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
East Sac County at Ridge View
Akron-Westfield at Sioux Central
Pocahontas Area at Manson Northwest Webster
South O’Brien at Alta/Aurelia
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove
Earlham at Pleasantville
Lawton-Bronson at Hinton
West Monona at MVAOCOU
Woodbury Central at Gehlen Catholic
Interstate 35, Truro at Panorama, Panora
Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully
North Mahaska at BGM, Brooklyn
Madrid at Van Meter
Cherokee at OABCIG
Saydel at Greene County
Grinnell at ADM, Adel
North Polk at Winterset
Le Mars at Sheldon
Spencer at MOC-Floyd Valley
Storm Lake at Humboldt
Ankeny at Cedar Falls
Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North
Johnston at Dowling Catholic
Urbandale at Des Moines Lincoln
Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines East
Indianola at Fort Dodge
Iowa City West at Southeast Polk
Marshalltown at Mason City
Waterloo West at Ankeny Centennial
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at East Atchison
Rock Port at Stewartsville
Mound City at Albany
North-West Nodaway at Platte Valley
DeKalb at Southwest Livingston
Pattonsburg at North Andrew
Stanberry at King City
Worth County at Braymer
Veritas Christian (KS) at Bishop LeBlond
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville at Chillicothe
Lafayette at Benton
Cameron at St. Pius X
Savannah at Bristow OK (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Marceline at Brookfield
Lathrop at Mid-Buchanan
West Platte at Lawson
Wellington-Napoleon at Lexington
Richmond at Pleasant Hill
Gallatin at Trenton
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Nebraska City at Platteview
Crete at Plattsmouth
Syracuse at Falls City
Auburn at Milford
Shelby-Rising City at Johnson County Central
Raymond Central at Louisville
Gross Catholic at South Sioux City
Norris at Bennington
Blair at Skutt Catholic
Roncalli Catholic at Waverly
Omaha Concordia at Mount Michael Benedictine
Schuyler at Douglas County West
Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood
Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central
Wayne at Arlington
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Boys Town
Bishop Neumann at Fort Calhoun
Conestoga at David City
Sutton at Freeman
Malcolm at Yutan
Wilber-Clatonia at Archbishop Bergan
Crofton at BRLD
Ponca at Oakland-Craig
Tekamah-Herman at Twin River
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Pawnee City at Tri County
Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water
Palmer at BDS
Nebraska Lutheran at Thayer Central
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Sterling
Lewiston at Walthill
Dorchester 63 Hampton 19
METRO
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Papillion-LaVista at Bellevue West
Creighton Prep at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star at Elkhorn South
Millard South at Millard North
Millard West at Omaha North
Lincoln Southeast 22 Westside 17
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central at Omaha Burke
Grand Island at Papillion-LaVista