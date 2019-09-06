KMALAND TRIANGLE
Clarinda 40 Red Oak 0
AHSTW 35 Shenandoah 27
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0
CAM 60 Stanton/Essex 14
Exira-EHK 46 Sidney 44
East Mills 51 Lamoni 46
East Union 52 Griswold 26
Bedford 64 Worth County 56
Lenox 93 Melcher-Dallas 0
Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16
West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14
St. Mary's-Remsen 73 Boyer Valley 19
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7
Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26
Iowa Valley 40 Southeast Warren 21
New London 71 Moravia 12
Collins-Maxwell 44 Murray 8
Twin Cedars 46 Seymour 20
AGWSR 52 West Bend-Mallard 20
Don Bosco 87 Baxter 8
Turkey Valley 48 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14
Meskwaki Settlement 56 West Central, Maynard 30
Harris-Lake Park 35 Northwood-Kensett 10
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Glenwood 17 Bishop Heelan Catholic
South Central Calhoun 30 Kuemper Catholic 6
Westwood 34 Riverside 0
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 42 St. Albert 14
Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0
Central Decatur 42 Southwest Valley 22
Mount Ayr 3 Interstate 35, Truro 0
Nodaway Valley 40 Clarke 21
Cardinal, Eldon 38 Wayne 14
Martensdale-St. Mary's 27 Colfax-Mingo 21
Gehlen Catholic 29 West Monona 12
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 6
Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0
Earlham 70 West Central Valley 0
Belle Plaine 62 North Mahaska 0
Sigourney/Keota 56 Lynnville-Sully 14
St. Edmond 18 North Union 14
Panorama 31 Manson NW Webster 0
Sioux Central 18 GTRA 8
OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22
Van Meter 40 Pella Christian 6
ACGC 72 Woodward Academy 33
Greene County 42 Nevada 41
275 CONFERENCE
East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0
Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6
Mound City 56 Stewartsville 8
Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62
DeKalb 42 King City/Union Star 34
OTHER MISSOURI 8-MAN
North Andrew 74 Bishop LeBlond 13
Albany 78 Stanberry 24
Pattonsburg 94 Braymer 38
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20
Chillicothe 50 Kirksville 21
St. Pius X 14 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Cameron 34 Kansas City East 3
Excelsior Springs 24 Benton 14
Savannah 27 Pleasant Hill 20
Center 35 Lafayette 21
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Monroe City 30 Brookfield 14
Lathrop 50 Hogan Prep Academy 6
Lawson 13 Lafayette County 7
Lexington 38 Trenton 6
Frontenac (KS) 20 Richmond 14
East Buchanan 43 St. Joseph Christian 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Wahoo 70 Nebraska City 7
Plattsmouth 34 Beatrice 18
Fort Calhoun 20 Auburn 13
Johnson County Central 38 Louisville13
Falls City 27 Raymond Central 23
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Platteview 7
Bishop Neumann 40 Lincoln Lutheran 6
Omaha Concordia 41 Lincoln Christian 33
Mount Michael Benedictine 34 Gross Catholic 28
Norris 35 Crete 14
Skutt Catholic 42 Roncalli Catholic 34
Ralston 49 South Sioux City 7
Waverly 34 Bennington 20
York 14 Blair 0
Lexington 46 Schuyler 10
Pierce 64 Arlington 0
Boys Town 27 West Point-Beemer 0
Columbus Lakeview 42 Douglas County West 0
Yutan 56 Conestoga 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 42 Freeman 7
Centennial 35 Malcolm 12
Sutton 16 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Archbishop Bergan 31 Crofton 13
BRLD 52 Ponca 12
Oakland-Craig 50 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Stanton 22 Tekamah-Herman 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Tri County 20
Heartland 46 Weeping Water 34
Johnson-Brock 44 Mead 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26
BDS 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Omaha Brownell Talbot 56 Cedar Bluffs 14
Palmyra 25 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22
Blue Hill 20 Diller-Odell 16
Humboldt-TRS 26 Meridian 16
Parkview Christian 46 Omaha Christian Academy 36
Southern 64 Pawnee City 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Sterling 59 Walthill 0
Dorchester 56 St. Edward 19
Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 20
McCool Junction 52 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
METRO CONFERENCE
Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 0
Omaha North 56 Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista South 24 Gretna 7
Westside 48 Papillion-LaVista 14
Creighton Prep 24 Omaha Central 20
Omaha South 61 Omaha Bryan 6
Fremont 46 Omaha Benson 12
Millard West 24 Omaha Burke 7
Elkhorn South 42 Millard North 14