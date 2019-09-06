KMALAND TRIANGLE

Clarinda 40 Red Oak 0

AHSTW 35 Shenandoah 27

KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN

Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0

CAM 60 Stanton/Essex 14

Exira-EHK 46 Sidney 44

East Mills 51 Lamoni 46

East Union 52 Griswold 26

Bedford 64 Worth County 56

Lenox 93 Melcher-Dallas 0 

Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16

West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14

St. Mary's-Remsen 73 Boyer Valley 19 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7

Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26

Iowa Valley 40 Southeast Warren 21

New London 71 Moravia 12

Collins-Maxwell 44 Murray 8

Twin Cedars 46 Seymour 20

AGWSR 52 West Bend-Mallard 20

Don Bosco 87 Baxter 8 

Turkey Valley 48 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14

Meskwaki Settlement 56 West Central, Maynard 30

Harris-Lake Park 35 Northwood-Kensett 10

KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN

Glenwood 17 Bishop Heelan Catholic

South Central Calhoun 30 Kuemper Catholic 6

Westwood 34 Riverside 0 

Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0

Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0 

Treynor 42 St. Albert 14

Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0

Central Decatur 42 Southwest Valley 22

Mount Ayr 3 Interstate 35, Truro 0

Nodaway Valley 40 Clarke 21

Cardinal, Eldon 38 Wayne 14

Martensdale-St. Mary's 27 Colfax-Mingo 21

Gehlen Catholic 29 West Monona 12

Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 6

Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0

Earlham 70 West Central Valley 0

Belle Plaine 62 North Mahaska 0

Sigourney/Keota 56 Lynnville-Sully 14

St. Edmond 18 North Union 14

Panorama 31 Manson NW Webster 0

Sioux Central 18 GTRA 8

OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22

Van Meter 40 Pella Christian 6

ACGC 72 Woodward Academy 33

Greene County 42 Nevada 41

275 CONFERENCE

East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0

Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6

Mound City 56 Stewartsville 8

Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

DeKalb 42 King City/Union Star 34

OTHER MISSOURI 8-MAN

North Andrew 74 Bishop LeBlond 13

Albany 78 Stanberry 24

Pattonsburg 94 Braymer 38

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20

Chillicothe 50 Kirksville 21

St. Pius X 14 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Cameron 34 Kansas City East 3

Excelsior Springs 24 Benton 14

Savannah 27 Pleasant Hill 20

Center 35 Lafayette 21

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Monroe City 30 Brookfield 14

Lathrop 50 Hogan Prep Academy 6

Lawson 13 Lafayette County 7

Lexington 38 Trenton 6

Frontenac (KS) 20 Richmond 14

East Buchanan 43 St. Joseph Christian 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Wahoo 70 Nebraska City 7

Plattsmouth 34 Beatrice 18

Fort Calhoun 20 Auburn 13

David City 37 Syracuse 7

Johnson County Central 38 Louisville13

Falls City 27 Raymond Central 23

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Platteview 7

Bishop Neumann 40 Lincoln Lutheran 6 

Omaha Concordia 41 Lincoln Christian 33 

Mount Michael Benedictine 34 Gross Catholic 28

Norris 35 Crete 14

Skutt Catholic 42 Roncalli Catholic 34

Ralston 49 South Sioux City 7

Waverly 34 Bennington 20

York 14 Blair 0

Lexington 46 Schuyler 10

Pierce 64 Arlington 0 

Boys Town 27 West Point-Beemer 0

Columbus Lakeview 42 Douglas County West 0 

Yutan 56 Conestoga 14 

Hastings St. Cecilia 42 Freeman 7 

Centennial 35 Malcolm 12

Sutton 16 Wilber-Clatonia 0 

Archbishop Bergan 31 Crofton 13 

BRLD 52 Ponca 12 

Oakland-Craig 50 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13 

Stanton 22 Tekamah-Herman 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN   

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Tri County 20

Heartland 46 Weeping Water 34 

Johnson-Brock 44 Mead 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26

BDS 52 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Omaha Brownell Talbot 56 Cedar Bluffs 14

Palmyra 25 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 22 

Blue Hill 20 Diller-Odell 16 

Humboldt-TRS 26 Meridian 16 

Parkview Christian 46 Omaha Christian Academy 36

Southern 64 Pawnee City 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN 

Sterling 59 Walthill 0 

Dorchester 56 St. Edward 19 

Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 20 

McCool Junction 52 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41 

METRO CONFERENCE

Bellevue West 63 Bellevue East 0

Omaha North 56 Omaha Northwest 0 

Papillion-LaVista South 24 Gretna 7 

Westside 48 Papillion-LaVista 14 

Creighton Prep 24 Omaha Central 20

Omaha South 61 Omaha Bryan 6 

Fremont 46 Omaha Benson 12

Millard West 24 Omaha Burke 7 

Elkhorn South 42 Millard North 14 