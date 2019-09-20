TRIANGLE
Riverside, Oakland at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Southwest Valley
Treynor at Red Oak
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
District 7
Bedford at East Mills
Griswold at Sidney
District 8
Audubon 7 Woodbine 0 1st
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at CAM, Anita
District 6
Lenox at East Union
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Moravia at Murray
Seymour at Southeast Warren
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley at Colo-Nesco
Baxter at Collins-Maxwell
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School
District 1
Ar-We-Va at Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda at Kingsley-Pierson
St. Mary’s, Remsen at River Valley
West Bend-Mallard at Siouxland Christian (ND)
KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN
Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Harlan at Atlantic
Bondurant-Farrar at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Underwood at St. Albert
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Martensdale-St. Marys at AHSTW, Avoca
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley at Westwood, Sloan
Tri-Center at ACGC
Mount Ayr at Clarke, Osceola
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Panorama, Panora at Central Decatur
Van Buren at Wayne, Corydon
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
Sioux City North at Le Mars
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Earlham at Madrid
MVAOCOU at Woodbury Central
Lynnville-Sully at Colfax-Mingo
North Mahaska at Cardinal
Alta/Aurelia at Pocahontas Area
Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton
Ridge View at Lawton-Bronson
Sioux Central at South O’Brien
Akron-Westfield at West Monona
Emmetsburg at Cherokee
Van Meter at Woodward-Granger
Gilbert at Greene County
OABCIG at Storm Lake
ADM, Adel at Boone
Winterset at Ballard
Humboldt at Spencer
Ames at Marshalltown
Des Moines North at Des Moines Christian
Linn-Mar at Urbandale
Waukee at WDM Valley
Ankeny at Des Moines Roosevelt
Des Moines Hoover at Waterloo West
Des Moines Lincoln at Indianola
Dowling Catholic at Ankeny Centennial
Fort Dodge at Carroll
Southeast Polk at Des Moines East
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN
East Atchison at DeKalb
Rock Port at North-West Nodaway
Southwest Livingston at Mound City
Platte Valley at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Osceola at North Andrew
Bishop LeBlond at Stanberry
Albany at Worth County
Stewartsville at Orrick
King City at Pattonsburg
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X at Maryville
Chillicothe at Cameron
Savannah at Lafayette
Benton at Adrian (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Penney at Lathrop
Brookfield at Lexington
Lawson at Plattsburg
Richmond at Excelsior Springs
Trenton at Putnam County
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Nebraska City at Raymond Central
Plattsmouth at Mount Michael Benedictine
Oakland-Craig at Syracuse
Omaha Concordia at Auburn
Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia
Platteview at Wahoo
Yutan at Johnson County Central
Fairbury at Falls City
Gross Catholic at Schuyler
Blair at Norris
Skutt Catholic at York
Ralston at Roncalli Catholic
Lexington at Waverly
Bennington at Seward
South Sioux City at Crete
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town
Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann
Milford at Lincoln Lutheran
Arlington at Boone Central/Newman Grove
West Point-Beemer at Douglas County West
Fort Calhoun at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga
Sandy Creek at Freeman
St. Paul at Malcolm
Archbishop Bergan at Stanton
BRLD at Norfolk Catholic
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Lourdes Central Catholic at BDS
Tri County at Meridian
Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson
Palmyra at Southern
Thayer Central at Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Clarkson/Leigh at Parkview Christian
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Sterling at Harvard
Deshler at Eustis-Farnan
Silver Lake at McCool Junction
METRO
Bellevue East at Papillion-LaVista
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney
Elkhorn South at Bellevue West
Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan
Lincoln North Star at Omaha South
Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest
Millard West at Millard South
Omaha Westside at Gretna
Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn