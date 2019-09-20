TRIANGLE

Riverside, Oakland at Shenandoah

Clarinda at Southwest Valley

Treynor at Red Oak

KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN

District 7

Bedford at East Mills

Griswold at Sidney

District 8

Audubon 7 Woodbine 0 1st 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at CAM, Anita

District 6

Lenox at East Union

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Moravia at Murray

Seymour at Southeast Warren

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley at Colo-Nesco

Baxter at Collins-Maxwell

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School

District 1

Ar-We-Va at Harris-Lake Park

Newell-Fonda at Kingsley-Pierson

St. Mary’s, Remsen at River Valley

West Bend-Mallard at Siouxland Christian (ND)

KMALAND IOWA 11-MAN

Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson

Harlan at Atlantic

Bondurant-Farrar at Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Underwood at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Martensdale-St. Marys at AHSTW, Avoca

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Hinton at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at Westwood, Sloan

Tri-Center at ACGC

Mount Ayr at Clarke, Osceola

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Panorama, Panora at Central Decatur

Van Buren at Wayne, Corydon

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Sioux City North at Le Mars

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Earlham at Madrid

MVAOCOU at Woodbury Central

Lynnville-Sully at Colfax-Mingo

North Mahaska at Cardinal

Alta/Aurelia at Pocahontas Area

Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton

Ridge View at Lawton-Bronson

Sioux Central at South O’Brien

Akron-Westfield at West Monona

Emmetsburg at Cherokee

Van Meter at Woodward-Granger

Gilbert at Greene County

OABCIG at Storm Lake

ADM, Adel at Boone

Winterset at Ballard

Humboldt at Spencer

Ames at Marshalltown

Des Moines North at Des Moines Christian

Linn-Mar at Urbandale

Waukee at WDM Valley

Ankeny at Des Moines Roosevelt

Des Moines Hoover at Waterloo West

Des Moines Lincoln at Indianola

Dowling Catholic at Ankeny Centennial

Fort Dodge at Carroll

Southeast Polk at Des Moines East

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN

East Atchison at DeKalb

Rock Port at North-West Nodaway

Southwest Livingston at Mound City

Platte Valley at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Osceola at North Andrew

Bishop LeBlond at Stanberry

Albany at Worth County

Stewartsville at Orrick

King City at Pattonsburg

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X at Maryville

Chillicothe at Cameron

Savannah at Lafayette

Benton at Adrian (NC)

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Penney at Lathrop

Brookfield at Lexington

Lawson at Plattsburg

Richmond at Excelsior Springs

Trenton at Putnam County

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Nebraska City at Raymond Central

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael Benedictine

Oakland-Craig at Syracuse

Omaha Concordia at Auburn

Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia

Platteview at Wahoo

Yutan at Johnson County Central

Fairbury at Falls City

Gross Catholic at Schuyler

Blair at Norris

Skutt Catholic at York

Ralston at Roncalli Catholic

Lexington at Waverly

Bennington at Seward

South Sioux City at Crete

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town

Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann

Milford at Lincoln Lutheran

Arlington at Boone Central/Newman Grove

West Point-Beemer at Douglas County West

Fort Calhoun at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga

Sandy Creek at Freeman

St. Paul at Malcolm

Archbishop Bergan at Stanton

BRLD at Norfolk Catholic

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

Lourdes Central Catholic at BDS

Tri County at Meridian

Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson

Palmyra at Southern

Thayer Central at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Clarkson/Leigh at Parkview Christian

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN

Sterling at Harvard

Deshler at Eustis-Farnan

Silver Lake at McCool Junction

METRO

Bellevue East at Papillion-LaVista

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney

Elkhorn South at Bellevue West

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan

Lincoln North Star at Omaha South

Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest

Millard West at Millard South

Omaha Westside at Gretna

Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn