NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference Championship
Oklahoma 30 Baylor 23 — OT
Big Ten Conference Championship
Ohio State 34 Wisconsin 21
FCS Championship — Second Round
Northern Iowa 13 South Dakota State 10
James Madison 66 Monmouth 21
Montana 73 Southeastern Louisiana 28
Weber State 26 Kennesaw State 20
North Dakota State 37 Nicholls State 13
Illinois State 24 Central Arkansas 14
Montana State 47 Albany (NY) 21
Sacramento State Austin Peay
Division II Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Ferris State 25 Northwest Missouri State 3
Minnesota State 42 Texas A&M Commerce 21
West Florida 43 Lenoir-Rhyne 38
Slippery Rock 65 Notre Dame (OH) 59
Division III Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Wisconsin-Whitewater 26 Mary Hardin-Baylor 7
Saint John’s (MN) 34 Wheaton (IL) 33
North Central (IL) 31 Delaware Valley 14
Muhlenberg 24 Salisbury 8
NAIA Playoffs — Semifinals
Morningside 21 Grand View 16
Marian (Ind.) 28 Lindsey Wilson 24