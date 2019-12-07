NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference Championship 

Oklahoma 30 Baylor 23 — OT

Big Ten Conference Championship 

Ohio State 34 Wisconsin 21

FCS Championship — Second Round 

Northern Iowa 13 South Dakota State 10

James Madison 66 Monmouth 21

Montana 73 Southeastern Louisiana 28

Weber State 26 Kennesaw State 20

North Dakota State 37 Nicholls State 13

Illinois State 24 Central Arkansas 14

Montana State 47 Albany (NY) 21

Sacramento State Austin Peay

Division II Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Ferris State 25 Northwest Missouri State 3

Minnesota State 42 Texas A&M Commerce 21

West Florida 43 Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Slippery Rock 65 Notre Dame (OH) 59

Division III Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26 Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

Saint John’s (MN) 34 Wheaton (IL) 33

North Central (IL) 31 Delaware Valley 14

Muhlenberg 24 Salisbury 8

NAIA Playoffs — Semifinals 

Morningside 21 Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 28 Lindsey Wilson 24