NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 29 Illinois 10

Ohio State 56 Michigan 27

Indiana 44 Purdue 41 — 3 OT

Michigan State 19 Maryland 16

Wisconsin 38 Minnesota 17

Penn State 27 Rutgers 6

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 61 Kansas 6

Kansas State 27 Iowa State 17

Oklahoma 34 Oklahoma State 16

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 52 Georgia Tech 7

Kentucky 45 Louisville 13

Clemson 38 South Carolina 3

Auburn 48 Alabama 45

Tennessee 28 Vanderbilt 10

LSU 50 Texas A&M 7

Florida 40 Florida State 17

FCS National Championship Scoreboard — First Round 

Northern Iowa 17 San Diego 3

Illinois State 24 Southeast Missouri State 6

Albany (NY) 42 Central Connecticut State 14

Monmouth 44 Holy Cross 27

Austin Peay 42 Furman 6

Nicholls State 24 North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45 Villanova 44

Kennesaw State 28 Wofford 21

Division II Playoffs — Second Round 

Northwest Missouri State 63 Lindenwood 7

Ferris State 37 Central Missouri 10

Minnesota State 35 Colorado State-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Colorado School of Mines 3

Slippery Rock 51 Shepherd 30

Notre Dame (OH) 20 Kutztown 17

West Florida 38 Valdosta State 35

Lenoir-Rhyne 49 Carson-Newman 21

Division III Playoffs — Second Round 

Wisconsin-Whitewater 41 Wartburg 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42 Huntingdon 6

Wheaton (IL) 49 Central (IA) 13

Saint John’s (MN) 55 Chapman 26

Salisbury 62 Union (NY) 41

Muhlenberg 42 Brockport 0

North Central (IL) 59 Mount Union 52

Delaware Valley 45 Wesley 10

NAIA Playoffs — Quarterfinals 

Morningside 51 Saint Xavier (IL) 0

Lindsey Wilson 35 Kansas Wesleyan 24

Marian (IN) 30 Cumberlands (KY) 0

Grand View 14 College of Idaho 6