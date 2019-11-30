NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 29 Illinois 10
Ohio State 56 Michigan 27
Indiana 44 Purdue 41 — 3 OT
Michigan State 19 Maryland 16
Wisconsin 38 Minnesota 17
Penn State 27 Rutgers 6
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 61 Kansas 6
Kansas State 27 Iowa State 17
Oklahoma 34 Oklahoma State 16
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 52 Georgia Tech 7
Kentucky 45 Louisville 13
Clemson 38 South Carolina 3
Auburn 48 Alabama 45
Tennessee 28 Vanderbilt 10
LSU 50 Texas A&M 7
Florida 40 Florida State 17
FCS National Championship Scoreboard — First Round
Northern Iowa 17 San Diego 3
Illinois State 24 Southeast Missouri State 6
Albany (NY) 42 Central Connecticut State 14
Monmouth 44 Holy Cross 27
Austin Peay 42 Furman 6
Nicholls State 24 North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45 Villanova 44
Kennesaw State 28 Wofford 21
Division II Playoffs — Second Round
Northwest Missouri State 63 Lindenwood 7
Ferris State 37 Central Missouri 10
Minnesota State 35 Colorado State-Pueblo 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 23 Colorado School of Mines 3
Slippery Rock 51 Shepherd 30
Notre Dame (OH) 20 Kutztown 17
West Florida 38 Valdosta State 35
Lenoir-Rhyne 49 Carson-Newman 21
Division III Playoffs — Second Round
Wisconsin-Whitewater 41 Wartburg 28
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42 Huntingdon 6
Wheaton (IL) 49 Central (IA) 13
Saint John’s (MN) 55 Chapman 26
Salisbury 62 Union (NY) 41
Muhlenberg 42 Brockport 0
North Central (IL) 59 Mount Union 52
Delaware Valley 45 Wesley 10
NAIA Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Morningside 51 Saint Xavier (IL) 0
Lindsey Wilson 35 Kansas Wesleyan 24
Marian (IN) 30 Cumberlands (KY) 0
Grand View 14 College of Idaho 6