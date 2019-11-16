NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21
Iowa 23 Minnesota 19
Michigan 44 Michigan State 10
Northwestern 45 Massachusetts 6
Penn State 34 Indiana 27
Ohio State 56 Rutgers 21
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 23 Texas 21
Oklahoma State 21 Kansas 13
West Virginia 24 Kansas State 20
TCU 33 Texas Tech 31
Oklahoma 34 Baylor 31
Southeastern Conference
Florida 23 Missouri 6
Alabama 38 Mississippi State 7
Georgia 21 Auburn 14
Kentucky 38 Vanderbilt 14
LSU 58 Ole Miss 37
Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 6
Missouri Valley Football Conference
South Dakota State 38 Northern Iowa 7
Illinois State 17 Missouri State 12
Indiana State 24 Youngstown State 17
Southern Illinois 45 Western Illinois 21
North Dakota State 49 South Dakota 14
Pioneer Football League
Dayton 46 Drake 29
Butler 24 Valparaiso 21
Davidson 42 Stetson 14
Jacksonville 52 Marist 45 — 2 OT
San Diego 52 Morehead State 20
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 45 Central Missouri 23
Missouri Western 71 Lincoln 8
Washburn 57 Nebraska Kearney 41
Pitt State 65 Missouri Southern 6
Fort Hays State 91 Northeastern State 7
Emporia State 34 Central Oklahoma 14
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Jamestown 31 Briar Cliff 10
Morningside 37 Northwestern 27
Dakota Wesleyan 30 Hastings 7
Midland 31 Dordt 28
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 42 Nebraska Wesleyan 7
Simpson 16 Luther 10
Wartburg 48 Loras 7
Central 31 Coe 21
Midwest Conference
Illinois College 35 Ripon College 21
Knox College 27 Beloit College 11
Cornell College 17 Macalester College 14
University of Chicago 35 Lake Forest College 21
Monmouth College 10 St. Norbert College 7
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Baker 28 Evangel 21
Grand View 60 Clarke 6
Peru State 34 Graceland 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 19 Central Methodist 7
Culver-Stockton 17 William Penn 10
Benedictine 52 Missouri Valley 28