NCAA REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21

Iowa 23 Minnesota 19

Michigan 44 Michigan State 10

Northwestern 45 Massachusetts 6

Penn State 34 Indiana 27

Ohio State 56 Rutgers 21

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 23 Texas 21

Oklahoma State 21 Kansas 13

West Virginia 24 Kansas State 20

TCU 33 Texas Tech 31

Oklahoma 34 Baylor 31

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 23 Missouri 6

Alabama 38 Mississippi State 7

Georgia 21 Auburn 14

Kentucky 38 Vanderbilt 14

LSU 58 Ole Miss 37

Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 6

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

South Dakota State 38 Northern Iowa 7

Illinois State 17 Missouri State 12

Indiana State 24 Youngstown State 17

Southern Illinois 45 Western Illinois 21

North Dakota State 49 South Dakota 14

Pioneer Football League  

Dayton 46 Drake 29

Butler 24 Valparaiso 21

Davidson 42 Stetson 14

Jacksonville 52 Marist 45 — 2 OT

San Diego 52 Morehead State 20

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 45 Central Missouri 23

Missouri Western 71 Lincoln 8

Washburn 57 Nebraska Kearney 41

Pitt State 65 Missouri Southern 6

Fort Hays State 91 Northeastern State 7

Emporia State 34 Central Oklahoma 14

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Jamestown 31 Briar Cliff 10

Morningside 37 Northwestern 27

Dakota Wesleyan 30 Hastings 7

Midland 31 Dordt 28

American Rivers Conference 

Dubuque 42 Nebraska Wesleyan 7

Simpson 16 Luther 10

Wartburg 48 Loras 7

Central 31 Coe 21

Midwest Conference 

Illinois College 35 Ripon College 21

Knox College 27 Beloit College 11

Cornell College 17 Macalester College 14

University of Chicago 35 Lake Forest College 21

Monmouth College 10 St. Norbert College 7

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Baker 28 Evangel 21

Grand View 60 Clarke 6

Peru State 34 Graceland 3

MidAmerica Nazarene 19 Central Methodist 7

Culver-Stockton 17 William Penn 10

Benedictine 52 Missouri Valley 28