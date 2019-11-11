COMPLETE REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference  

Oklahoma 42 Iowa State 41

Texas 27 Kansas State 24

Baylor 29 TCU 23 — 3 OT

Texas Tech 38 West Virginia 17

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 24 Iowa 22

Ohio State 73 Maryland 14

Minnesota 31 Penn State 26

Purdue 24 Northwestern 22

Illinois 37 Michigan State 34

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 27 Missouri 0

LSU 46 Alabama 41

Florida 56 Vanderbilt 0

Western Kentucky 45 Arkansas 19

Ole Miss 41 New Mexico State 3

Appalachian State 20 South Carolina 15

Tennessee 17 Kentucky 13

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Northern Iowa 17 Indiana State 9

Southern Illinois 37 Missouri State 14

Illinois State 27 South Dakota State 18

South Dakota 56 Youngstown State 21

North Dakota State 57 Western Illinois 21

Pioneer Football League 

Drake 28 Jacksonville 14

Davidson 52 Butler 10

San Diego 51 Stetson 7

Dayton 59 Marist 35

Morehead State 27 Valparaiso 21

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 36 Fort Hays State 33 — 2 OT

Central Missouri 73 Lincoln 6

Central Oklahoma 82 Northeastern State 14

Washburn 49 Pitt State 38

Nebraska-Kearney 49 Missouri Western 21

Emporia State 29 Missouri Southern 6

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 31 Doane 7

Dordt 43 Briar Cliff 7

Morningside 52 Concordia 7

Dakota Wesleyan 41 Jamestown 14

Northwestern 44 Hastings 17

American Rivers Conference 

Luther 35 Nebraska Wesleyan 34

Dubuque 26 Buena Vista 12

Central 57 Wartburg 56

Loras 38 Simpson 20

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 27 Highland 22

Hutchinson 56 Iowa Central 0

Independence 50 Ellsworh 3

Midwest Conference 

St. Norbert 34 Lake Forest 20

Monmouth 31 Knox 3

Ripon 44 Lawrence 20

Chicago 20 Illinois 14

Macalester 27 Beloit 0

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

MidAmerica Nazarene 38 Missouri Valley 17

Grand View 60 Peru State 0

Baker 30 Benedictine 10

Central Methodist 42 Evangel 7

William Penn 34 Clarke 6

Culver-Stockton 52 Graceland 14