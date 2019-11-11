COMPLETE REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 42 Iowa State 41
Texas 27 Kansas State 24
Baylor 29 TCU 23 — 3 OT
Texas Tech 38 West Virginia 17
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 24 Iowa 22
Ohio State 73 Maryland 14
Minnesota 31 Penn State 26
Purdue 24 Northwestern 22
Illinois 37 Michigan State 34
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 27 Missouri 0
LSU 46 Alabama 41
Florida 56 Vanderbilt 0
Western Kentucky 45 Arkansas 19
Ole Miss 41 New Mexico State 3
Appalachian State 20 South Carolina 15
Tennessee 17 Kentucky 13
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 17 Indiana State 9
Southern Illinois 37 Missouri State 14
Illinois State 27 South Dakota State 18
South Dakota 56 Youngstown State 21
North Dakota State 57 Western Illinois 21
Pioneer Football League
Drake 28 Jacksonville 14
Davidson 52 Butler 10
San Diego 51 Stetson 7
Dayton 59 Marist 35
Morehead State 27 Valparaiso 21
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 36 Fort Hays State 33 — 2 OT
Central Missouri 73 Lincoln 6
Central Oklahoma 82 Northeastern State 14
Washburn 49 Pitt State 38
Nebraska-Kearney 49 Missouri Western 21
Emporia State 29 Missouri Southern 6
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 31 Doane 7
Dordt 43 Briar Cliff 7
Morningside 52 Concordia 7
Dakota Wesleyan 41 Jamestown 14
Northwestern 44 Hastings 17
American Rivers Conference
Luther 35 Nebraska Wesleyan 34
Dubuque 26 Buena Vista 12
Central 57 Wartburg 56
Loras 38 Simpson 20
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 27 Highland 22
Hutchinson 56 Iowa Central 0
Independence 50 Ellsworh 3
Midwest Conference
St. Norbert 34 Lake Forest 20
Monmouth 31 Knox 3
Ripon 44 Lawrence 20
Chicago 20 Illinois 14
Macalester 27 Beloit 0
Heart of America Athletic Conference
MidAmerica Nazarene 38 Missouri Valley 17
Grand View 60 Peru State 0
Baker 30 Benedictine 10
Central Methodist 42 Evangel 7
William Penn 34 Clarke 6
Culver-Stockton 52 Graceland 14