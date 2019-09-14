COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa 18 Iowa State 17
Kansas State 31 Mississippi State 24
West Virginia 44 NC State 27
Oklahoma State 40 Tulsa 21
TCU 34 Purdue 13
Oklahoma 48 UCLA 14
Texas 48 Rice 13
Texas Tech Arizona
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 44 Northern Illinois 8
Ohio State 51 Indiana 10
Penn State 17 Pittsburgh 10
Temple 20 Maryland 17
Eastern Michigan 34 Illinois 31
Northwestern 30 UNLV 14
Minnesota 35 Georgia Southern 32
Arizona State 10 Michigan State 7
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 50 Southeast Missouri State 0
Georgia 55 Arkansas State 0
Tennessee 45 Chattanooga 0
Alabama 47 South Carolina 23
Ole Miss 40 Southeastern Louisiana 29
Arkansas 55 Colorado State 34
Auburn 55 Kent State 16
Florida 29 Kentucky 21
Texas A&M 62 Lamar 3
LSU 65 Northwestern State 14
Missouri Valley Football Conference
North Dakota State 47 Delaware 22
Indiana State 19 Eastern Kentucky 7
South Dakota State 38 Drake 10
Youngstown State 34 Duquesne 14
Houston Baptist 53 South Dakota 52
Illinois State 21 Eastern Illinois 3
Montana State 23 Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 28 UT Martin 14
Tulane 58 Missouri State 6
Pioneer Football League
South Dakota State 38 Drake 10
Marist 26 Stetson 23
Central Connecticut 42 Valparaiso 13
Dayton 34 Robert Morris 31
Morehead State 73 Kentucky Christian 34
Taylor 17 Butler 14
Davidson 41 West Virginia Wesleyan 0
Jacksonville 30 Presbyterian College 20
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 38 Washburn 17
Pitt State 47 Emporia State 23
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 27 Chicago 23
Nebraska Wesleyan 25 Illinois College 20
Central 45 DePauw 19
St. Olaf 33 Luther 20
Dubuque 37 Pacific 26
Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24
Loras 42 Benedictine 14
Wartburg 38 Monmouth 9
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 56 Dordt 14
Hastings 38 Jamestown 21
Northwestern 26 Midland 25
Briar Cliff 47 Dakota Wesleyan 0
Texas A&M-Tarleton State 56 Doane 3
Buena Vista 27 Concordia 24
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Culver-Stockton 40 Missouri Valley 28
Grand View 28 Central Methodist 7
MidAmerica Nazarene 27 Wiliam Penn 16
Benedictine 48 Peru State 17
Evangel 28 Clarke 0
Baker 70 Graceland 6
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Central 50 College of DuPage 36
Ellsworth 15 Dodge City 8