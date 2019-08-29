HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Thomas Jefferson 31 Sioux City West 6

Omaha Burke 16 Lincoln Southeast 14 

Millard South 53 Gretna 7

Papillion-LaVista South 42 Papillion-LaVista 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 28 South Dakota State 21

Southeastern Conference

Texas A&M 41 Texas State 7

Missouri Valley Football Conference 

Southeast Missouri State 44 Southern Illinois 26

North Alabama 26 Western Illinois 17

Northern Arizona 37 Missouri State 23

Pioneer League 

Morehead State 44 Union College 7

Eastern Kentucky 53 Valparaiso 7

Richmond 38 Jacksonville 19

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Ottawa 48 Doane 7

Valley City State 20 Jamestown 14

Keiser 34 Dordt 21

Dakota State 33 Dakota Wesleyan 30 -- 2 OT

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 34 MidAmerica Nazarene 0