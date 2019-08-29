HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Thomas Jefferson 31 Sioux City West 6
Omaha Burke 16 Lincoln Southeast 14
Millard South 53 Gretna 7
Papillion-LaVista South 42 Papillion-LaVista 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 28 South Dakota State 21
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 41 Texas State 7
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Minnesota 28 South Dakota State 21
Southeast Missouri State 44 Southern Illinois 26
North Alabama 26 Western Illinois 17
Northern Arizona 37 Missouri State 23
Pioneer League
Morehead State 44 Union College 7
Eastern Kentucky 53 Valparaiso 7
Richmond 38 Jacksonville 19
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Ottawa 48 Doane 7
Valley City State 20 Jamestown 14
Keiser 34 Dordt 21
Dakota State 33 Dakota Wesleyan 30 -- 2 OT
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 34 MidAmerica Nazarene 0