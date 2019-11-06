CLASS D1 SECOND ROUND
Howells-Dodge 56 Lutheran High Northeast 22
Osceola-High Plains 46 Creighton 32
Tri County 68 Elmwood-Murdock 8
Cross County 20 BDS 6
Cambridge 62 Neligh-Oakdale 14
Burwell 50 Elm Creek 13
Arcadia-Loup City 72 Sutherland 14
Dundy County-Stratton 20 Fullerton 18
CLASS D2 SECOND ROUND
Humphrey-St. Francis 60 Lawrence-Nelson 14
Plainview 36 Johnson-Brock 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Clarkson/Leigh 6
Bloomfield 50 Hartington-Newcastle 20
Overton 36 Garden County 12
Central Valley 50 Elwood 24
Twin Loup 36 Mullen 14
Pleasanton 27 Kenesaw 14