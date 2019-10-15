VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

IKM-Manning 25-15-25-25 Audubon 20-25-17-15

Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-12-17

Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 16-22-21

Tri-Center 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 15-10-18

Logan-Magnolia 22-25-21-25-15 AHSTW 25-21-25-21-12

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament

Mount Ayr 3 Wayne 0

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-15-17

Central Decatur 3 Bedford 2

East Union 25-18-25-25 Central Decatur 10-25-23-7

Lenox 25-23-25-25 Southeast Warren 18-25-21-21

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 19-11-11

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Fremont-Mills 25-25 East Atchison 23-21

Fremont-Mills 25-25 Mid-Buchanan 6-4

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU

Meskwaki Settlement 26-25-25 Twin Cedars 24-22-21

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison 20-25-25 Mid-Buchanan 25-22-15

West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian

Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Palmrya 3 Freeman 2

Mead Palmyra

Auburn 3 Johnson County Central 1

Yutan def. Conestoga

Louisville 25-25-25 Yutan 19-18-13

Elmwood-Murdock 25-30-25 Weeping Water 17-28-16

Malcolm 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 7-6-14

Pioneer Conference

Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 20-12-22