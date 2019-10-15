VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
IKM-Manning 25-15-25-25 Audubon 20-25-17-15
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-12-17
Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 16-22-21
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 15-10-18
Logan-Magnolia 22-25-21-25-15 AHSTW 25-21-25-21-12
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Mount Ayr 3 Wayne 0
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-15-17
Central Decatur 3 Bedford 2
East Union 25-18-25-25 Central Decatur 10-25-23-7
Lenox 25-23-25-25 Southeast Warren 18-25-21-21
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 19-11-11
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Fremont-Mills 25-25 East Atchison 23-21
Fremont-Mills 25-25 Mid-Buchanan 6-4
Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU
Meskwaki Settlement 26-25-25 Twin Cedars 24-22-21
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison 20-25-25 Mid-Buchanan 25-22-15
West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian
Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmrya 3 Freeman 2
Mead Palmyra
Auburn 3 Johnson County Central 1
Yutan def. Conestoga
Louisville 25-25-25 Yutan 19-18-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-30-25 Weeping Water 17-28-16
Malcolm 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 7-6-14
Pioneer Conference
Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 20-12-22