VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Southwest Valley 25-22-15 Stanton 20-25-12
Stanton 25-25 East Union 18-19
East Union 25-19-15 Southwest Valley 22-25-12
Cardinal 25-25 Moravia 10-21
Van Buren 17-25-15 Cardinal 25-15-8
Heartland Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Heartland Christian vs. Elba (at Cedar Bluffs)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 2 Chillicothe 0
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Platte 2 Mound City 0
North Nodaway at South Harrison
Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart
St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 25-25-25 Bennington 9-12-12
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 25-25 Palmyra 9-15
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
York 25-25 Malcolm 23-15
York 25-25-25 Palmyra 7-27-16
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryille 5 Savannah 2
BOYS: Benton 8 Cameron 0
BOYS: St. Michael the Archangel 3 St. Pius X 0
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
East Buchanan 15 South Holt 1
Stewartsville at West Platte
King City 4 South Harrison 2
Falls City at Maryville
Chillicothe 17 Lexington 1
Penney 8 Lafayette 0
Savannah 3 North Platte 0
St. Pius X at Plattsburg
Bellevue East 5 Bennington 4
Nebraska City 11 Conestoga 1
Waverly 5 Norris 2
Cass County Central 2 Ashland-Greenwood 1
Bishop Neumann 7 Syracuse 6
Elkhorn South 13 Papillion-LaVista South 7
Millard West 7 Lincoln Southwest 6
Millard North 13 Ralston 8
Millard South 7 Lincoln North Star 6
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 14 Omaha Bryan 0
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 10 Westside 1
Westside 14 Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Trenton 4