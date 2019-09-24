VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Southwest Valley 25-22-15 Stanton 20-25-12

Stanton 25-25 East Union 18-19

East Union 25-19-15 Southwest Valley 22-25-12

Cardinal 25-25 Moravia 10-21

Van Buren 17-25-15 Cardinal 25-15-8

Heartland Christian at Cedar Bluffs

Heartland Christian vs. Elba (at Cedar Bluffs)

Midland Empire Conference 

Benton 2 Chillicothe 0

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Platte 2 Mound City 0

North Nodaway at South Harrison

Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart

St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Elkhorn 25-25-25 Bennington 9-12-12

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Malcolm 25-25 Palmyra 9-15

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

York 25-25 Malcolm 23-15

York 25-25-25 Palmyra 7-27-16

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Maryille 5 Savannah 2

BOYS: Benton 8 Cameron 0

BOYS: St. Michael the Archangel 3 St. Pius X 0

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

East Buchanan 15 South Holt 1

Stewartsville at West Platte

King City 4 South Harrison 2

Falls City at Maryville

Chillicothe 17 Lexington 1

Penney 8 Lafayette 0

Savannah 3 North Platte 0

St. Pius X at Plattsburg

Bellevue East 5 Bennington 4

Nebraska City 11 Conestoga 1

Waverly 5 Norris 2

Cass County Central 2 Ashland-Greenwood 1

Bishop Neumann 7 Syracuse 6

Elkhorn South 13 Papillion-LaVista South 7

Millard West 7 Lincoln Southwest 6

Millard North 13 Ralston 8

Millard South 7 Lincoln North Star 6

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 14 Omaha Bryan 0

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 10 Westside 1

Westside 14 Omaha Bryan 2

Omaha Central at Omaha Benson

TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Maryville 5 Trenton 4