VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Cyclone Volleyball Invitational
Pool A
Harlan 21-21 Treynor 13-17
Tri-Center 22-21 Harlan 20-18
Indianola 21-21 Harlan 13-15
Treynor 27-21 Tri-Center 25-14
Indianola 21-21 Tri-Center 17-16
Sidney 21-21 Harlan 11-7
Sidney 21-21 Indianola 17-16
Underwood 21-21 Harlan 18-15
Underwood 24-19-15 Indianola 22-21-13
Indianola 24-21 Treynor 22-17
Underwood 17-21-15 Sidney 21-19-10
Sidney 21-15-15 Tri-Center 19-21-11
Sidney def. Treynor
Underwood 21-21 Treynor 15-19
Underwood 21-21 Tri-Center 19-15
Pool B
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 East Sac County 7-10
Glenwood 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 17-16
East Sac County 24-21 Glenwood 22-17
East Sac County 23-21 Logan-Magnolia 21-14
St. Albert 21-24 East Sac County 15-22
Glenwood 21-21-15 St. Albert 23-18-12
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 St. Albert 10-11
St. Albert 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 19-18
Abraham Lincoln 21-23 Glenwood 18-21
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-7
Bracket
Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Underwood 8-15
3rd Place: Sidney 21-21 St.Albert 13-9
5th Place: Indianola 21-21 East Sac County 18-10
7th Place: Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 13-15
9th Place: Logan-Magnolia 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-12
AHSTW Tournament – Pool Play, Bracket Play
Pool A
AHSTW 21-21 Essex 9-12
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM, Anita 17-10
Denison-Schleswig 21-12-15 AHSTW 12-21-11
CAM, Anita 21-21 Essex 15-11
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Essex 12-18
AHSTW 21-21 CAM, Anita 11-13
Pool B
Thomas Jefferson 21-16-15 Atlantic 16-21-11
Riverside 21-21 Earlham 8-17
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Earlham 15-17
Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 16-11
Atlantic 16-22-15 Atlantic 21-20-4
Thomas Jefferson 19-21-15 Riverside 21-13-6
Consolation Bracket
Riverside 21-21 Essex 9-9
CAM 21-17-15 Earlham 12-21-7
CAM 21-21 Riverside 17-16
Championship Bracket
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Atlantic 18-9
Thomas Jefferson 21-19-15 AHSTW 19-21-11
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-19
Ankeny Centennial Tournament – Pool Play
Pool B
Ankeny Centennial 21-22 Lewis Central 16-20
Lewis Central 21-21-20 Nevada 17-23-18
Lewis Central 21-21 Waukee 17-15
Pool D
Sioux City East 18-22-15 Dike-New Hartford 21-20-11
Linn-Mar 21-19-15 Sioux City East 14-21-12
Sioux City East 21-21 Urbandale 14-14
Championship Bracket
Ankeny 25-25 Lewis Central 20-17
Cedar Falls 25-25 Sioux City East 14-14
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament – Pool Play & Repool
Pool A
Red Oak 21-15-15 DSM Roosevelt 12-21-11
Waverly-Shell Rock 21-12-15 Red Oak 15-21-10
Red Oak 21-21 Williamsburg 10-16
Repool
Red Oak 21-21 Bondurant-Farrar 14-17
Red Oak 21-21 Ames 15-14
Red Oak 21-21 Gilbert 10-16
Humboldt Tournament – Round Robin
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Emmetsburg 15-3
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 17-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 17-12
Kuemper Catholic 15-25-15 Humboldt 21-23-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-12
Spirit Lake 21-20-16 Kuemper Catholic 18-22-14
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29-21 Baxter 27-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 14-13
Baxter 16-21-15 Nodaway Valley 21-19-10
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 8-9
Bellevue West Invitational
Pool D
Duchesne 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Marian 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Lincoln Northeast def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bracket Play
North Platte 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-16
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament
KMA Sports did not receive tournament information following a request.