VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Cyclone Volleyball Invitational 

Pool A 

Harlan 21-21 Treynor 13-17

Tri-Center 22-21 Harlan 20-18

Indianola 21-21 Harlan 13-15

Treynor 27-21 Tri-Center 25-14

Indianola 21-21 Tri-Center 17-16

Sidney 21-21 Harlan 11-7

Sidney 21-21 Indianola 17-16

Underwood 21-21 Harlan 18-15

Underwood 24-19-15 Indianola 22-21-13

Indianola 24-21 Treynor 22-17

Underwood 17-21-15 Sidney 21-19-10

Sidney 21-15-15 Tri-Center 19-21-11

Sidney def. Treynor

Underwood 21-21 Treynor 15-19

Underwood 21-21 Tri-Center 19-15

Pool B

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 East Sac County 7-10

Glenwood 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 17-16

East Sac County 24-21 Glenwood 22-17

East Sac County 23-21 Logan-Magnolia 21-14

St. Albert 21-24 East Sac County 15-22

Glenwood 21-21-15 St. Albert 23-18-12

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 St. Albert 10-11

St. Albert 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 19-18

Abraham Lincoln 21-23 Glenwood 18-21

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-7

Bracket 

Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Underwood 8-15

3rd Place: Sidney 21-21 St.Albert 13-9

5th Place: Indianola 21-21 East Sac County 18-10

7th Place: Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 13-15

9th Place: Logan-Magnolia 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-12

AHSTW Tournament – Pool Play, Bracket Play

Pool A 

AHSTW 21-21 Essex 9-12

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM, Anita 17-10

Denison-Schleswig 21-12-15 AHSTW 12-21-11

CAM, Anita 21-21 Essex 15-11

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Essex 12-18

AHSTW 21-21 CAM, Anita 11-13

Pool B

Thomas Jefferson 21-16-15 Atlantic 16-21-11

Riverside 21-21 Earlham 8-17

Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Earlham 15-17

Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 16-11

Atlantic 16-22-15 Atlantic 21-20-4

Thomas Jefferson 19-21-15 Riverside 21-13-6

Consolation Bracket

Riverside 21-21 Essex 9-9

CAM 21-17-15 Earlham 12-21-7

CAM 21-21 Riverside 17-16

Championship Bracket 

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Atlantic 18-9

Thomas Jefferson 21-19-15 AHSTW 19-21-11

Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-19

Ankeny Centennial Tournament – Pool Play

Pool B

Ankeny Centennial 21-22 Lewis Central 16-20

Lewis Central 21-21-20 Nevada 17-23-18

Lewis Central 21-21 Waukee 17-15

Pool D 

Sioux City East 18-22-15 Dike-New Hartford 21-20-11

Linn-Mar 21-19-15 Sioux City East 14-21-12

Sioux City East 21-21 Urbandale 14-14

Championship Bracket 

Ankeny 25-25 Lewis Central 20-17

Cedar Falls 25-25 Sioux City East 14-14

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament – Pool Play & Repool

Pool A

Red Oak 21-15-15 DSM Roosevelt 12-21-11 

Waverly-Shell Rock 21-12-15 Red Oak 15-21-10

Red Oak 21-21 Williamsburg 10-16

Repool

Red Oak 21-21 Bondurant-Farrar 14-17

Red Oak 21-21 Ames 15-14

Red Oak 21-21 Gilbert 10-16

Humboldt Tournament – Round Robin

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Emmetsburg 15-3

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 17-18

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 17-12

Kuemper Catholic  15-25-15 Humboldt 21-23-11

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-12

Spirit Lake 21-20-16 Kuemper Catholic 18-22-14

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-16

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29-21 Baxter 27-7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 14-13

Baxter 16-21-15 Nodaway Valley 21-19-10

Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 8-9

Bellevue West Invitational

Pool D 

Duchesne 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Marian 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Lincoln Northeast def. Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Bracket Play

North Platte 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-16

Meskwaki Settlement Tournament

